Roasting Apple's New Expensive Tech, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

We're clowning corporations, celebrities, golfers and New Yorkers this week.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have jokes on Apple's ridiculously priced new Vision Pro headset, New Yorkers laughing at themselves, drama from the world of golf and a Taylor Swift breakup that's left everyone a bit relieved.



4. Canadian wildfire smoke

The meme

Canadian wildfire smoke has engulfed parts of Northeast America, including New York City, where the air quality has deteriorated with orange skies to boot. It's getting better, but the situation was dire — though when has that ever stopped New Yorkers from making fun of the world's best city?

Examples


Adwait Patil



3. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up

The meme

Taylor Swift, aside from swallowing bugs by mistake, was in the news recently due to her liaisons with British singer Matty Healy. People are calling him Taylor's rebound, and he's a bit of a character himself, so it was natural that Swift's fans took the news and found some humor in it.


Examples


Adwait Patil/Annie Johnson



2. The PGA/LIV Tour compromise

The meme

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf Tour rival are competing, diametrically opposed entities. One is American, traditional and historic and the other, funded by Saudi Arabia, is new, hip and different. Their rivalry caused a rift between golfers, but now the two have merged, which causes many problems and headaches for everyone involved; the players who switched sides and got paid, and the people who didn't, are now all stuck together.


Examples


Jared Russo



1. Apple WWDC 2023

The meme

This week saw Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, during which the tech giant revealed its ridiculously pricey $3,499 Vision Pro VR headset and new iPhone features like the ability to leave voicemail-like messages on FaceTime.

All in all, the event was ripe for the memeing.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we had jokes about two new fathers, a descent into Barbieland and the end of the Roy era.



