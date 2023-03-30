Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

WE'LL HAVE WHAT WEAVER'S HAVING

Sigourney Weaver's Red Carpet Turn, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait
Sigourney Weaver's Red Carpet Turn, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Absurd memes make a comeback, the world was fooled by a dripped out (by AI) Pope and the new "Zelda" game has everyone hyped.
· 335 reads

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Sigourney Weaver on the red carpet, conversations that some of you are not ready for, possibly "the first real mass-level AI misinformation case" and more "Zelda" memes.



4. Y'all not ready for this conversation

The meme

I've been harping on about how Twitter is becoming worse everyday — it is — but there are also classic elements of the Bird App that refuse to go away. Case in point: "y'all not ready for this conversation."

The phrase is not new, and has definitely been used been many times on Twitter before. The syntax, which is distinctly American, is simple and blunt, and its 2023 resurgence came together with accompanying art of an image that looks like it came straight out of a DeviantArt album. We need to bring back more of these harmless memes.


Examples



Adwait Patil



3. 'Tears of the Kingdom' reactions

The meme

We rounded up a lot of the internet’s early reactions to the new gameplay footage of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” yesterday. But guess what… there are still more memes! Link, in this game, is able to fuse two random objects together, and build new weapons or vehicles or all sorts of random things. This led to a lot of tweets of people making their own dream creations, and just having Link put stupid things on the tip of his sword. We loved every single joke and we hope you do too.


Examples


Jared Russo



2. The Midjourney'd Pope

The meme

Pope in a jacket is not the second coming of pigs in a blanket, let’s get that out of the way first off. So when you see the phrase “pope jacket” online, this is what people are talking about:

It’s a funny image, one that I initially thought was photoshop. But no, a human didn’t even bother to photoshop that, it was AI! We are all so screwed. Anyways, the image took on a life of its own and as expected, the jokes were very good. Sorry Pope Francis, you look good in that jacket!

The image was made by a Chicago-based construction worker while tripping on shrooms, and then it was posted on Reddit and eventually went viral on Twitter.


Examples


Jared Russo



1. Sigourney Weaver on the red carpet

The meme

Canadian filmmaker and music video director Cole Walliser is well known for his GlamBOT videos, filmed on a camera that captures high-speed clips of celebrities’ red carpet looks.

A whole bunch of celebs got the GlamBOT treatment at this year’s Oscars, but it’s Sigourney Weaver’s — in which she looks in entirely the wrong direction — that has captured Twitter’s imagination.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked," where we addressed another Elon Musk blunder, an old hot take that got dunked on after two years, a wholesome Pedro Pascal moment and everyone laughing at Purdue's March Madness upset.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Memes, Ranked Stories