hooah!

Jared Russo
Twitter Tried To Answer The Hardest Question Mankind Has Asked: Who Was Hotter, Young Pacino Or De Niro?
Twitter was abuzz trying to determine who was more attractive back in the 1970s, Al Pacino or Robert De Niro. There is no right answer, and yet, a lot of people were very adamant about their thirst for one or the other.
Humanity has looked up into the sky, gazed at the heavens and the stars and asked the tough questions: why are we here? What is the meaning of life? Why would a caring God allow bad things to happen? Over the weekend, writer Ashley Reese was caught up in a conversation at a wedding, and it inspired a massive Twitter poll that swept the world:

Is it bad to objectify men like this? Especially two of the greatest actors to ever live? Just going beyond their talent, skill and life to boil it down to looks based on the 1970s and 1980s? Barring that tangled web, let's just try and have fun exploring the two sides, Team Al and Team Bob. The fact that almost 300K people voted and it ended in a 50/50 tie is extraordinary, and requires some further examination to get to a (silly and pointless) conclusion.


Team Al Pacino's case


Team Robert De Niro's case


If you're on the fence, or just want to rubberneck this entire ordeal, plenty of jokes were made about the entire thread. Ashley Reese herself is team Pacino, but this was the most fun Twitter had without insulting anyone since Donald Trump got COVID that I can remember.



And of course, where does the Digg staff stand? Here is our official pick:


John Cazale and Paul Newman

  1. Progfx ir 29 minutes ago

    Grate Pacino and De Niro :)

