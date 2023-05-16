Twitter Tried To Answer The Hardest Question Mankind Has Asked: Who Was Hotter, Young Pacino Or De Niro?

Humanity has looked up into the sky, gazed at the heavens and the stars and asked the tough questions: why are we here? What is the meaning of life? Why would a caring God allow bad things to happen? Over the weekend, writer Ashley Reese was caught up in a conversation at a wedding, and it inspired a massive Twitter poll that swept the world:

At a wedding and having a big debate rn. Please vote. Who was hotter? — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 14, 2023

Is it bad to objectify men like this? Especially two of the greatest actors to ever live? Just going beyond their talent, skill and life to boil it down to looks based on the 1970s and 1980s? Barring that tangled web, let's just try and have fun exploring the two sides, Team Al and Team Bob. The fact that almost 300K people voted and it ended in a 50/50 tie is extraordinary, and requires some further examination to get to a (silly and pointless) conclusion.

Team Al Pacino's case

Yo De Niro I’m really happy for you and I’ll let you finish but AL PACINO HAD ONE OF THE BEST FACES OF ALL TIME. ONE OF THE BEST FACES OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/qy9SdwiBD1 https://t.co/T4QakZ0TNp — Hiddigeigei (@gildedtulip) May 14, 2023

It’s close but Pacino takes it and let me tell you why. HE could pull off the conventionally hot De Niro was doing in the 70/80/90s but De Niro never had the Panic in Needle Park and Serpico type of sauce Pacino had effortlessly. I rest my case. https://t.co/iKJ32zr4eS pic.twitter.com/kgaEshwYzL — SCORPIO’S GROOVE (@Foutanienne) May 14, 2023

Team Robert De Niro's case

Sorry this mans cheekbones and naturally lined eyes were cast to play the younger version of another extremely hot man for A REASON!!! pic.twitter.com/iGrTerdXgj — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) May 14, 2023

young de niro had a certain je ne sais quoi. rugged yet graceful. this is the working man’s choice. https://t.co/3Yx5YLKC6g pic.twitter.com/E48Z5STb3d — janis jopping (@fujogoggles) May 14, 2023

If you're on the fence, or just want to rubberneck this entire ordeal, plenty of jokes were made about the entire thread. Ashley Reese herself is team Pacino, but this was the most fun Twitter had without insulting anyone since Donald Trump got COVID that I can remember.

we truly are a nation divided pic.twitter.com/mGpoLctgxX — Tater McSpudden (@baearthor) May 14, 2023

the pacino/de niro thing was fun but lets not make choosing between two old white guys a regular thing on here (i've already seen a couple of copycats) — Claire Lower (@clairelizzie) May 15, 2023

why pit two successful women against each other https://t.co/hmpBlMc7dh pic.twitter.com/Bdo0JQR1Es — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) May 14, 2023

"young Pacino or young de Niro" why not both pic.twitter.com/vtBwA34sUB — bbbbbbbbbbb (@berneets) May 15, 2023

with less than 2 hours to go till polls close this race is still too close to call. Pacino was the obvious forerunner, but in a shock to all, De Niro stans have come out to vote in overwhelming numbers. we haven’t seen this kind of disconnect in poll in decades https://t.co/4T5zjTnkNm pic.twitter.com/cNl7vpuDGi — jasmine (@jasiashley) May 15, 2023

GOOD MORNING OOMFS

THE AL PACINO ROBERT DE NIRO POLL IS OVER pic.twitter.com/wharyDYmso — Lobin🌹 (@aragornshope) May 15, 2023

And of course, where does the Digg staff stand? Here is our official pick:

John Cazale and Paul Newman

In the Pacino/De Niro wars, shout out to all my fellow bookish weirdos who are Team John Cazale. pic.twitter.com/5m9PThvPFB — Jessica Ritchey (@Ruby_Stevens) May 15, 2023