Twitter Reacts To The New 'Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom' Trailer

The internet has seen the new gameplay footage of the upcoming Zelda game for the Nintendo Switch. And we all want to know when we can play with the meat arrow. MEAT ARROW!
If you haven't seen it already, we got ten minutes of new gameplay for the most anticipated release of 2023: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." Longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma played the game and revealed all the new mechanics and some enemies for the sequel, and the fanbase created quite the set of memes around it. Including a meat arrow.

The meat arrow, and the game itself, is coming out on May 12, 2023.















