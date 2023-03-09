MrBeast Stans Doing Free Labor, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a bunch of "Succession" memes, because the season four trailer just dropped, weird MrBeast fans and the reemergence of Elon Musk because — you guessed it — he momentarily broke Twitter.

3. 'Succession' returning

The meme

"Succession," a lot of people's favorite show, is returning for its fourth and final season this year. The HBO show is critically acclaimed and has also forged a legion of online fans that keep themselves busy with fancams, quote accounts and memeable moments. So naturally, when season four was announced, fans pulled up all the memes they'd saved for the momentous occasion. The memes range from topical, season four-specific points, to more wide-ranging moments from the show. All-in-all a celebration of the Waystar RoyCo universe.

Examples

Me to my non-Succession watching friends this spring: pic.twitter.com/SzOJTkRG5P — Marina Fang (@marinafang) March 2, 2023

After Succession has ended, they should just give the theme song to another show. Shouldn't go to waste. — Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) March 2, 2023

me when succession and barry end and i’m forced to develop an actual personality pic.twitter.com/4yosfsDQHI — the final scorpio 💌 (currently mourning) (@girlbosskenroy) March 7, 2023

matt damon when he sees a zoo pic.twitter.com/6lnOXmi4JA — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 2, 2023

new bible just dropped https://t.co/z5eix25TDM — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) March 7, 2023

me watching my family argue and thinking it would make a great succession episode pic.twitter.com/ySCW2bb6Mg — g (@romanroycunt) March 2, 2023

Adwait Patil

2. Elon broke Twitter, again

The meme

March 6 might have been a regular day for most sane people on earth, but for Twitter power users — like the entire Digg staff — it was a day that will live in infamy. Twitter broke! Elon broke it, just totally busted. Links wouldn’t work, hyperlinking didn’t work, photos wouldn’t load, the whole thing just imploded. And of course, one man is to blame: the guy who owns the website and constantly tweeted about the entire ordeal. Turns out, firing your workforce is NOT a good idea to sustain reliability.

Examples

twitter engineer here. the app broke cuz elon made us tweak the algorithm to force stephen king to see all his posts. we told him we should run unit tests before pushing to prod, but he just said “haha. unit testes. epic.” then he got up and stood in a corner like the blair witch — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 6, 2023

Twitter right now https://t.co/okRgSC9y95 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 6, 2023

you have to admit, everyone posting images of errors they're getting on twitter but it's currently so broken that absolutely no images are loading is objectively pretty funny — Christine Love (@christinelove) March 6, 2023

When you try to click the link https://t.co/zE5zQeDISN pic.twitter.com/HxdfD4L4Co — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) March 6, 2023

new Twitter error just dropped. appears the link shortener is busted? pic.twitter.com/CvmCnHqkyD — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) March 6, 2023

Tech Guy at Twitter " Uh You're gonna wanna See this "



* Turns Screen to Elon*



Tech Guy " Theyre Overriding the API "



Elon " Uh in English Four Eyes "



Tech Guy " They Fuckin our Pussys.!! "



Elon "Now you're Speakin my Language " *Deletes Server* — シノ (@shi_nora) March 6, 2023

dude thinks tech companies are run like they’re Klingon warbirds https://t.co/K15AlrONCW — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 6, 2023

this is so funny how does he think a "coup" works https://t.co/GiiHruU3rv — cait (@punished_cait) March 6, 2023

If I wanted a broken link I'd play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in stores May 12 2023 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 6, 2023

bad luck how this is the first time in software history that a small API change has had massive ramifications pic.twitter.com/I8UuREL5Nn — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 6, 2023

Jared Russo

1. MrBeast

The meme

Famous YouTuber and millionaire MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has his own chocolate bar company (because obviously) called Feastables. On Friday, he asked his 18.9 million Twitter followers to help tidy up the chocolate bar displays in supermarkets if they notice them looking messy.

I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy 🥺



I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzYqOqQvta — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 3, 2023

Strangely, but maybe not surprisingly, MrBeast fans set out in their droves to fix the store displays of the millionaire’s candy products — and people started posting memes making fun of them.

Examples

.@MrBeast I caught this man after he bumped into a Feastables display at Walmart. I am slowly poisoning him with gas and he is begging for his life. Shall I finish him off sir? pic.twitter.com/8xFM9Eibtq — adult human shemale (@boygrrI) March 5, 2023

.@MrBeast I caught this man after he bumped into a Feastables display at Shadow Moses. I am slowly running a high-voltage electric current through his body. Shall I finish him off sir? pic.twitter.com/nktEUKsXDn — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) March 5, 2023

.@MrBeast I caught this man after his shoulder brushed a Feastables display and one of your chocolates fell to the ground. He is pleading for mercy but I do not believe he is truly sorry. How shall I deal with him sir? pic.twitter.com/ONDhx1xTb1 — Ali (@haramcart) March 5, 2023

Millions of children preparing to dedicate their lives to the defense of the Feastables Chocolate displays https://t.co/x6dh061H3N pic.twitter.com/SJ8tSBYKjA — Radstads (@Radstads) March 6, 2023

Thank you to everyone who's asked me about how I'm feeling. I'm doing better.



I know you might think it's funny to mess with the Feastables display at Walmart. I thought so too. Don't do it.



Doctor said I'm lucky to be alive. There is no amount of likes that is worth it. pic.twitter.com/EB2VcKcbPd — Cigs (@UsingCigarettes) March 5, 2023

Me and the homies after we catch someone making the Feastables display messy at Walmart pic.twitter.com/L6Q6VDk8aE — Lolo (@LolOverruled) March 5, 2023

my buxom breasts have damaged a mr beasts feastables display and I'm now being hunted by a militia — Alison (@AmericanHussy) March 6, 2023

Hello @MrBeast i caught this man attempting to steal feastables from a local grocery store and apprehended him. what should i do now sir? pic.twitter.com/4scIbGrHR0 — rosie (@roramdin) March 7, 2023

.@MrBeast I caught this man after his shoulder brushed a Feastables display and one of your chocolates fell to the ground. He is pleading for mercy but I do not believe he is truly sorry. I am slowly but surely extracting the truth from him. How shall I deal with him sir? pic.twitter.com/aFyNYWOA9d — Miami Vice Apologist (extraction 2 #1 fan account) (@ViceApologist) March 5, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we had a celebrity couple joke, Pedro Pascal entering the meme HOF and a rather wholesome Kevin Hart moment.