The Sidewalk Blue Couch, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

4. SAG and WGA strike

The meme

The writers have been striking since early May, and now the actors are joining the fight. the SAG-AFTRA union, which reps more than 150,000 professionals (actors, artists, radio hosts, influencers, models and other media personalities), recommended to its members that they could authorize a strike by voting if needed to.

Now that the picket line was bolstered by writers and actors, the memes came in hot and fresh.

Examples

You know what’s cooler than one strike? Two strikes… https://t.co/yVwO2Xqo11 pic.twitter.com/f9uGqpeNmY — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) May 18, 2023

WGA and SAG maximizing their joint slay on the picket lines: pic.twitter.com/LuLtJPE1Js — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) May 18, 2023

WGA and SAG walking the picket lines together... pic.twitter.com/Nl3bthGJ3G — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) May 18, 2023

WGA and SAG on strike side by side pic.twitter.com/bnKAj6y15l — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 18, 2023

SAG, WGA, & DGA all striking together pic.twitter.com/d1tYHmb0N5 — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) May 20, 2023

wga and sag striking together pic.twitter.com/LigWatREaV — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 20, 2023

SAG and WGA striking together pic.twitter.com/IaWPgsftnD — Noah Segan (@kidblue) May 18, 2023

SAG and WGA walking into summer like https://t.co/yryglgKvKq pic.twitter.com/pMEkT2Lgdw — siena streiber (@sienastreiber) May 18, 2023

WGA and SAG striking together pic.twitter.com/Ty9IUCuvdV — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 20, 2023

WGA and SAG on strike pic.twitter.com/HASV9oj7qp — Laura Mannino🪧✏️🪄 (@lauramannino) May 18, 2023

When the WGA, SAG, and DGA all strike together: pic.twitter.com/48lJ52WC3n — Leon Langford (@MasonLLL) May 18, 2023

3. Unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work

The meme

Last week a tweeter decided to stick up for landlords, CEOs and the police, by trying to bring some kind of legitimacy to their "work." "It's ridiculous to judge people on what they had to do to survive," they wrote.

unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work. landlord, CEO, vintage clothes resellers, sex work, police. when we live in a world where you need money in order to literally survive, all work is valid work. it’s ridiculous to judge people on what they had to do to survive. — 🐢 turtle 🐢 (@sardonicsqueak) May 19, 2023

In a pre-Elon Twitter this take would've been dunked on harder, but considering Twitter has its own set of problems right now, I'm happy people still had the energy to make fun of this one.

Examples

unpopular opinion, but no work is valid work. landlord, CEO, vintage clothes resellers, sex work, police. There is only a falling away of illusion, a sudden recognition of things as they really are, a revelation of the true nature of the self and of all selves that ever could be. — Aaron Bady (@zunguzungu) May 20, 2023

unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work. hitman, child poisoner, guy who sells contraptions to wile coyote. when we live in a world where you need money in order to literally survive, all work is valid work. it’s ridiculous to judge people on what they had to do to survive. — merritt k (@merrittk) May 19, 2023

unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work. model, scammer, wife, twitch streamer, gofundme, cult leader. when we live in a world where you need money in order to literally survive, all work is valid work. — Ts vita (@tsvita2000) May 20, 2023

unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work. tiktoker, drug dealer, guy who sells masculinity courses, owning the patent to insulin, pretending to be a trad girl online. when we live in a world where you need money in order to literally survive, all work is valid work. — tyler (@tyler02020202) May 20, 2023

unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work. stevedore, zamindar, ice cutter, daguerreotypist, log driver. when we live in a world where you need money in order to literally survive, all work is valid work. it’s ridiculous to judge people on what they had to do to survive. — Canderous Ordoliberal 🫥 (@butleriano) May 21, 2023

unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work. Bad Omens singer, Bad Omens drummer, Bad Omens titty flasher. when we live in a world where you need money in order to literally survive, all work is valid work. it’s ridiculous to judge people on what they had to do to survive. — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) May 19, 2023

2. HBO Max drops HBO

The meme

Several years ago, the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate purchased HBO and started to mess with it. Not the programming or its quality, but the name of the app you used to watch its programs. HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO Max and now Max. This has gotten quite a lot of attention: as of yesterday HBO is no longer in the name of the thing you use to watch HBO. It's now in an app named after a person, which is very confusing, and is used to also watch a variety of shows; not just your favorite HBO ones.

If there's one thing the internet is going to do, it's clown on corporations for taking decisions like these, instead of tangibly making things better for viewers.

Examples

I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon 👀 — Peacock (@peacock) May 23, 2023

Inspired by HBO MAX rebranding to MAX, we’ll now be known as STATE pic.twitter.com/FRh05MZ4ha — State of New York (@NYGov) May 23, 2023

Inspired by HBO MAX rebranding to MAX, I’ll know be known as BUILDING — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2023

The slow descent into madness. pic.twitter.com/lSu78ljYoY — Ben Gilbert (@gilbert) May 23, 2023

also i fucking hate that round HBO circle inside that the A so so so much



call it MOX if you wanted it do that!!!! — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) May 23, 2023

My kids have been up since 4am, excitedly jumping on their beds and shouting “It’s here! It’s here! HBO Max is now Max! HBO Max is now Max!” — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 23, 2023

breaking: hbo max is rebranding again into what they call their “final form” pic.twitter.com/6r84oabJy8 — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) May 23, 2023

The HBO The Max

2 HBO 2 Max

The HBO The Max: Tokyo Drift

HBO and Max

HBO 5

HBO and Max 6

Max 7

The Fate of the Max

H9: The Max Saga

HBO X — Dave Jorgenson 🍕 (@davejorgenson) May 23, 2023

the hbo marketing team pic.twitter.com/AHPrKR6QiB — brian wagner (@bhwags) May 23, 2023

1. The blue couch

The meme

Over the past few days, people on Twitter have been freaking out about a blue couch. Specifically, the supposedly designer blue couch that someone found on a street in New York, cleaned, and then took home for themselves.

WHY TF AM I NEVER THIS LUCKY 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j8Ik3zkge7 — garçon (@boymolish) May 20, 2023

Some people were concerned about the hygiene issue — sure, it got cleaned, but who knows what horrors that couch had seen both before and after it was tossed out onto the sidewalk? — while other people took the opportunity to invent stories about the couch’s past life.

Examples

yesterday I had to say goodbye to my $8000 couch because I found 2 million individual bed bugs and 3 different colonies of bacteria inside of it, and it stinks really bad. I left it on the sidewalk for garbage collection 💔 pic.twitter.com/Gq3T72u7nR — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) May 22, 2023

heard the craziest story last night at a party. buddy of mine found this $8k couch in an abandoned building, took it home, & found it's haunted. the ghost of a Victorian child would rise off it every night at 3am and stare at him, blankly. he threw the couch on a sidewalk last wk pic.twitter.com/2nYoLCZowx — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 21, 2023

has anyone seen my heavily squirted-on couch? i put it out on the sidewalk to dry this morning and now it’s gone. it looks like this. pic.twitter.com/kF4ZaNfDpp — emmy (@emmycantread) May 21, 2023

Has anyone seen this couch? Someone accidentally spilled invasive bighead carp blood samples all over it, so we left it out to dry and now it’s gone. We need it for the break room. Give it back. pic.twitter.com/fiAmXmXE1h — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) May 22, 2023

this is my fave couch but I had to throw it away bc I like to soak it in milk then suck the milk out the couch after and chew and gnaw on the couch bc it’s so soft and chewable. But then my dad caught me doing that so he threw it out to the street . I miss it pic.twitter.com/teGgFbguGO — grovy 🥭 💽 (@grovymango) May 23, 2023

me and my boys just got rid of our piss couch. we would just piss all over that thing and it would get absolutely soaked in piss. we used to shit on it too. it got too stinky so we left it on the sidewalk RIP my couch pic.twitter.com/HctP51OfiP — monty.pk (@montypk_) May 22, 2023

So I found this blue couch outside my place. I cleaned it up nice and brought it inside. Then in the middle of the night, a bunch of Greek soldiers started popping out of it pic.twitter.com/gwKPe87OI9 — the Trojan War was not Helen’s fault (@NotHelensFault) May 22, 2023

