Losing Count Of Elon's Twitter Gaffes, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Losing Count Of Elon's Twitter Gaffes, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Pedro Pascal enjoying a sandwich, an old hot take that got a fresh set of jokes and the cruel comedy of watching the number one seed crash out of March Madness.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a another Elon blunder, an old hot take that got dunked on after two years, a wholesome Pedro Pascal moment and everyone laughing at Purdue's March Madnes upset defeat.



4. Pedro Pascal eating a sandwich

The meme

Pedro Pascal, the guy you forgot was killed in "GOT" once upon a time ago and the Internet's latest (long-time?) crush, made himself a meme and thankfully it wasn't a sinister one. In a video about food he filmed with Jon Favreau, Pascal sneaked in a bite of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The internet caught Pascal losing his self in the sandwich and a relatable moment was born.


Examples

@skywaybehavioralhealth I could listen & watch this trend all day long #pedropascal #pedropascaledit #pedropascalmeme #CapCut #emotionalsupportwaterbottle #owalawaterbottle #workhumor #officehumor ♬ New Home by Austin Farwell - GetByBus
@callmebyyourcarl Ah 😌😌 #CapCut #introvert #relatable #sunday #pedropascal #pedropascaleatingasandwich #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Carly | Corporate(ish)
@sophiealamexicana Se pone bueno el chismecito 🤳🏾 #pedropascal #pedropascaleatingasandwich #voicememos #latina ♬ New Home by Austin Farwell - GetByBus
@shelbynichelle He's jus' a lil guy eatin' his lil sandwich. 🥺 #pedropascal #obsessed #thelastofus #themandalorian ♬ original sound - Shelby Nichelle
@michelevenlee Thanks for the engagement tho #capcut #pedropascal #sandwich #portlandcheck #pedropascaledit #pedropascaltiktok #portlandoregon #humortiktok #pedropascaleating ♬ New Home by Austin Farwell - GetByBus
@ilovechamoy #CapCut nothing compares #pedropascal #growingup #meme #thelastofus ♬ Mouse eating sound - حيدر🇮🇶
@pedros.ipad i was six and it was the day before christmas break…. #CapCut #pedropascal #eatingsandwich #fyp #meme #doesthiscountastrauma ♬ Mouse eating sound - حيدر🇮🇶

3. Purdue losing

The meme

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place in March every year and determines the best team in the country with a single elimination bracket. Purdue, the number one seed in their section of the bracket, lost to Fairleigh Dickinson, the lowest ranked seed. A heavyweight favorite losing to a tiny school in New Jersey no one has ever heard of. Unleash the memes!


Examples


2. I just realized I've never seen a girl look good in these

The meme

This old tweet has been given new life. The very dumb statement made by, ugh, “Tony Likes MILFs” got picked up again recently, and has the rare distinction of being dunked on two years after it was already made fun of.


Examples

Get ready for a lot of nerdy references to anime, manga, video games, movies and TV shows.


1. Twitter bookmarks

The meme

Elon Musk keeps doing things to Twitter — the majority of which are unnecessary and/or annoying — and the latest was deciding to show how many bookmarks each tweet has received.

Many of the memes that followed poked fun at the ugliness and pointlessness of the new feature, while others expressed panic at their once-private bookmarks becoming public (don’t worry — that last part isn’t actually happening).


Examples


And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked,” where we ranked the Venture Capitalist bank that tanked, a hyperlocal NYC meme that touches a global nerve and a study suggesting that there wasn't a mental health crisis during the pandemic and more.


