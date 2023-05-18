*BLEEP*
How Do You 'Serve C—nt,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, we have a display of how individuals like to "serve c—nt," a recap of this year's "Eurovision," jokes about Twitter's new incoming CEO and a quote-tweet brigade out to get every name in the dictionary.
4. 'Eurovision 2023'
The meme
Sweden's Loreen won "Eurovision 2023," which was held in Liverpool, UK, this time. Here's a list of all the finalists, and a quiz to see if you want to be a nerd about it. Our editor Annie Johnson was clued in, and here are some of the best memes that were shared about the competition.
Examples
No one:— ♡ ElliXia Q ♡ (@ElliXiaQ) May 14, 2023
R2-D2:
pic.twitter.com/Je1kPK9pIK
A reminder that Austria’s song is about the lack of royalties musicians receive from the likes of Spotify, with 0.003 referencing how much some artists get per stream. Incredible. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/2v55jULc0s— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023
Look I'm not saying it's rigged but... Sweden winning the year before the anniversary of ABBA's win seems entirely too convenient to me #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ugQeUzEBNa— cynthia 🕊 சிந்தியா (@mcynthiaf) May 13, 2023
How does Dorit Kemsley choose which one of her home countries to root for in Eurovision— Aidan (@aidanthereup) May 13, 2023
Mel Giedroyc churning whilst Graham Norton losing it.— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023
ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE.#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9NeS5GYW4D
I have no idea who this woman is, but she was SO drunk last night. She was clinging onto that railing for dear life #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/H42T8un1A8— Denzel 👾 (@DenzelDiMare) May 14, 2023
there’s only 2 queens in this world who managed to win a competition twice #eurovision pic.twitter.com/iQTA5WjJoJ— ray ✨ (@mascarayde) May 13, 2023
3. The new Twitter CEO
The meme
There's going to be a new Twitter CEO!
I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023
Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky
What did Twitter say in response to news that could actually be good for the company in the long term? Well, it offered two main jokes in response. The first was putting a dog in a tie or in front of a computer and having that be the new CEO. The second was photoshopping Elon, to suggest that he was appointing himself.
Examples
The new CEO of Twitter.. pic.twitter.com/uwyM1Pxsas— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 6, 2023
Meet Elona, Twitter’s new CEO. pic.twitter.com/Jygw1oyEOw— Bojan Tunguz (@tunguz) May 11, 2023
Elon Musk appoints ‘female Twitter CEO’ who he is confident will run the platform just as well as him: pic.twitter.com/QKZdxHvYuT— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 12, 2023
Meet the new CEO of Twitter— Doc (@DocAtCDI) May 11, 2023
even tho I told him being Twitter CEO will be RUFF pic.twitter.com/gfoD6Xg2sq
Twitter will have a new CEO in 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/ZLdXMBNijK— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 11, 2023
how am I already enemies with the new twitter ceo ?? https://t.co/gkVshHbUHA pic.twitter.com/6VFKRSMwhn— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) May 12, 2023
I am excited to officially take on the role as CEO of Twitter. This has been in the works for months. https://t.co/I46A4zKh1O— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 11, 2023
New Twitter CEO either far left woke globalist or far right anti-LGBTQ MAGA pic.twitter.com/FV0I8VYf6f— Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) May 12, 2023
A comeback story for the ages https://t.co/AzIzVQyRjG pic.twitter.com/OMOUU1Savd— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) May 11, 2023
a fuckin' woman boss? nevah happen in the states... https://t.co/08VQWxiVnu pic.twitter.com/dRogoKK64s— Tony Sneedprano 🤟🇮🇹🥩🍝🍕🤌🦆🐎🍳🥃🖕 (@TonySneedprano) May 11, 2023
Jared Russo
2. F—k every name
The meme
The F—ck Every Name Twitter account is pretty self-explanatory, but the reason it's only now become a meme is less clear. The page hasn't tweeted since April, 2021, but Twitter users have suddenly begun quote-tweeting particular names with relevant reactions, photos and clips in the last week or so.
In any case, the tweets are good, so enjoy.
Examples
https://t.co/PS3Pl1bn9H pic.twitter.com/a3ccImxayO— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) May 15, 2023
https://t.co/dHEQ2BD2ps pic.twitter.com/nYiyOcqNak— wee wonky tits arse (@ynwatp) May 16, 2023
https://t.co/0YRjiyKb9P pic.twitter.com/ltHP3xNsYh— memes (@OrganizerMemes) May 16, 2023
https://t.co/RHZapIwuhI pic.twitter.com/7vazbs76Ta— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) May 15, 2023
https://t.co/iwHa4kTjGQ pic.twitter.com/JSXhSCCrCY— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 16, 2023
https://t.co/9kspGODKGZ pic.twitter.com/WZb6HQ1hIt— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) May 16, 2023
https://t.co/GBpV4gksOu pic.twitter.com/oV9tQ0uOxH— Kelly Towerss 💫 (@KellyAfterDarkk) May 16, 2023
Darcy Jimenez
1. 'Serving c—nt'
The meme
To serve c—nt, or serving c—t, is a phrase that has entered the mainstream lexicon thanks primarily to LGBTQIA+ performers and entertainers, and it's a way to celebrate "an unapologetic and feminine manner." The phrase, new to many normies who don't watch shows like "Drag Race" or are unfamiliar with drag culture en masse, torched through Twitter over the past week with variations of people who have "served c—nt at...".
From social occasions to ethnicities and more, it doesn't take much for people to flex on Twitter, especially when someone explicitly asks for it.
Examples
https://t.co/4p2m2RGo4B pic.twitter.com/PqpL897TLF— Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) May 16, 2023
https://t.co/LvQ3Wb7czk pic.twitter.com/WZFiKVCR23— Ella Hart (@heyyyella) May 16, 2023
Ask them https://t.co/lmiD4iDOfm pic.twitter.com/flxLPn0zcd— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) May 17, 2023
let's ask her https://t.co/m0rZwaTeSq pic.twitter.com/w0UMDc3eE4— wellllll sorta kinda (@charleighs_angl) May 16, 2023
idk ask him https://t.co/SjgseWBx9Q pic.twitter.com/AIdzQYG8nJ— jorjor well (@beanzstronaut) May 16, 2023
your honor i rest my case https://t.co/JUG02eZ6Sa pic.twitter.com/ElwYreTnnC— P. (@peldomoo) May 13, 2023
Ask her https://t.co/J8Fl644src pic.twitter.com/bFuosoRCn0— James (@jamesapsley) May 16, 2023
Idk ask her https://t.co/jGS3XAkCJr pic.twitter.com/IvD7YYV1zg— F ☆U X (@fauxteen) May 15, 2023
how do you serve cunt but in a microbiological way? https://t.co/r0Pu3IgTXR— João Vitor Costa (@costavitorjoao) May 16, 2023
Idk ask her https://t.co/5cbw23KIHr pic.twitter.com/JhL5LdKnhn— SNS 🇺🇸 (@Snshores) May 16, 2023
idk ask him https://t.co/KUdsbiGtmK pic.twitter.com/A1AwBbOZ1q— maybe: mehr (@moremehr) May 17, 2023
And if the Kieran Culkin bus— Elsie! Loades! (@ElsieLoades) May 17, 2023
Crashes into us... https://t.co/Dpv8x88jhg pic.twitter.com/g5WD1bV26O
https://t.co/vjERmafCie pic.twitter.com/SII5cPVV6Y— cinnamon apple 🍏 (@konylishious) May 16, 2023
https://t.co/OpRsMUe51F pic.twitter.com/r5SejBBLef— multitude container (@bartleby_era) May 17, 2023
idk ask her https://t.co/Pt2PQcTSpI pic.twitter.com/LD1KLo5tkr— wells🔮! (@cottonandcalico) May 17, 2023
ask her https://t.co/Z5AaiDeOwE pic.twitter.com/omqDeAfHHy— bingo 🌸 (@theIeonor) May 18, 2023
idk ask her https://t.co/aKSyoizlPZ pic.twitter.com/IMrzeDBMGb— Gossip Girl out of context (@GGOoCx) May 16, 2023
“how do you serve cunt in…” pic.twitter.com/EnFTbLgrIN— monica 🤠🤩 (@waystarroyhoe) May 17, 2023
But, also:
https://t.co/U5vdPp74sR pic.twitter.com/tIPezM3MuH— Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) May 17, 2023
Adwait Patil
