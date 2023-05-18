Popular
*BLEEP*

How Do You 'Serve C—nt,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Adwait
A lot of foul-mouthed memes this week — and Eurovision jokes.
· 2.7k reads
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have a display of how individuals like to "serve c—nt," a recap of this year's "Eurovision," jokes about Twitter's new incoming CEO and a quote-tweet brigade out to get every name in the dictionary.



4. 'Eurovision 2023'

The meme

Sweden's Loreen won "Eurovision 2023," which was held in Liverpool, UK, this time. Here's a list of all the finalists, and a quiz to see if you want to be a nerd about it. Our editor Annie Johnson was clued in, and here are some of the best memes that were shared about the competition.

Examples


Digg



3. The new Twitter CEO

The meme

There's going to be a new Twitter CEO!

What did Twitter say in response to news that could actually be good for the company in the long term? Well, it offered two main jokes in response. The first was putting a dog in a tie or in front of a computer and having that be the new CEO. The second was photoshopping Elon, to suggest that he was appointing himself.

Examples


Jared Russo



2. F—k every name

The meme

The F—ck Every Name Twitter account is pretty self-explanatory, but the reason it's only now become a meme is less clear. The page hasn't tweeted since April, 2021, but Twitter users have suddenly begun quote-tweeting particular names with relevant reactions, photos and clips in the last week or so.

In any case, the tweets are good, so enjoy.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



1. 'Serving c—nt'

The meme

To serve c—nt, or serving c—t, is a phrase that has entered the mainstream lexicon thanks primarily to LGBTQIA+ performers and entertainers, and it's a way to celebrate "an unapologetic and feminine manner." The phrase, new to many normies who don't watch shows like "Drag Race" or are unfamiliar with drag culture en masse, torched through Twitter over the past week with variations of people who have "served c—nt at...".

From social occasions to ethnicities and more, it doesn't take much for people to flex on Twitter, especially when someone explicitly asks for it.


Examples


But, also:


Adwait Patil



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where a scene from a sleeper TV show broke out on the internet, the New York Police Department shared a disingenuous tweet and a special, very-online envoy of jokes from gamers about the newly-crowned King.



Comments

