GOING BEAST MODE

MrBeast Stans Doing Free Labor, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Elon broke Twitter (again), and TV fans are gearing up for the last season of beloved family drama "Succession."
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a bunch of "Succession" memes, because the season four trailer just dropped, weird MrBeast fans and the reemergence of Elon Musk because — you guessed it — he momentarily broke Twitter.


3. 'Succession' returning

The meme

"Succession," a lot of people's favorite show, is returning for its fourth and final season this year. The HBO show is critically acclaimed and has also forged a legion of online fans that keep themselves busy with fancams, quote accounts and memeable moments. So naturally, when season four was announced, fans pulled up all the memes they'd saved for the momentous occasion. The memes range from topical, season four-specific points, to more wide-ranging moments from the show. All-in-all a celebration of the Waystar RoyCo universe.


Examples


Adwait Patil


2. Elon broke Twitter, again

The meme

March 6 might have been a regular day for most sane people on earth, but for Twitter power users — like the entire Digg staff — it was a day that will live in infamy. Twitter broke! Elon broke it, just totally busted. Links wouldn’t work, hyperlinking didn’t work, photos wouldn’t load, the whole thing just imploded. And of course, one man is to blame: the guy who owns the website and constantly tweeted about the entire ordeal. Turns out, firing your workforce is NOT a good idea to sustain reliability.


Examples


Jared Russo


1. MrBeast

The meme

Famous YouTuber and millionaire MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has his own chocolate bar company (because obviously) called Feastables. On Friday, he asked his 18.9 million Twitter followers to help tidy up the chocolate bar displays in supermarkets if they notice them looking messy.


Strangely, but maybe not surprisingly, MrBeast fans set out in their droves to fix the store displays of the millionaire’s candy products — and people started posting memes making fun of them.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we had a celebrity couple joke, Pedro Pascal entering the meme HOF and a rather wholesome Kevin Hart moment.


Comments

