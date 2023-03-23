Losing Count Of Elon's Twitter Gaffes, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a another Elon blunder, an old hot take that got dunked on after two years, a wholesome Pedro Pascal moment and everyone laughing at Purdue's March Madnes upset defeat.







4. Pedro Pascal eating a sandwich

The meme

Pedro Pascal, the guy you forgot was killed in "GOT" once upon a time ago and the Internet's latest (long-time?) crush, made himself a meme and thankfully it wasn't a sinister one. In a video about food he filmed with Jon Favreau, Pascal sneaked in a bite of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The internet caught Pascal losing his self in the sandwich and a relatable moment was born.

Examples

Adwait Patil







3. Purdue losing

The meme

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place in March every year and determines the best team in the country with a single elimination bracket. Purdue, the number one seed in their section of the bracket, lost to Fairleigh Dickinson, the lowest ranked seed. A heavyweight favorite losing to a tiny school in New Jersey no one has ever heard of. Unleash the memes!

Examples

2nd 16 seed in history to win 👀👀 https://t.co/Xlglx26h3y — CJ (@cjeezy81) March 18, 2023

He saw what he saw, he said what he said, and they went out and did it! https://t.co/P8OaRdeXrs — Jay Harris (@JayHarrisESPN) March 18, 2023

Someone just edited their Wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/82i1wcpmCx — Filmkid68 (@FilmKid68) March 18, 2023

The rest of the country watching Purdue lose to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson a year after losing to 15-seed Saint Peter’s pic.twitter.com/5AVNZWxWIQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 18, 2023

just come back and win the whole damn thing next year Purdue, it's not that hard — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) March 18, 2023

Ban Purdue from the Tournament https://t.co/qzWZHlvA59 — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) March 18, 2023

Jared Russo







2. I just realized I've never seen a girl look good in these

The meme

This old tweet has been given new life. The very dumb statement made by, ugh, “Tony Likes MILFs” got picked up again recently, and has the rare distinction of being dunked on two years after it was already made fun of.

i just realized i’ve never seen a girl look good in these pic.twitter.com/pFKCNVjNcO — ant is a bitch (@tonylikesmilfs) June 11, 2021

Examples

Get ready for a lot of nerdy references to anime, manga, video games, movies and TV shows.

i’ve never seen a woman look good in these pic.twitter.com/62xmUU3hV0 — sam ❦ (@chickensamwish) March 17, 2023

I've literally never seen a girl look good in this pic.twitter.com/UT4p984UNg — heavy team fortres 2 (@heavyfortres) March 17, 2023

i’ve literally never seen a girl look good in this pic.twitter.com/jKWTPtrud3 — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) March 17, 2023

i’ve literally never seen a girl look good in this pic.twitter.com/9bO7ujeCMX — captain brian (@quebecween) March 18, 2023

I've literally never seen a girl look good in this pic.twitter.com/2ZWGag8yAB — Count Cannoli ⑦ (Check my Ko-fi!) (@CannoliCount) March 18, 2023

i’ve literally never seen a girl look good in this pic.twitter.com/8aHNVtm2qx — Images with Funky Fresh Beats (@imageswithjsr) March 18, 2023

ive literally never seen a girl look good in this pic.twitter.com/Nj9IkLgXyD — Metal Gear Facts (@MetalGearFacts1) March 17, 2023

Jared Russo







1. Twitter bookmarks

The meme

Elon Musk keeps doing things to Twitter — the majority of which are unnecessary and/or annoying — and the latest was deciding to show how many bookmarks each tweet has received.

Many of the memes that followed poked fun at the ugliness and pointlessness of the new feature, while others expressed panic at their once-private bookmarks becoming public (don’t worry — that last part isn’t actually happening).

Examples

hey. one question. what the fuck is this @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0Po0U2pEMK — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 17, 2023

omg this new update is so good pic.twitter.com/LPiQ54KZK3 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 16, 2023

this new feature where you can see how many times your tweet has been added to bookmarks… pic.twitter.com/KiYNbZJbEC — paul meeks-martin (@paulswhtn) March 16, 2023

seeing a tweet with 43 bookmarks and only 10 likes



pic.twitter.com/9zsAPDfdd6 — outroseokss⁷🪞 (@callmebyyourjin) March 16, 2023

When the bookmarks get shown pic.twitter.com/gC9yu1sXgQ — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) March 16, 2023

“Why does this have so many bookmarks?”



The picture: pic.twitter.com/cLwFmghuLt — Rine (@iNotRyan) March 16, 2023

“Twitter now shows the number of bookmarks a tweet has” pic.twitter.com/3hPrZQJJrc — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) March 16, 2023

if bookmarks go public idgaf cause i ain’t got shit to hide idk about y’all. pic.twitter.com/wQwZJ9GFZ0 — kamani ☆ (@TEXASTITTIE) March 16, 2023

Girls looking at their media tweets get more bookmarks than likes pic.twitter.com/X0knQQg6Dy — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) March 16, 2023

everybody rushing to clear they bookmarks pic.twitter.com/hzejRdL5Kf — lillian 🤍🛸 TLOU...... (@blktomekurata) March 16, 2023

My bookmarks are not a reflection of my character pic.twitter.com/dRLz3zdT8b — D ⌖ (@DEAADSEAA) March 16, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

