Apple Is About To Unveil A New VR Headset, Follow Along With Our WWDC Liveblog

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today (6/5), and Cupertino is expected to announce some big things. We'll almost certainly get a look at their new operating systems, a 15-inch MacBook Air and a brand new mixed reality headset.

While this event has been exceptionally leaky from the likes of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it's usually safe to assume that Tim Cook has some surprises up his sleeve, so stick around to find out what's new in the world of Apple. We'll be updating here when the festivities begin.

1:00 PM Here we go!

iOS auto correct improvement

Tired of auto correct sucking? Apple is too. It's getting a big overhaul.

iOS Airdrop improvement

AirDrop is being improved so you can quickly transfer info and data by holding devices near each other.

iOS FaceTime and messaging update

The FaceTime experience is getting improved. Leave a video voicemail, get live transcription, and perform as a character.

Keep track of your friends and family, and make sure they arrived safely.

Mac Pro

The Mac Pro with M2 Max and M2 Ultra finally completes the transition to Apple Silicon.

Available in tower and rack mount. Starts at $1,999.

Supports up to six displays, 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, seven times faster than the Intel model.

Mac Studio

M2 Max and M2 Ultra are coming to round out the generation.

Up to 800GB/s memory bandwidth, 192GB unified memory, 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 8K support.

MacBook Air 15-inch

As expected, the 15-inch MacBook Air is announced. It's running the M2 chip — up to 18 hours of battery, about 12 times more powerful than the Intel model.

Available in multiple colors, weighs a bit over three pounds. The screen is 25% lighter, an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU. Priced starting at $1,299. Available to order today, ships next week.

13-inch Air is now $1,099. The M1 Air is still being sold too.

Intro

Tim Cook starts off the filmed presentation by hyping us up for what they're working on.

Tim Cook is addressing the journalists in person

