State Of The Union Hecklers, The 'Batman' Font And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got the “Batman” font, TikTok's little green bear and Boebert and Greene heckling Biden during the State of the Union address.

3. The “Batman” Font

The meme

Each new Batman film franchise comes with its own set of knickknacks: villains, costumes, cool vehicles and the things that gets everyone the most excited — typefaces. This website let fans of Matt Reeves’s new "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz — which has gotten a mostly warm reception — the ability to customize the film’s typeface – a quick distraction during tumultuous times.

Examples

Found a site where you can type anything in the Batman font and I’ve been going wild pic.twitter.com/agiPGwIFB7 — CaptainPuffin 🏳️‍⚧️  (@puffin_captain) February 27, 2022

phew can finally drop my review of THE BATMAN pic.twitter.com/5yqnFQ6GVH — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) February 28, 2022

Adwait Patil

2. The Little Green Bear

The meme

There are always new trends and filters cropping up on TikTok, but in the past week, one in particular has stood out: a filter that places a little dancing green bear in the surroundings you're filming, and you can move him and resize him as you so desire. The most prevalent meme born of the filter is people trying to make the little green bear as small as possible — and then, in some cases, flipping the meme on its head and making him as large as possible. And folks, it’s good.

The music that accompanies the filter, by the way, is the a cappella section of Tenacious D's iconic 2002 song "Tribute." (In case you either didn't know or are younger: Tenacious D is a comedy rock duo comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass.)

I' gonna be honest: I have no idea who this little green bear is, where he came from or why he exists. All I know is that I love him.

Examples

Molly Bradley

1. Boebert And Greene Heckling Biden

The meme

Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene made a spectacle of themselves during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. In one unfortunate instance, Boebert heckled Biden right as he talked about the death of his son.

Reuters’s senior staff photographer Evelyn Hockstein captured the two Republican lawmakers interrupting the proceedings by chanting 'Build The Wall."

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) scream "Build the Wall" at President Joe Biden during Biden's State of the Union at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool pic.twitter.com/WbHlVECkQe — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) March 2, 2022

Boebert and Taylor Greene’s antics were ripe for mocking as scores of people on Twitter took Hockstein’s photograph and added a snarky caption, excoriating the Congresswomen for their ill-mannered behavior at the event.

Examples

When you find the manager pic.twitter.com/jcdp8LIDz6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 2, 2022

When you’re just one more Cotton Candy Cosmo away from getting banned from TGI Fridays for life. pic.twitter.com/BreTWqJP8J — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) March 2, 2022

​​

When your beeper at Chilis finally goes off. pic.twitter.com/radqui51I8 — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) March 2, 2022

Three wines deep at the Florida Georgia Line show pic.twitter.com/iDV9g3Jmgn — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 2, 2022

These fools think they’re at a standup show & someone just said “who’s drinking tonight” pic.twitter.com/UPj7IUteXm — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) March 2, 2022

Boebert and MTG are absolutely Dumb and Dumber, but I feel sorry for the guy who had to sit between them. pic.twitter.com/3Yx1SnGz64 — Running, on our way. Hiding, you will pay. (@SethFromThe716) March 2, 2022

James Crugnale

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank “All three are going to lie to you,” the vibe shift and McDonald’s Sprite.