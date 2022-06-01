Popular
WHO IS HE

Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

submitted by Molly Bradley

This week we've also got Swedengate and the Haim sisters dancing.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got Swedengate, Bradley Cooper looking unrecognizable in new roles and the Haim sisters dancing.


3. Bradley Cooper Unrecognizable

The meme

On Monday, Netflix released the first stills from Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” and various news publications described the actor as being “unrecognizable” under heavy makeup as the famed conductor and “West Side Story” composer. In the photos, movie-goers were given a stark glimpse at how far Cooper had gone to dramatically change his appearance to look older using prosthetics.

The Twitter account for MovieRankings.net went the extra mile and emphasized how unrecognizable Cooper was in hard caps.



Netizens were amused by the sensationalized “UNRECOGNIZABLE” description and began sharing humorous memes of what “fill-in-the-blank” character that Cooper would attempt next in disguise.

Examples



James Crugnale



2. Swedengate

The meme

"What's the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else's house because of their culture/religion?"

That single question, asked in a Reddit forum, led to one of the most bizarre responses that lit the internet up like a Christmas tree:

"I remember going to my Swedish friend's house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate."



Now as a man with Italian heritage, roots, and lots of family members from Sicily, this is THE SINGLE MOST BANANAS THING I HAVE EVER LEARNED. So, Swedengate became a hashtag, a movement, and then a meme within mere seconds. While many of the discussions online are about the merits of Sweden’s people, culture, and customs (and history, if you wanna go down a racism rabbithole), the memes about having guests over for dinner were the purest and funniest.


Examples



Jared Russo



1. The Haim Sisters Dancing

The meme

Recently, I’d seen from friends and strangers online about seeing Haim in concert. That’s nice, I thought. I like their music. Maybe I should have bought tickets.

But as of Sunday, when someone tweeted the below footage from one of their shows, I both developed a maniacally powerful urge to see them live and simultaneously lost all interest, because what is this?



People have gone insane over this clip — this one on Twitter has 4.4 million views as of this writing — because, again: what is this?

And look, if you want to show up in the comments or light me up on Twitter because you think they’re serving… OK. That’s fine. But I still want to know: what is this?????


Examples



People also zeroed in on a guy in the audience, also filming the Haim sisters doing whatever this is, because — louder, more passionately — what is this?!?!?!?!?!



Molly Bradley



Comments

