IT'S A LOVE-KATE RELATIONSHIP

Music That Would Save Me From Vecna, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

592 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've also got "Welcome to my world" and unexpected Pride month partnerships.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “Welcome to my world,” music that would save us from Vecna from “Stranger Things” and Pride month partnerships.


3. Welcome To My World

The meme

As of the time of this writing, this one random viral video went around the internet has 11.5 million views. It shows two people in love at a concert of some sort, it’s very loud, and they just sing to each other. The caption, though, is what sparked the memes:



And thus began a flurry of joke responses to other places people took their significant others to, and what they would say in response to “welcome to my world”. Here are some of the best of the best.


Examples



Jared Russo



2. Music That Would Save Me From Vecna

The meme

During the climax of “Stranger Things 4,”  Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) is saved from the spell of the villainous Vecna after her friends pop in a cassette tape of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” into a Walkman and blast it through her headphones.



The scene helped propel the song to the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, 37 years after its initial release — becoming the most-streamed song on Spotify in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The sequence captured the imagination of the internet as people imagined the songs that would also save themselves from Vecna with hilarious results.

One netizen, @cmebacktoearth, dedicated their Twitter account to various ditties that would help Max escape the clutches of creatures from The Upside Down.


Examples



James Crugnale



1. Partnerships For Pride Month

The meme

Every year, when June rolls around, the timeline lights up with people poking fun at the way corporations jump on the LGBTQ+ bandwagon for 30 days, and then abruptly jump off.

This year, people are parodying the contrived ways in which individuals announce partnerships with corporations — especially when it comes to Pride month. There’s not much else I can say in way of introduction to this meme, except brace yourself, and enjoy.


Examples



Molly Bradley



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Swedengate, Bradley Cooper looking unrecognizable in new roles and the Haim sisters dancing.

