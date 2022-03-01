Trending
State Of The Union Hecklers, The 'Batman' Font And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Submitted by Molly Bradley

This week, we've also got TikTok's little green bear dancing to Tenacious D.

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got the “Batman” font, TikTok's little green bear and Boebert and Greene heckling Biden during the State of the Union address.


3. The “Batman” Font

The meme

Each new Batman film franchise comes with its own set of knickknacks: villains, costumes, cool vehicles and the things that gets everyone the most excited — typefaces. This website let fans of Matt Reeves’s new "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz — which has gotten a mostly warm reception — the ability to customize the film’s typeface – a quick distraction during tumultuous times.


Examples



Adwait Patil



2. The Little Green Bear

The meme

There are always new trends and filters cropping up on TikTok, but in the past week, one in particular has stood out: a filter that places a little dancing green bear in the surroundings you're filming, and you can move him and resize him as you so desire. The most prevalent meme born of the filter is people trying to make the little green bear as small as possible — and then, in some cases, flipping the meme on its head and making him as large as possible. And folks, it’s good.


@literallyonmywiener if someone makes a stuffed animal version im going to cry #lbgtq #littlegreenbear ♬ where is the green bear - jordan simpson

The music that accompanies the filter, by the way, is the a cappella section of Tenacious D's iconic 2002 song "Tribute." (In case you either didn't know or are younger: Tenacious D is a comedy rock duo comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass.)

I' gonna be honest: I have no idea who this little green bear is, where he came from or why he exists. All I know is that I love him.


Examples


@love_logan07 Shhhh… #littlegreenbear #lovelogan #shhh ♬ where is the green bear - jordan simpson
@pandaminiatures my Hoarder's Porch won a Graduate Award of Excellence at the RadfordU student art show! 🏆 #miniatures #hoarders #TeamofTomorrow @gasaradford ♬ where is the green bear - jordan simpson
@chaotomatic

Yeah i forgot this app exsists

♬ where is the green bear - jordan simpson
@imdatingfrog What a surprise 😳 #squishmallows #squishmallow #squishtok #frogsoftiktok #frogtok #frog #frogs #imdatingfrog #plush #stuffedanimals #collectibles #valentinesday ♬ where is the green bear - jordan simpson
@itsangelique.e Reply to @yk.imyogirl #fyp #tenaciousd #littlegreenbear #yeaimdone ♬ where is the green bear - jordan simpson
@cokernuts He’s everywhere. #littlegreenbear #cokernuts #fyp ♬ where is the green bear - jordan simpson

Molly Bradley



1. Boebert And Greene Heckling Biden

The meme

Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene made a spectacle of themselves during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. In one unfortunate instance, Boebert heckled Biden right as he talked about the death of his son.

Reuters’s senior staff photographer Evelyn Hockstein captured the two Republican lawmakers interrupting the proceedings by chanting 'Build The Wall."



Boebert and Taylor Greene’s antics were ripe for mocking as scores of people on Twitter took Hockstein’s photograph and added a snarky caption, excoriating the Congresswomen for their ill-mannered behavior at the event.


Examples


​​


James Crugnale



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank “All three are going to lie to you,” the vibe shift and McDonald’s Sprite.

