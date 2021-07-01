Corporations At The End Of Pride Month, NYC Versus ConEd's Emergency Alert, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got a Switzerland soccer fan's emotional rollercoaster, Matt Hancock's hot girl summer, corporations at the end of Pride Month and NYC versus ConEd's emergency alert.

4. A Switzerland Soccer Fan's Emotional Rollercoaster

The meme

Monday's Euro 2020 soccer match between France and Switzerland put fans through a rollercoaster of emotions as the teams fought hard to resist being knocked out in the tournament. One emotional Swiss fan, identified as Luca Loutenbach, went from bitter anguish as it appeared his team was on the verge of defeat at the 87th minute to extreme jubilation at minute 91 as they fought back to tie the game and ultimately eliminate France. Loutenbach's hilarious reactions captured the imagination of sports fans as they applied numerous captions to his split emotions.



Examples

Football is a game of emotions, this man went through it all within 2 minutes. 😲 pic.twitter.com/1hU9hL8PiH — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 28, 2021

When your mum When she

says you're having pulls one out

pizza for tea of the freezer pic.twitter.com/RUXrFOt94N — LADbible (@ladbible) June 28, 2021

Football, bloody hell! Unbelievable.



Many, many congratulations to Switzerland, much deserved.



⬇️ Man of the match: #FRASUI 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/L7YOstYc5T — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 28, 2021

The fan recognized his overnight meme fame, posing with a printout of London Mayor Sadiq Kahn's tweet commenting on his dual emotions during the game.

James Crugnale

3. Matt Hancock's Hot Girl Summer

The meme

Last Saturday, Matt Hancock, Britain's health secretary, resigned after he was caught kissing married aide Gina Coladangelo. In his resignation, Hancock apologized for breaking social distancing guidelines as the image of Hancock kissing Coladangelo had occurred two weeks before cross-household contact was allowed in England.

After the image of Hancock's kiss began to circulate on the internet, the internet had a field day ridiculing Hancock and teasing him about his (now very public) indiscretion.



Examples

Matt Hancock kisses like a Sim pic.twitter.com/f3p8bHRfq4 — Helen Simmons ✨ (@HelenSimmons8) June 25, 2021

At least Hancock wasn't lying when he said he was hard at work — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) June 26, 2021

the matt hancock video but it's the end of a big brother episode in 2004 pic.twitter.com/ohm5c5kNAF — jackson davies (@actualjack) June 25, 2021

i mean, this has to have been intentional right… pic.twitter.com/xVHmSWfOuh — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) June 26, 2021

the floor is not cheating on your wife pic.twitter.com/5V4HUoxYdI — Stephen (@stepheniscowboy) June 25, 2021

cant believe matt hancock is the one to fire the starting pistol on hot girl summer — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) June 25, 2021

Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Corporations At The End Of Pride Month

The meme

In a previous meme roundup, we discussed companies' overexuberant leap into Pride Month with rainbow logos and rainbow merch. Now, at the start of July, we must address the equal and opposite reaction that takes place at the end of Pride Month: companies' shedding of their LGBTQ+-themed paraphernalia and their return to ordinary logos.

Companies on social media during pride month pic.twitter.com/yPstYZwGdA — Maskermin (@maskermin) July 1, 2021

Rationally, we all know that a company's abandoning its Pride logo doesn't mean it no longer supports the LGBTQ+ community any more than companies following the tacitly sanctioned style guide for Pride Month means that they do support them. But it still stings — not least because it really does feel like social media managers worldwide are sitting at their computers at 11:59 PM on June 30 just waiting to smash that "Edit Profile" button.



Examples

This how it be with companies after pride month pic.twitter.com/AoTvQBrvHO — ᴠɪʙᴇꜱ ᴄᴀʀᴛᴇʟ⚡️ (@cartelofvibes) July 1, 2021

Companies seeing pride month is over and realising they don't have to be performative anymore pic.twitter.com/W8m6WMFsEd — Eoin (@finglasboy) July 1, 2021

companies as soon as Pride month ends pic.twitter.com/BchQVkk9YK — Anya 🐸 (KASUARI CAME HOME!!!!) (@OnyoTayto) June 29, 2021

companies on July 1st pic.twitter.com/NlCQNK58Yo — Saberspark (@Saberspark) June 29, 2021

American companies starting today, July 1, now that Pride Month is over pic.twitter.com/s3TnqHmQX5 — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) July 1, 2021

Companies during Companies on

pride month July 1 pic.twitter.com/UOYsls1LI3 — Godimsuchadyke (@godimsuchadyke) June 24, 2021

companies now that pride month is ending pic.twitter.com/zbniyAJnHo — Rio (@riomatt00) June 30, 2021

Companies tomorrow after Pride month ends pic.twitter.com/bDFnYDVeUW — Nipah 🐣 (@NipahDUBS) June 30, 2021

Companies removing all Pride month materials today like

pic.twitter.com/CAcsjFSZbQ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) July 1, 2021

In short: shame on all companies and their eagerness to shed the rainbow... except for Robitussin, possibly the one true ally.

July 1, they still got it. This is officially the new logo. pic.twitter.com/5WI7H6L442 — BooDoo (@BooDooPerson) July 1, 2021

Molly Bradley

1. NYC Versus ConEd's Emergency Alert

The meme

On Wednesday, June 30, NYC residents received an emergency alert on their phones. The alert asked residents to curtail their energy consumption, including "limiting the unnecessary use of air conditioning." It didn't take long for users to mute the alert — it was loud — and promptly roast the city and ConEd for not reading the room.



Examples

the bronx got citibikes last, we ain't turning off shit — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 30, 2021

No one:



Not a single soul:



NYC Emergency Alert: pic.twitter.com/7JPgifCcvq — Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) June 30, 2021

🚨 nyc emergency alert 🚨 plz conserve energy by showering using your toilet water. if you get a blackout it is because you didn't shower in the toilet. it is not our fault — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) June 30, 2021

Me getting that NYC emergency alert while sitting directly in front of my air conditioner. pic.twitter.com/348o0XWirX — 🐜 (@ntferny) June 30, 2021

My AC? Y'all better turn off Time Square or something. My little ass AC ain't going to save us from a blackout. — KLEP (@KLEPONE) June 30, 2021

NYC Emergency Alert: "stop using washers & dryers to conserve electricity"

me, in the middle of laundry day: pic.twitter.com/EcWHytvc5Z — 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 (@KevDog8) June 30, 2021

con ed sending out that nyc emergency alert pic.twitter.com/WzitA1Aewd — Emily (@emilybernay) June 30, 2021

Emergency alert user experience:

– Phone yells loudly at you

– There is some text on the screen and a button

– You mash the button hoping that the noise will stop

– The entire message disappears and you have no idea what you were meant to do — Pavel #StopAsianHate (@PavelASamsonov) June 30, 2021

me turning my AC on higher after that lil emergency alert pic.twitter.com/kIEUru2tIR — britt (@beemillz) June 30, 2021

New Yorkers PLEASE do not use air conditioning or flush any toilets so that the Ferris wheel inside the M&M store can run 24/7 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 1, 2021

Adwait Patil

