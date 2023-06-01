'Succession' Goodbyes, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we have a jokes at the expense of two new fathers, a descent into Barbieland and the end of the Roy era.







3. Pacino and De Niro Redux — dad edition

The meme

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are both Italian Americans, Academy Award-winning actors and two of our generation's greatest artists. We love them, we've seen debates about how hot they were back in the '70s and they're still virile! Each man is well over the age of retirement and are having babies, so mazel tov to them.

Did their age stop people from making jokes about the good news? No!

Examples

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having children at the ages of 82 and 79. pic.twitter.com/qiCUmvncjL — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 31, 2023

I think Martin Scorsese went way too far with his de-aging technology for Pacino & De Niro on The Irishman https://t.co/6Xo3ZxFyGL pic.twitter.com/1TgEVkKqBU — John DeMarsico (@JohnDeMarsico) May 31, 2023

Not in my lifetime, could anyone have told me that Al Pacino and Robert De Niro would be walking their infants they biologically conceived while on Medicare and cholesterol meds, through Central Park in 2024.



They're truly the greatest of all fucking time. 😭🔥 https://t.co/aIvYIj59SD pic.twitter.com/NRHPMTZ70K — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) May 31, 2023

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino both having kids in their early 80’s 💀 pic.twitter.com/9SByOux5Bl — Keizi Cinema 🕷🕸️🍿 (@KeiziTV) May 31, 2023

guys just cannot catch a break. when you're in hs, the cute girls date college guys. when you're in college, theyre dating guys who are already graduated. when you finally graduate, they're dating 82 year old Oscar winner Al pacino — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) May 31, 2023

Al Pacino expecting his 4th child at 83 years old pic.twitter.com/ICSg38mBOU — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) May 31, 2023

Baby DeNiro and Baby Pacino in Baby Heat. https://t.co/0xUOqZLXO7 — Pug 🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) May 31, 2023

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on they death beds knocking up women younger than me and I can't even get a date pic.twitter.com/xk2wkktpcp — Crenshaw Pete (@HeWhoRunsFades) May 31, 2023

I guess Al Pacino and Robert De Niro were in Heat. https://t.co/DYXPxv8tb1 — Joby Mageean (@JobyMageean) May 31, 2023

robert de niro having a baby at 79… al pacino having a baby at 82… what is going ON? pic.twitter.com/G4VgsarZtN https://t.co/6emqO3jNj5 — Film Class Guy #1 (@beforekermit) May 31, 2023

2. Barbie and Ken's mug shots

The meme

As you're probably aware, a new "Barbie" trailer dropped last week — and, predictably, fans found plenty of memeable material within. One moment in particular that they've been having fun with is Barbie and Ken's contrasting mug shots (see below).

babe wake up . a new draw your ship prompt just dropped pic.twitter.com/cqDUWlACCG — mew 🧃 (@kojironanjo) May 25, 2023

In response to the prompt, Twitter users are sharing edits of the many fictional couples that fit the worried-Barbie-playful-Ken format.

Examples

1. 'Succession' goodbyes

The meme

This Sunday we said goodbye to "Succession" and learned who would take the top spot at the helm of Waystar Royco. I won't spoil it here, in case you haven't watched, but the series finale provided fans with some satisfying memes and one line that will live rent free in my head for ages.

Examples

An iconic look into the boardroom while that fight was occurring across the hall.

waystar board room while roman’s getting his ass kicked across the hall pic.twitter.com/Y6NF4yL19a — jay (@kendallhosseini) May 30, 2023

I would read 800 words on what it means that someone as rich as Roman Roy is wearing this t-shirt.

Roman was wearing a 13 dolar shirt from Walmart 😭😭😭



This has to be the cheapest piece of clothes on the entire show. pic.twitter.com/36xZichdMn — chiara (@sirromanroy) May 29, 2023

Oh no, New Jersey and New York are fighting again.

And finally, the hilariously pathetic (and not even true) line from Kendall that we can imagine many other famous sons saying.

i'm the eldest boy pic.twitter.com/umN9AYChQD — Taylor Kay Phillips (@TayKayPhillips) May 30, 2023

I'M THE ELDEST BOY pic.twitter.com/TXQRV50jMi — kaze ni negro (@homunculusdick) May 29, 2023

