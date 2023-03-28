we are thirsty for the meat arrow
Twitter Reacts To The New 'Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom' Trailer
If you haven't seen it already, we got ten minutes of new gameplay for the most anticipated release of 2023: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." Longtime Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma played the game and revealed all the new mechanics and some enemies for the sequel, and the fanbase created quite the set of memes around it. Including a meat arrow.
The meat arrow, and the game itself, is coming out on May 12, 2023.
MEAT. ARROW. MEAT. ARROW. https://t.co/YS9LAuezAu— Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) March 28, 2023
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fuse ability pic.twitter.com/3T0SJqGLto— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) March 28, 2023
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, 2023 pic.twitter.com/bltwnBezVb— LunarLiv (@LunarLivH) March 28, 2023
totk link is good at thinking on the spot! pic.twitter.com/uk7Zr9FW5T— ⛩BIG RAD DEMON DAD⛩ (@_VioMarks_) March 28, 2023
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/L0wVXwrqGX— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) March 28, 2023
#TOTK totk spoilers— 👁🗨sara🦷 (@pyramidserum) March 28, 2023
THIS PIC IS FUCKING REAL NOW pic.twitter.com/hE62MAkKma
Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/B9zMclI0xg— Mel the Honeybee🐝(comms closed) (@melthehoneybee) March 28, 2023
Forget the Master Sword, here I come Ganon #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/41FfXz5Soz— Cathiane (@Cathianedraws) March 28, 2023
Want to take a second to appreciate one of Link's new abilities is named "Ultrahand," presumably after the real-life toy Nintendo made in the 70s pic.twitter.com/Oap4CxUdUx— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) March 28, 2023
tears of the kingdom homing weapon pic.twitter.com/TbNjEQrr4k— 👁🗨sara🦷 (@pyramidserum) March 28, 2023
YOU CAN MAKE A MEAT ARROW IN TEARS OF THE KINGDOM pic.twitter.com/qBH1WT17KT— eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) March 28, 2023
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023)— PalmaSoft (@PalmaSoft) March 28, 2023
Developed by Nintendo EPD pic.twitter.com/HTBIwwMdTv
Link on his way to kill Ganon in Tears of the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/C5y91wxw9m— Ben Bertoli?! (@SuperBentendo) March 28, 2023
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (2023) pic.twitter.com/H25YZ3sltD— hot cyber 🖨😎 (@HotCyder) March 28, 2023