Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we've got Swedengate, Bradley Cooper looking unrecognizable in new roles and the Haim sisters dancing.

3. Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable

The meme

On Monday, Netflix released the first stills from Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” and various news publications described the actor as being “unrecognizable” under heavy makeup as the famed conductor and “West Side Story” composer. In the photos, movie-goers were given a stark glimpse at how far Cooper had gone to dramatically change his appearance to look older using prosthetics.

The Twitter account for MovieRankings.net went the extra mile and emphasized how unrecognizable Cooper was in hard caps.

Bradley Cooper is UNRECOGNIZABLE as Leonard Bernstein on the set of MAESTRO pic.twitter.com/oQZrsOtgOk — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) May 30, 2022

Netizens were amused by the sensationalized “UNRECOGNIZABLE” description and began sharing humorous memes of what “fill-in-the-blank” character that Cooper would attempt next in disguise.



Examples

Bradley Cooper is UNRECOGNIZABLE As Papa Bernstein pic.twitter.com/bU5f2fG4Ze — Alex Dobrenko (@Dobrenkz) May 30, 2022

Bradley Cooper is UNRECOGNIZABLE as The Very Hungry Caterpillar… pic.twitter.com/jiqFVshJnY — deathcabforcody (@cworkinonit) May 31, 2022

Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable as Tony the Tiger pic.twitter.com/5NrkkWub4L — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) May 30, 2022

Bradley Cooper is UNRECOGNIZABLE in the new set photos from MAESTRO pic.twitter.com/FesIAbBfbc — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 30, 2022

Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable as Leonard Bernstein pic.twitter.com/wnEkFXu5qL — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) May 31, 2022

Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable as Babu Frik in The Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/UFKPGO1E1z — Alex Dobrenko (@Dobrenkz) May 30, 2022

Here’s Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as Rocket Racoon. pic.twitter.com/tqa4fWjoR4 — Lisa Holliday 🏴‍☠️🌟 (@GooseNibble) May 31, 2022

Bradley Cooper is UNRECOGNIZABLE as both Gene Siskel AND Roger Ebert pic.twitter.com/bro6XgQcfo — Lee Jameson 🪩 (@Lee_Jameson) May 31, 2022

Bradley Cooper is unrecognizable as 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler on Pennsylvania highway https://t.co/WCr09ALXzT — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) May 31, 2022

James Crugnale

2. Swedengate

The meme

"What's the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else's house because of their culture/religion?"

That single question, asked in a Reddit forum, led to one of the most bizarre responses that lit the internet up like a Christmas tree:

"I remember going to my Swedish friend's house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate."

Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend? pic.twitter.com/bFEgoLiuDB — Seeker (@SamQari) May 26, 2022

Now as a man with Italian heritage, roots, and lots of family members from Sicily, this is THE SINGLE MOST BANANAS THING I HAVE EVER LEARNED. So, Swedengate became a hashtag, a movement, and then a meme within mere seconds. While many of the discussions online are about the merits of Sweden’s people, culture, and customs (and history, if you wanna go down a racism rabbithole), the memes about having guests over for dinner were the purest and funniest.

Examples

Sorry I can't make our meeting in the morning I found out it's weird to feed your guest dinner in Sweden so obviously I had to read 500 people discuss it until 3AM — Maggie Mae Fish 🐟 (@MaggieMaeFish) May 29, 2022

Scandinavians when you ask them for food https://t.co/pKotzotuAZ pic.twitter.com/DuWfv32d2M — 𝐱𝐲𝐥𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 (@kaIashnykov) May 30, 2022

Me on my way to my Swedish friend's house: https://t.co/Wn5IIGJAux pic.twitter.com/1Z8fOsLgrC — Rothnik (@wahid182) May 30, 2022

when i stayed with a host family in Sweden i asked if they had Panda Express and they sewed me into a bear skin and set me on fire. it was a learning experience — Miley 🫠 (@MilesKlee) May 31, 2022

kids in sweden when their friends are downstairs eating dinner with their family pic.twitter.com/T15UB7ENyI — yam (@sighyam) May 28, 2022

This is what we in Sweden call the "waiting chamber" where friends of kids wait during dinner while visiting. Just wanted to clear some things up as news of this phenomenon has gone global pic.twitter.com/igRsjZCDX2 — joel (@JoelESvensson) May 29, 2022

Kids in Sweden when their friend is having dinner downstairs pic.twitter.com/YLqDRB4UfS — Ursula von der Slayen (@kluru_) May 30, 2022

POV you are a swede visiting your friends house#Swedengate pic.twitter.com/OKI0w5pKIa — 👻EllaGhost👻 (@ella_ghost) May 31, 2022

Dutch folks seeing #Swedengate on day 2 and hoping the world doesn’t rediscover the whole Christmas blackface “tradition” pic.twitter.com/DBX2oiuTAV — Jan Maarten (@worldsayer) May 30, 2022

Jared Russo

1. The Haim Sisters Dancing

The meme

Recently, I’d seen from friends and strangers online about seeing Haim in concert. That’s nice, I thought. I like their music. Maybe I should have bought tickets.

But as of Sunday, when someone tweeted the below footage from one of their shows, I both developed a maniacally powerful urge to see them live and simultaneously lost all interest, because what is this?

People have gone insane over this clip — this one on Twitter has 4.4 million views as of this writing — because, again: what is this?

And look, if you want to show up in the comments or light me up on Twitter because you think they’re serving… OK. That’s fine. But I still want to know: what is this?????

Examples

the haim sisters only do this when they’re scared. stay back please https://t.co/svRpCktujQ — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) May 31, 2022

they r dancing like phineas and ferb characters https://t.co/ZGRZOnk5su — bimetallism warrior (@evil_fiend02) May 31, 2022

This is how they summon more Haims https://t.co/uR8pYgDDTF — AAPBry Heritage Month (@bryanyang) June 1, 2022

oompa loompas after a child perishes brutally in the chocolate factory https://t.co/0tHTZZddRe — 𝟒𝟒𝟒 𝐓𝐀𝐔𝐑𝐔𝐒 (@ik2000_) May 30, 2022

these are the dance moves they have actors do on those constipation medicine commercials https://t.co/4MfWK5oYFq — bryce (@pollen196) May 31, 2022

me and the other sister wives distracting the fbi agents so our husband can escape the compound https://t.co/0JhjVXSYft — Chodie Foster (@tubbbutter) May 30, 2022

My friends trying to distract the 7/11 cashier so I can steal a 6 pack and 10 hot dogs https://t.co/d76UrxKNdg — steve harvey oswald (@cactusgodnathan) May 31, 2022

the cockroaches behind my fridge when i hit them with that dollar store bug spray https://t.co/EC9qhp4BaI — Godspeed You! Jamie Joestar (@jamiejoestar_) May 30, 2022

yes girls give us nothing https://t.co/axQdZd2q32 — angel loves the beach- fae/she (@angel_isab3lle) May 30, 2022

People also zeroed in on a guy in the audience, also filming the Haim sisters doing whatever this is, because — louder, more passionately — what is this?!?!?!?!?!

I’m not even looking at the dancing, that man’s hair is absolutely wild https://t.co/iQ9tIDBq0L — kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) May 31, 2022

Molly Bradley

