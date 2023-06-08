Roasting Apple's New Expensive Tech, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have jokes on Apple's ridiculously priced new Vision Pro headset, New Yorkers laughing at themselves, drama from the world of golf and a Taylor Swift breakup that's left everyone a bit relieved.







4. Canadian wildfire smoke

The meme

Canadian wildfire smoke has engulfed parts of Northeast America, including New York City, where the air quality has deteriorated with orange skies to boot. It's getting better, but the situation was dire — though when has that ever stopped New Yorkers from making fun of the world's best city?

Examples

going out for a coffee in new york pic.twitter.com/Ikdr1HAcph — zach silberberg supports the WGA (@zachsilberberg) June 7, 2023

Aw shit there he is pic.twitter.com/janumefhPj — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) June 7, 2023

plotting revenge on canada pic.twitter.com/U65uNLokWV — alex (@alex_abads) June 7, 2023

Stepping outside in New York today pic.twitter.com/VKOzzGOMbz — I Think You Should Affirm (@youshouldaffirm) June 6, 2023

you know what city never has an air quality problem? roku city pic.twitter.com/NaweOHGqEz — #1 samir (@samir) June 7, 2023

this is what it looks like right now in nyc. very frustrating walking around brooklyn and seeing a bunch of bokoblins i already killed weeks ago pic.twitter.com/RVpNFvxYu7 — Jeremy Kaplowitz 🐴 (@jeremysmiles) June 6, 2023

Anyone need anything from the bodega pic.twitter.com/KBVwvOoitg — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 6, 2023

3. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up

The meme

Taylor Swift, aside from swallowing bugs by mistake, was in the news recently due to her liaisons with British singer Matty Healy. People are calling him Taylor's rebound, and he's a bit of a character himself, so it was natural that Swift's fans took the news and found some humor in it.

Examples

this should have been delivered to our phones like an amber alert https://t.co/pnvDuOQSyC — matteo (@wowihatemen) June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift spotted around town with podracer Sebulba 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XYasJD0gfQ — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) June 5, 2023

Swiftie fan union gets their first demands met. This is the power of organized labor https://t.co/eFJnm8Kk0W — 🔎Al🔍 (@SweatieAngle) June 5, 2023

The poor girl just wanted to bang a dirtbag before settling down like the rest of us in their late 20s/early 30s and no one would let her do it in peace. Sad https://t.co/jLAavtX4Xz — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) June 5, 2023

Taylor swift officially dating George costanza pic.twitter.com/sG0ph4H9wt — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) May 17, 2023

BREAKING: Taylor Swift spotted out in New York City with Home Improvement hunk Richard Karn after her split with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. pic.twitter.com/wlbjVatpmW — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 5, 2023

2. The PGA/LIV Tour compromise

The meme

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf Tour rival are competing, diametrically opposed entities. One is American, traditional and historic and the other, funded by Saudi Arabia, is new, hip and different. Their rivalry caused a rift between golfers, but now the two have merged, which causes many problems and headaches for everyone involved; the players who switched sides and got paid, and the people who didn't, are now all stuck together.

Examples

The PGA in 2022 vs the PGA in 2023 pic.twitter.com/7mCwPJJTVZ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 6, 2023

Did not see it ending this way pic.twitter.com/Rd1Eum5Fzw — McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 6, 2023

Saudi Arabia: Hey PGA golfers! We have a bunch of money to offer you for our new league.



PGA Tour: You’re ruining the game and sportswashing your reputation of human rights abuses.



SA: OK but what if we offered *you* a lot of money?



PGA: Today, we’d like to announce a merger w — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 6, 2023

As part of the merger, the PGA will control holes 1-8 and 12-18.



The Saudis do 9-11. — James Hesky (@JamesHesky) June 6, 2023

LIV Golf, LAF Golf, LUV Golf — patrick (@redford) June 6, 2023

I can empathize with Rory because have you ever spent months sticking up for a pal during their break up only to find out she got back with the guy — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) June 6, 2023

Rory putting for par at the next LIV Event pic.twitter.com/oTrSsAsJvS — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 6, 2023

1. Apple WWDC 2023

The meme

This week saw Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, during which the tech giant revealed its ridiculously pricey $3,499 Vision Pro VR headset and new iPhone features like the ability to leave voicemail-like messages on FaceTime.

All in all, the event was ripe for the memeing.

Examples

my concerned friends swimming into view as i scroll virtual tweets in my apple vision pro pic.twitter.com/gvGW9UU173 — James Vincent (@jjvincent) June 5, 2023

imagine seeing this in VR pic.twitter.com/yZC1EhYWKm — tweet davidson 🍞 (@andykreed) June 5, 2023

POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you pic.twitter.com/RK4UJzPm8f — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

me in 2010: wow 2023 will be so futuristic

me in 2023: pic.twitter.com/38Cm760StL — Owen Williams ⚡ (@ow) June 5, 2023

my apple watch after I check her likes pic.twitter.com/00suF9pm7g https://t.co/oPoUdJ6pEw — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 6, 2023

Zuck watching this presentation pic.twitter.com/6l0izn7K3J — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 5, 2023

I can’t wait to be in my girl phone like this https://t.co/XR2nYnsMUk pic.twitter.com/pTmQFbH4m1 — Ky $hiesty 🎲🥷🏿 (@EastSideKeith_) June 5, 2023

New Wearable Computer Also Sucks Your Dick https://t.co/nEkEHjTN1G pic.twitter.com/HDJp6CYLw5 — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 5, 2023

The apple vision pro saved our relationship pic.twitter.com/D8urN8Squb — mihir (@__mihir) June 5, 2023

this sounds like the disappointed crowd from wii sports https://t.co/iAqgi2LwPG — Lolo (@LolOverruled) June 5, 2023

Apple announces new software suite for office work at WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/fEe64RXWZG — manny404 (@mannynotfound) June 5, 2023

interviewer "are you reading from a script?"



me: "no why" pic.twitter.com/uLFD9krUsO — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

This is gonna be a game changer for movie cops with dead wives pic.twitter.com/SdAaiyAFka — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) June 6, 2023

The first thing I'm doing when I get my Apple Vision Pro is putting it in "Buscemi mode" pic.twitter.com/D9R4Wd8h7E — fred | فريد (@FreddieCampion) June 6, 2023

POV: you just had a long day at work in 2035 pic.twitter.com/zeXY0BKvBE — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

kelly rowland texting on the vision pro pic.twitter.com/dRS7qWAez3 — matt (@computer_gay) June 6, 2023

