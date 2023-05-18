How Do You 'Serve C—nt,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have a display of how individuals like to "serve c—nt," a recap of this year's "Eurovision," jokes about Twitter's new incoming CEO and a quote-tweet brigade out to get every name in the dictionary.







4. 'Eurovision 2023'

The meme

Sweden's Loreen won "Eurovision 2023," which was held in Liverpool, UK, this time. Here's a list of all the finalists, and a quiz to see if you want to be a nerd about it. Our editor Annie Johnson was clued in, and here are some of the best memes that were shared about the competition.

Examples

A reminder that Austria’s song is about the lack of royalties musicians receive from the likes of Spotify, with 0.003 referencing how much some artists get per stream. Incredible. #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/2v55jULc0s — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

Look I'm not saying it's rigged but... Sweden winning the year before the anniversary of ABBA's win seems entirely too convenient to me #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ugQeUzEBNa — cynthia 🕊 சிந்தியா (@mcynthiaf) May 13, 2023

How does Dorit Kemsley choose which one of her home countries to root for in Eurovision — Aidan (@aidanthereup) May 13, 2023

Mel Giedroyc churning whilst Graham Norton losing it.



ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE.#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9NeS5GYW4D — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 13, 2023

I have no idea who this woman is, but she was SO drunk last night. She was clinging onto that railing for dear life #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/H42T8un1A8 — Denzel 👾 (@DenzelDiMare) May 14, 2023

there’s only 2 queens in this world who managed to win a competition twice #eurovision pic.twitter.com/iQTA5WjJoJ — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) May 13, 2023

3. The new Twitter CEO

The meme

There's going to be a new Twitter CEO!

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

What did Twitter say in response to news that could actually be good for the company in the long term? Well, it offered two main jokes in response. The first was putting a dog in a tie or in front of a computer and having that be the new CEO. The second was photoshopping Elon, to suggest that he was appointing himself.

Examples

The new CEO of Twitter.. pic.twitter.com/uwyM1Pxsas — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 6, 2023

Elon Musk appoints ‘female Twitter CEO’ who he is confident will run the platform just as well as him: pic.twitter.com/QKZdxHvYuT — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 12, 2023

Meet the new CEO of Twitter

even tho I told him being Twitter CEO will be RUFF pic.twitter.com/gfoD6Xg2sq — Doc (@DocAtCDI) May 11, 2023

Twitter will have a new CEO in 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/ZLdXMBNijK — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 11, 2023

how am I already enemies with the new twitter ceo ?? https://t.co/gkVshHbUHA pic.twitter.com/6VFKRSMwhn — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) May 12, 2023

I am excited to officially take on the role as CEO of Twitter. This has been in the works for months. https://t.co/I46A4zKh1O — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) May 11, 2023

New Twitter CEO either far left woke globalist or far right anti-LGBTQ MAGA pic.twitter.com/FV0I8VYf6f — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) May 12, 2023

A comeback story for the ages https://t.co/AzIzVQyRjG pic.twitter.com/OMOUU1Savd — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) May 11, 2023

a fuckin' woman boss? nevah happen in the states... https://t.co/08VQWxiVnu pic.twitter.com/dRogoKK64s — Tony Sneedprano 🤟🇮🇹🥩🍝🍕🤌🦆🐎🍳🥃🖕 (@TonySneedprano) May 11, 2023

2. F—k every name

The meme

The F—ck Every Name Twitter account is pretty self-explanatory, but the reason it's only now become a meme is less clear. The page hasn't tweeted since April, 2021, but Twitter users have suddenly begun quote-tweeting particular names with relevant reactions, photos and clips in the last week or so.

In any case, the tweets are good, so enjoy.

Examples

1. 'Serving c—nt'

The meme

To serve c—nt, or serving c—t, is a phrase that has entered the mainstream lexicon thanks primarily to LGBTQIA+ performers and entertainers, and it's a way to celebrate "an unapologetic and feminine manner." The phrase, new to many normies who don't watch shows like "Drag Race" or are unfamiliar with drag culture en masse, torched through Twitter over the past week with variations of people who have "served c—nt at...".

From social occasions to ethnicities and more, it doesn't take much for people to flex on Twitter, especially when someone explicitly asks for it.

Examples

how do you serve cunt but in a microbiological way? https://t.co/r0Pu3IgTXR — João Vitor Costa (@costavitorjoao) May 16, 2023

And if the Kieran Culkin bus

Crashes into us... https://t.co/Dpv8x88jhg pic.twitter.com/g5WD1bV26O — Elsie! Loades! (@ElsieLoades) May 17, 2023

idk ask her https://t.co/aKSyoizlPZ pic.twitter.com/IMrzeDBMGb — Gossip Girl out of context (@GGOoCx) May 16, 2023

“how do you serve cunt in…” pic.twitter.com/EnFTbLgrIN — monica 🤠🤩 (@waystarroyhoe) May 17, 2023

But, also:

