Sigourney Weaver's Red Carpet Turn, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we’ve got Sigourney Weaver on the red carpet, conversations that some of you are not ready for, possibly "the first real mass-level AI misinformation case" and more "Zelda" memes.







4. Y'all not ready for this conversation

The meme

I've been harping on about how Twitter is becoming worse everyday — it is — but there are also classic elements of the Bird App that refuse to go away. Case in point: "y'all not ready for this conversation."

Yall not ready for this conversation pic.twitter.com/zcEPlBKEC0 — ʰ (@easterngoblin) March 21, 2023

The phrase is not new, and has definitely been used been many times on Twitter before. The syntax, which is distinctly American, is simple and blunt, and its 2023 resurgence came together with accompanying art of an image that looks like it came straight out of a DeviantArt album. We need to bring back more of these harmless memes.

Examples

yall not ready for this conversation pic.twitter.com/jFYJWVcC1Y — Joe McAdam (@joemcadam) March 22, 2023

Yall not ready for this conversation pic.twitter.com/bDP4liT5Ua — J.T. but ducky (@Millerlitejt) March 22, 2023

Yall not ready for this conversation pic.twitter.com/BveqlGKXYa — Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) March 23, 2023

yall not ready for this conversation pic.twitter.com/dAWSNnWG5z — Ace 🍀 (@realasysk) March 22, 2023

Adwait Patil







3. 'Tears of the Kingdom' reactions

The meme

We rounded up a lot of the internet’s early reactions to the new gameplay footage of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” yesterday. But guess what… there are still more memes! Link, in this game, is able to fuse two random objects together, and build new weapons or vehicles or all sorts of random things. This led to a lot of tweets of people making their own dream creations, and just having Link put stupid things on the tip of his sword. We loved every single joke and we hope you do too.

Examples

Me ending Ganondorf in 0.5 seconds with the truck I crafted in Tears Of The Kingdom pic.twitter.com/OjueFMt40t — 🍑 (@SweetPeachGames) March 28, 2023

Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/k89ji2RLLp — bento - COMMS OPEN (@bentoDRAWS) March 28, 2023

live footage of me fusing weapons in Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/V8ZufWXsYD — Young Elmo (@jessevitelli) March 28, 2023

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"



Developed by Nintendo,

2023 pic.twitter.com/nOHyPlEdxt — 🌾Ｔｅｃｎｏ－Ｒｕｒａｌ ♜ (@Rua_isBack) March 28, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/kAR8EfY2us — Leo Silva (@Leothebardo) March 28, 2023

Jared Russo







2. The Midjourney'd Pope

The meme

Pope in a jacket is not the second coming of pigs in a blanket, let’s get that out of the way first off. So when you see the phrase “pope jacket” online, this is what people are talking about:

SCOOP: I spoke to the guy behind Balenciaga Pope for @BuzzFeedNews, who was (a) tripping on shrooms when he made the image and (b) thinks it means we should regulate AI https://t.co/mnK3gm17iW — Chris Stokel-Walker ~ @[email protected] (@stokel) March 27, 2023

It’s a funny image, one that I initially thought was photoshop. But no, a human didn’t even bother to photoshop that, it was AI! We are all so screwed. Anyways, the image took on a life of its own and as expected, the jokes were very good. Sorry Pope Francis, you look good in that jacket!

The image was made by a Chicago-based construction worker while tripping on shrooms, and then it was posted on Reddit and eventually went viral on Twitter.

Examples

Me trying to sneak snacks into a movie theater: pic.twitter.com/OJlfPZbiGx — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) March 25, 2023

Are you wearing the...



"papal puffer parka? yes. I am." pic.twitter.com/59corwNlCe — Nick (@nicktotin) March 25, 2023

I thought the pope’s puffer jacket was real and didnt give it a second thought. no way am I surviving the future of technology — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2023

You probably saw on the news A.I. generations of Pope Francis wearing a white cozy jacket. I’d love to see your generations inspired by it.



Here’s a prompt by the original creator Guerrero Art (Pablo Xavier):



Catholic Pope Francis wearing Balenciaga puffy jacket in drill rap… pic.twitter.com/5WA2UTYG7b — Kris Kashtanova (@icreatelife) March 28, 2023

"mr. pope, mr. pope - red alert. we've lost kanye to the jews. jonah hill has captured kanye's heart and soul"



"dios mío...... we need to win back kanye. bring out..... the jacket" pic.twitter.com/VNbsfW8ZHO — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) March 25, 2023

“I saw Rihanna’s background dancers wearing white puffy jackets, so I wore a white puffy jacket” - the Pope pic.twitter.com/MmMREF0hVF — Taylor Jackson (@taylajackson12) March 26, 2023

We’re pretty screwed with AI if all of Twitter fell for an image of the pope wearing a down jacket in Rome. — Elon Altman (@ElonAltman) March 26, 2023

Me countering everyone’s fingers after being fooled by AI puffer jacket pope https://t.co/2io6Nl93LF — Grace (@graceyldn) March 28, 2023

Jared Russo







1. Sigourney Weaver on the red carpet

The meme

Canadian filmmaker and music video director Cole Walliser is well known for his GlamBOT videos, filmed on a camera that captures high-speed clips of celebrities’ red carpet looks.

A whole bunch of celebs got the GlamBOT treatment at this year’s Oscars, but it’s Sigourney Weaver’s — in which she looks in entirely the wrong direction — that has captured Twitter’s imagination.

She did NOT know where the camera was 😭 pic.twitter.com/X0rKPpU235 — 💫⭐️ (@joannesbitch) March 21, 2023

Examples

Me in Pompeii in 79 AD when i hear “holy shit run!!!!” pic.twitter.com/NcupuVCjYL — BLIZZY (@blizzy_mcguire) March 23, 2023

my friend: can i be mean for a second

me: pic.twitter.com/OqFD1rHvnB — Greg Mania (@gregmania) March 23, 2023

Me age 12: *mutters something cheeky under my breath*



My mam: pic.twitter.com/UyYz25zTsr — Holly (@hollyshortall) March 23, 2023

Eurydice: Okay you’ve rescued me from the underworld just don’t look back or-



Orpheus: pic.twitter.com/bz5VHWLosS — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) March 24, 2023

me greeting a customer on 4 hours of sleep and 3 cold brews pic.twitter.com/12ZLDeyq6d — nate (@naterichx) March 23, 2023

deer when i turn my high beams on pic.twitter.com/oCqYdTDt0Y — jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) March 24, 2023

Me when I hear someone say “shots” across the bar pic.twitter.com/BgE4I7hNFj — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) March 24, 2023

“Look who’s behind you but don’t make it obvious” pic.twitter.com/EXax8ImaJC — X-MEN (@_xaviergreco) March 23, 2023

me hearing a car passing by blasting Nicki Minaj: pic.twitter.com/8x47Mgxcza — Sai💥 (@SaiB0i) March 23, 2023

Your sims when you paused the game: pic.twitter.com/vwDMyqQKQJ — Luddle's in The Family Tree. 🌳 #stayanddraw (@LuddySimmer) March 23, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

