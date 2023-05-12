15 Of The Best, Funniest Picket Signs From The Writers' Strike

Members of the Writers Guild of America started striking on May 2, with thousands of writers putting their pens and keyboards down, Insider's Eamonn Jacobs writes.

This happened after the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers could not come to an agreement over salary, residual pay, healthcare, and pension.

The striking guild members have been supported by a number of actors, talk show hosts, and comedians.

And many of the writers have found a different avenue for their wit with some brilliant picket signs. Here are the funniest ones.

["How I Met Your Father" writer Austin Harris holding a sign with a "Jaws" joke on it. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/Invision]

[Warner Bros.' HBO Max streaming service comes under fire. AP Photo/Ashley Landis]

[What would Regina from "Mean Girls" think? AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes]

[That's a good point, "Succession" did the world a favor by killing off Logan Roy. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images]

[The plot for "Legally Blonde 3" just writes itself at this point. David McNew/Getty Images]