Music That Would Save Me From Vecna, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we've got “Welcome to my world,” music that would save us from Vecna from “Stranger Things” and Pride month partnerships.

3. Welcome To My World

The meme

As of the time of this writing, this one random viral video went around the internet has 11.5 million views. It shows two people in love at a concert of some sort, it’s very loud, and they just sing to each other. The caption, though, is what sparked the memes:

Took my girl to her first rave yesterday and said "welcome to my world" and she replied "our world now" and I will remember this night forever pic.twitter.com/LgxrflIAmZ — vincent adultman (@vincenityy) July 15, 2019

And thus began a flurry of joke responses to other places people took their significant others to, and what they would say in response to “welcome to my world”. Here are some of the best of the best.

Examples

Took my girl to her first Acela quiet car and said “welcome to my world” and she said “shut the fuck up. This is the quiet car.” https://t.co/oukeAiHG8I — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) June 7, 2022

Took my girl for the first time to Epcot yesterday and said "welcome to Disney World" and she replied "Walt Disney World" and I will remember this night forever https://t.co/nKOlUyb0wz — How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) June 7, 2022

I said the same thing to my girl when I took her to my local big Tesco https://t.co/bH7Iq9Ig0P — Callum/🦊/Calzum (@HeirCalzum) June 7, 2022

took my girl to applebees and then when we got home we took some molly and fucked for 5 hours straight https://t.co/bHWBDobv5r — tippity (@tippity) June 7, 2022

Took my girl to her first Ask-A-Punk Harsh Noise house show yesterday and said "welcome to my world" and she replied "I can't fucking hear you" and I will remember this night forever — 𝕿𝖍𝖎𝖈𝖈 𝕯𝖚𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖔𝖓 𝖌𝖋 (@TheLoserOf08) June 8, 2022

Took my girl to her first rave and said "welcome to my world" and she replied by calling for a reload. I will remember this night until the drugs kill my long term memory. https://t.co/sWLGQ1LFVQ — Matthew Rosales (@JomariDNB) June 7, 2022

Took my girl to her first rave yesterday https://t.co/AfMXAmAzdT pic.twitter.com/QKzcFCLn4B — indra (simpati) 📲 (@boorongan) June 8, 2022

Jared Russo

2. Music That Would Save Me From Vecna

The meme

During the climax of “Stranger Things 4,” Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) is saved from the spell of the villainous Vecna after her friends pop in a cassette tape of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” into a Walkman and blast it through her headphones.

The scene helped propel the song to the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, 37 years after its initial release — becoming the most-streamed song on Spotify in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The sequence captured the imagination of the internet as people imagined the songs that would also save themselves from Vecna with hilarious results.

One netizen, @cmebacktoearth, dedicated their Twitter account to various ditties that would help Max escape the clutches of creatures from The Upside Down.

Examples

i’ll be deleting Twitter soon i promise 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2YQSjLVI8k — dylan | seen vol.1 (@STEVESPRINGLES) May 30, 2022

the less i know the better - tame impala pic.twitter.com/VmH9T9Zz0r — max floating to songs (@cmebacktoearth) June 5, 2022

redbone - childish gambino pic.twitter.com/oS018JTGno — max floating to songs (@cmebacktoearth) June 6, 2022

i wonder - kanye pic.twitter.com/lynwtZ7bQ6 — max floating to songs (@cmebacktoearth) June 4, 2022

midnight sky by miley cyrus would definitely save me from vecna in stranger things

pic.twitter.com/iZEA15hAoZ — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) May 29, 2022

Ashley Tisdale’s cover of Kiss The Girl will save me from Vecna #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/CzKG5EKG0l — The Time Mousechine Podcast (@timemousechine) June 8, 2022

This is the song that would save me from Vecna. pic.twitter.com/nZr3Sxbf6h — Jazmin (@JazD92) June 5, 2022

Edge of seventeen would save me from vecna — Mariah Rose Faith Casillas™️ (@MariahRoseFaith) June 8, 2022

the only thing that would save me from vecna's curse pic.twitter.com/yQdIa7n4D4 — luisa (@vodkaredbulI) June 7, 2022

James Crugnale

1. Partnerships For Pride Month

The meme

Every year, when June rolls around, the timeline lights up with people poking fun at the way corporations jump on the LGBTQ+ bandwagon for 30 days, and then abruptly jump off.

This year, people are parodying the contrived ways in which individuals announce partnerships with corporations — especially when it comes to Pride month. There’s not much else I can say in way of introduction to this meme, except brace yourself, and enjoy.

Examples

I’ve never officially come out as bisexual before, in part because I’m married to a straight man and I’m scared that people won’t take my bisexuality seriously. But I’ve realized life is short, which is why this pride I’ve decided to partner with Taco Bell, so I can Live Mas- — katie jo(hantgen) (@katiejoyofosho) June 1, 2022

as a queer white woman, i was always just a little bit scared to speak my mind—but did anyway, even to the detriment of my peers. that’s why this pride, i’m partnering with the joe rogan experience — h. thompson (@h__eaux) June 1, 2022

I didn’t come out of the until I was 21. After I did, every year feels like 21 again. Which is why during pride month I have decided to partner with Forever 21 so that— — Beauty is violent (@d4denz) June 1, 2022

as a queer person of color, growing up I struggled to see my identity reflected in media. that’s why this pride month I’m proud to partner with LensCrafters. find the perfect pair of glasses for you and celebrate with a new perspective — 🦖 (@innocuoushuman) June 1, 2022

As a gay black woman who grew up in a cult, I was afraid to come out of the closet. That’s why this month I’m partnering with IKEA to build my dream closet — 🦋 (@simply_lay_) June 1, 2022

as a queer teenager, i was bullied for dating a girl. they called me a “carpet muncher.” that’s why this pride month i’m partnering with Stanley Steemer the Carpet Cleaner— — maddy fellows (@mabbylmao) June 1, 2022

As a trans woman of color, dealing with desirability politics makes it so hard to get railed...and that's why this Pride month I'm partnering with Amtrak, — Krisha Aghi (@krishuponastar) June 1, 2022

Sometimes my gender dysphoria makes me feel like I’m trapped in a burning car. That’s why this month I’m partnering with Tesla — they/them might be giants ☭ (@babadookspinoza) June 2, 2022

growing up i was bullied for being gay and ultimately forced into conversion therapy. that's why this pride month i'm teaming up with my wife — c y b e r h u n k (@spunky_hunk) June 7, 2022

as a trans woman who doesn't tuck, i never had the chance to tape a dick that can't stand up anymore. that's why, this pride month, i've decided to partner with netflix, — alex (@_unwell) June 1, 2022

Molly Bradley

