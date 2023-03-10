utter chaos
What To Know About The Silicon Valley Bank Crisis
The Lede
Santa Clara-based Silicon Valley Bank (SBV), owned by SVB Financial, is a key lender to Silicon Valley tech startups. SVB Financial's shares plummeted 87 percent before the company announced Friday that it would stop trading, and the crisis has sparked the selloff of major banking stocks. The KBW Index, which tracks the price of the US's leading publicly-traded banks, fell 7.7 percent Thursday — the biggest drop in almost three years.
Key Details
- Borrowing funding is now costlier due to the Fed's aggressive interest-rate hikes, and many startup founders have scrambled to pull their money out of SVB.
- SVB reported a $1.8 billion loss Thursday after completing a $21 billion fire sale of its fixed-income portfolio, and then tried and failed to raise $2.3 billion through stock sales to cover the losses.
- The turmoil sparked fears of contagion across the sector, and Wall Street's four biggest banks shed a combined $55 billion in market value Thursday.