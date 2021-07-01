Corporations At The End Of Pride Month, NYC Versus ConEd's Emergency Alert, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
4. A Switzerland Soccer Fan's Emotional Rollercoaster
The meme
Monday's Euro 2020 soccer match between France and Switzerland put fans through a rollercoaster of emotions as the teams fought hard to resist being knocked out in the tournament. One emotional Swiss fan, identified as Luca Loutenbach, went from bitter anguish as it appeared his team was on the verge of defeat at the 87th minute to extreme jubilation at minute 91 as they fought back to tie the game and ultimately eliminate France. Loutenbach's hilarious reactions captured the imagination of sports fans as they applied numerous captions to his split emotions.
Examples
The fan recognized his overnight meme fame, posing with a printout of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn's tweet commenting on his dual emotions during the game.
James Crugnale
3. Matt Hancock's Hot Girl Summer
The meme
Last Saturday, Matt Hancock, Britain's health secretary, resigned after he was caught kissing married aide Gina Coladangelo. In his resignation, Hancock apologized for breaking social distancing guidelines as the image of Hancock kissing Coladangelo had occurred two weeks before cross-household contact was allowed in England.
After the image of Hancock's kiss began to circulate on the internet, the internet had a field day ridiculing Hancock and teasing him about his (now very public) indiscretion.
Examples
Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Corporations At The End Of Pride Month
The meme
In a previous meme roundup, we discussed companies' overexuberant leap into Pride Month with rainbow logos and rainbow merch. Now, at the start of July, we must address the equal and opposite reaction that takes place at the end of Pride Month: companies' shedding of their LGBTQ+-themed paraphernalia and their return to ordinary logos.
Rationally, we all know that a company's abandoning its Pride logo doesn't mean it no longer supports the LGBTQ+ community any more than companies following the tacitly sanctioned style guide for Pride Month means that they do support them. But it still stings — not least because it really does feel like social media managers worldwide are sitting at their computers at 11:59 PM on June 30 just waiting to smash that "Edit Profile" button.
Examples
In short: shame on all companies and their eagerness to shed the rainbow... except for Robitussin, possibly the one true ally.
Molly Bradley
1. NYC Versus ConEd's Emergency Alert
The meme
On Wednesday, June 30, NYC residents received an emergency alert on their phones. The alert asked residents to curtail their energy consumption, including "limiting the unnecessary use of air conditioning." It didn't take long for users to mute the alert — it was loud — and promptly roast the city and ConEd for not reading the room.
Examples
Adwait Patil
