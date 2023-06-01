just guys being dads
'Succession' Goodbyes, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.
This week, we have a jokes at the expense of two new fathers, a descent into Barbieland and the end of the Roy era.
3. Pacino and De Niro Redux — dad edition
The meme
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are both Italian Americans, Academy Award-winning actors and two of our generation's greatest artists. We love them, we've seen debates about how hot they were back in the '70s and they're still virile! Each man is well over the age of retirement and are having babies, so mazel tov to them.
Did their age stop people from making jokes about the good news? No!
Examples
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having children at the ages of 82 and 79. pic.twitter.com/qiCUmvncjL— Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 31, 2023
I think Martin Scorsese went way too far with his de-aging technology for Pacino & De Niro on The Irishman https://t.co/6Xo3ZxFyGL pic.twitter.com/1TgEVkKqBU— John DeMarsico (@JohnDeMarsico) May 31, 2023
Not in my lifetime, could anyone have told me that Al Pacino and Robert De Niro would be walking their infants they biologically conceived while on Medicare and cholesterol meds, through Central Park in 2024.— Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) May 31, 2023
They're truly the greatest of all fucking time. 😭🔥 https://t.co/aIvYIj59SD pic.twitter.com/NRHPMTZ70K
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino both having kids in their early 80’s 💀 pic.twitter.com/9SByOux5Bl— Keizi Cinema 🕷🕸️🍿 (@KeiziTV) May 31, 2023
guys just cannot catch a break. when you're in hs, the cute girls date college guys. when you're in college, theyre dating guys who are already graduated. when you finally graduate, they're dating 82 year old Oscar winner Al pacino— america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) May 31, 2023
Al Pacino expecting his 4th child at 83 years old pic.twitter.com/ICSg38mBOU— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) May 31, 2023
Baby DeNiro and Baby Pacino in Baby Heat. https://t.co/0xUOqZLXO7— Pug 🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) May 31, 2023
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on they death beds knocking up women younger than me and I can't even get a date pic.twitter.com/xk2wkktpcp— Crenshaw Pete (@HeWhoRunsFades) May 31, 2023
I guess Al Pacino and Robert De Niro were in Heat. https://t.co/DYXPxv8tb1— Joby Mageean (@JobyMageean) May 31, 2023
robert de niro having a baby at 79… al pacino having a baby at 82… what is going ON? pic.twitter.com/G4VgsarZtN https://t.co/6emqO3jNj5— Film Class Guy #1 (@beforekermit) May 31, 2023
Jared Russo
2. Barbie and Ken's mug shots
The meme
As you're probably aware, a new "Barbie" trailer dropped last week — and, predictably, fans found plenty of memeable material within. One moment in particular that they've been having fun with is Barbie and Ken's contrasting mug shots (see below).
babe wake up . a new draw your ship prompt just dropped pic.twitter.com/cqDUWlACCG— mew 🧃 (@kojironanjo) May 25, 2023
In response to the prompt, Twitter users are sharing edits of the many fictional couples that fit the worried-Barbie-playful-Ken format.
Examples
caught!!! https://t.co/fBZ4qLME4d pic.twitter.com/blQS4GoMXJ— Kiana Mai (@kianamaiart) May 27, 2023
Straight to jail!— Ꚍoffe! (@Imtoffe) May 30, 2023
⛓🐸🐷⛓ https://t.co/S9Iq7LvFMK pic.twitter.com/pP90o0t1jZ
wait pic.twitter.com/5S6ur0HHgQ— Cheshire (@cheshyrroe) May 26, 2023
Okay obviously platonically, but Joyce and Murray 👌#strangerthings #fanart #myart https://t.co/L6Odp8pgFU pic.twitter.com/ZFaxF3ZdAF— sereh. (@sdelarts) May 28, 2023
now it's out of my brain #bokatan #themandalorian https://t.co/KfxG0LNI4b pic.twitter.com/sxMcPtPQyn— vaultfox (@vaultfox_) May 26, 2023
it’s literally them.#scream #billyloomis #stumacher #skeetulrich #matthewlillard #barbie 🔪🩸🎀 https://t.co/3ObjH8Xfic pic.twitter.com/SyGrO58ap4— syd ☁︎ (@riddlerpie) May 28, 2023
is this… my first #korrasami fanart?🙈 https://t.co/U0whYHeGRo pic.twitter.com/yTzw3y8Umz— momo (@guacamomole) May 27, 2023
literally them #SonicTheHedgehog #Barbie #knuxouge https://t.co/JiiuzkuSHm pic.twitter.com/xhfLuUdeHr— tess☕✨ (@tessywantstodie) May 29, 2023
Yes pic.twitter.com/oFmePYUnQl— Thorny_angel (@angel_thorny) May 27, 2023
Yea… https://t.co/oXmDKUObWq pic.twitter.com/uQQaS8gzYk— ᑕᐃᔪᓪ (@notdayle) May 26, 2023
no one's first mugshot#StarTrek #ds9 #Barbie pic.twitter.com/Y5t8MZVWi3— brit corbin ✧ (@bribinart) May 28, 2023
Godzilla will never be sorry for anything#Godzilla #BarbieMovie https://t.co/mQt75HGZqs pic.twitter.com/lywJeXCdHQ— Ruubesz draw (@ruubesz) May 29, 2023
what even IS a prime directive https://t.co/qwVRilRX1T pic.twitter.com/F6PoSjPPjF— isa (@sp4cehusb4nds) May 26, 2023
Darcy Jimenez
1. 'Succession' goodbyes
The meme
This Sunday we said goodbye to "Succession" and learned who would take the top spot at the helm of Waystar Royco. I won't spoil it here, in case you haven't watched, but the series finale provided fans with some satisfying memes and one line that will live rent free in my head for ages.
Examples
An iconic look into the boardroom while that fight was occurring across the hall.
waystar board room while roman’s getting his ass kicked across the hall pic.twitter.com/Y6NF4yL19a— jay (@kendallhosseini) May 30, 2023
I would read 800 words on what it means that someone as rich as Roman Roy is wearing this t-shirt.
Roman was wearing a 13 dolar shirt from Walmart 😭😭😭— chiara (@sirromanroy) May 29, 2023
This has to be the cheapest piece of clothes on the entire show. pic.twitter.com/36xZichdMn
Oh no, New Jersey and New York are fighting again.
https://t.co/Mr0FGEruzZ pic.twitter.com/mCwQ9gTz9N— State of New York (@NYGov) May 30, 2023
And finally, the hilariously pathetic (and not even true) line from Kendall that we can imagine many other famous sons saying.
i'm the eldest boy pic.twitter.com/umN9AYChQD— Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) May 30, 2023
I'M THE ELDEST BOY pic.twitter.com/TXQRV50jMi— kaze ni negro (@homunculusdick) May 29, 2023
"I AM THE ELDEST BOY!" #Succession pic.twitter.com/PSNjkKzSWi— @PeggyBrava™ 🗳️📚🟧🟦 (@PeggyBrava) May 29, 2023
Annie Johnson
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we an expensive blue couch polarized the internet, actors joined the writers at the picket line in Hollywood, a pro-landlord take about capitalism and another confounding brand decision.