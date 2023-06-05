Popular
VIRTUALLY PERFECT

Apple Is About To Unveil A New VR Headset, Follow Along With Our WWDC Liveblog

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Are you excited to see the weird new hardware and software Apple has planned? Join us here for live coverage starting at 1 PM ET.
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today (6/5), and Cupertino is expected to announce some big things. We'll almost certainly get a look at their new operating systems, a 15-inch MacBook Air and a brand new mixed reality headset.

While this event has been exceptionally leaky from the likes of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it's usually safe to assume that Tim Cook has some surprises up his sleeve, so stick around to find out what's new in the world of Apple. We'll be updating here when the festivities begin.

1:00 PM Here we go!


Watch the event


iOS auto correct improvement

auto

Tired of auto correct sucking? Apple is too. It's getting a big overhaul.


iOS Airdrop improvement

tap

AirDrop is being improved so you can quickly transfer info and data by holding devices near each other.

watch


iOS FaceTime and messaging update

chat

The FaceTime experience is getting improved. Leave a video voicemail, get live transcription, and perform as a character.

swipe

transcription

location

Keep track of your friends and family, and make sure they arrived safely.

safety

alert

Mac Pro

mac pro

The Mac Pro with M2 Max and M2 Ultra finally completes the transition to Apple Silicon.

mac pro

Available in tower and rack mount. Starts at $1,999.

specs

Supports up to six displays, 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, seven times faster than the Intel model.

Mac Studio

m2 ultra

M2 Max and M2 Ultra are coming to round out the generation.

m2

Up to 800GB/s memory bandwidth, 192GB unified memory, 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 8K support.

specs


MacBook Air 15-inch

macbook air 15

As expected, the 15-inch MacBook Air is announced. It's running the M2 chip — up to 18 hours of battery, about 12 times more powerful than the Intel model.

colors

Available in multiple colors, weighs a bit over three pounds. The screen is 25% lighter, an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU. Priced starting at $1,299. Available to order today, ships next week.

specs

13-inch Air is now $1,099. The M1 Air is still being sold too.

full air range

Intro

rainbow

Tim Cook starts off the filmed presentation by hyping us up for what they're working on.

tim cook


Tim Cook is addressing the journalists in person


Pre-game tweetin'

Comments

