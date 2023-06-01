Popular
'Succession' Goodbyes, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Two Hollywood greats are back in the news for being new dads, the Roy siblings' story finally comes to an end and the "Barbie" era takes over.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have a jokes at the expense of two new fathers, a descent into Barbieland and the end of the Roy era.



3. Pacino and De Niro Redux — dad edition

The meme

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are both Italian Americans, Academy Award-winning actors and two of our generation's greatest artists. We love them, we've seen debates about how hot they were back in the '70s and they're still virile! Each man is well over the age of retirement and are having babies, so mazel tov to them.

Did their age stop people from making jokes about the good news? No!

Examples


Jared Russo



2. Barbie and Ken's mug shots

The meme

As you're probably aware, a new "Barbie" trailer dropped last week — and, predictably, fans found plenty of memeable material within. One moment in particular that they've been having fun with is Barbie and Ken's contrasting mug shots (see below).

In response to the prompt, Twitter users are sharing edits of the many fictional couples that fit the worried-Barbie-playful-Ken format.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



1. 'Succession' goodbyes

The meme

This Sunday we said goodbye to "Succession" and learned who would take the top spot at the helm of Waystar Royco. I won't spoil it here, in case you haven't watched, but the series finale provided fans with some satisfying memes and one line that will live rent free in my head for ages.


Examples

An iconic look into the boardroom while that fight was occurring across the hall.


I would read 800 words on what it means that someone as rich as Roman Roy is wearing this t-shirt.


Oh no, New Jersey and New York are fighting again.


And finally, the hilariously pathetic (and not even true) line from Kendall that we can imagine many other famous sons saying.


Annie Johnson



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we an expensive blue couch polarized the internet, actors joined the writers at the picket line in Hollywood, a pro-landlord take about capitalism and another confounding brand decision.



Comments

