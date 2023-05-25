Popular
The Sidewalk Blue Couch, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

The Sidewalk Blue Couch, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
An expensive blue couch polarized the internet, actors joined the writers at the picket line in Hollywood, a pro-landlord take about capitalism and another confounding brand decision.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week we have a new round of Hollywood strike memes, a tweet that got dunked on for being pro-landlord, jokes about Max, HBO's rechristened app and a blue couch that polarized netizens.



4. SAG and WGA strike

The meme

The writers have been striking since early May, and now the actors are joining the fight. the SAG-AFTRA union, which reps more than 150,000 professionals (actors, artists, radio hosts, influencers, models and other media personalities), recommended to its members that they could authorize a strike by voting if needed to.

Now that the picket line was bolstered by writers and actors, the memes came in hot and fresh.

Examples


Digg



3. Unpopular opinion, but all work is valid work

The meme

Last week a tweeter decided to stick up for landlords, CEOs and the police, by trying to bring some kind of legitimacy to their "work." "It's ridiculous to judge people on what they had to do to survive," they wrote.

In a pre-Elon Twitter this take would've been dunked on harder, but considering Twitter has its own set of problems right now, I'm happy people still had the energy to make fun of this one.

Examples


Adwait Patil



2. HBO Max drops HBO

The meme

Several years ago, the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate purchased HBO and started to mess with it. Not the programming or its quality, but the name of the app you used to watch its programs. HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO Max and now Max. This has gotten quite a lot of attention: as of yesterday HBO is no longer in the name of the thing you use to watch HBO. It's now in an app named after a person, which is very confusing, and is used to also watch a variety of shows; not just your favorite HBO ones.

If there's one thing the internet is going to do, it's clown on corporations for taking decisions like these, instead of tangibly making things better for viewers.


Examples


Jared Russo



1. The blue couch

The meme

Over the past few days, people on Twitter have been freaking out about a blue couch. Specifically, the supposedly designer blue couch that someone found on a street in New York, cleaned, and then took home for themselves.

Some people were concerned about the hygiene issue — sure, it got cleaned, but who knows what horrors that couch had seen both before and after it was tossed out onto the sidewalk? — while other people took the opportunity to invent stories about the couch’s past life.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we had a buffet of foul-mouthed memes and Eurovision jokes.



