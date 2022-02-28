Is The 'The Batman,' Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz And Others, Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Gotham citizen Bruce Wayne not only fights crime, but roots out corruption too. As he squares off against an old foe, The Riddler, he uncovers family secrets that change everything. Is Reeves's adaptation a new era for Gotham's masked vigilante, or does it lack the classic superhero je ne sais quoi?

It's Long But Gripping

It's a soulful nocturne of corruption and chaos, and as much as I longed for a few more glimmers of humor, at no point during the hefty three-hour run time did my attention wander. But Reeves’ film hammers home the realization that somewhere along the line, someone — probably Christopher Nolan — decided that Batman movies should no longer be fun.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

In ways far more unsettling than most audiences might expect, "The Batman" channels the fears and frustrations of our current political climate, presenting a meaty, full-course crime saga that blends elements of the classic gangster film with cutting-edge commentary about challenges facing the modern world. It's a hugely ambitious undertaking and one that’s strong enough to work even without Batman's presence, not that it would have any reason to exist without him. But by incorporating the character and so many of the franchise's trademarks — Catwoman (a slinky Zoë Kravitz), the Penguin (Colin Farrell, all but unrecognizable), loyal butler Alfred (Andy Serkis, fully analog) and an epic car chase involving the latest iteration of the Batmobile — Reeves electrifies the dense, ultra-dark proceedings with an added level of excitement that justifies the film's relatively demanding running time.

[Variety]

It Could've Been Grittier

Fittingly, and despite all of the ways "The Batman" pushes superhero movies forward, it still has one foot stuck in the familiar. For all of its bruising power, it still pulls a number of its punches. It’s possible Reeves' epic had its wings clipped from the minute it was conceived with a PG-13 in mind. The film's antiseptic bloodlessness often neutralizes the stench of a city rotting from the inside out, even if the MPA rating doesn't stop Reeves from creating several of the scariest moments in superhero movie history. But the more significant issues lie under the surface.

[IndieWire]

The Aesthetic Works

Speaking of highlights, Reeves' work with cinematographer Greig Fraser is one. It's stunning. "The Batman" is a dark movie. A very dark movie. And so when there's light, it almost paints the frame, creating exquisite shots and sequences throughout, drawing your eye to exactly where the filmmakers want it to be. Plus, most of those sequences are so well done, the visual effects are all but invisible. Car wrecks, huge crowds, men soaring through the air. Truly, for two-thirds of this movie you know you are looking at visual effects. They have to be there, but it all looks so real, and their use is so subtle, you can barely see them.

[Gizmodo]

The Ending Could Use Some Trimming

While the seriousness is welcome, the level of darkness risks becoming oppressive in a manner that doesn't leave much room for fun of any kind. If that's hardly a negative for Batman-ologists, it threatens to blunt the film's appeal among those who can't identify the issue of Detective Comics in which he first appeared. Still, that's a modest quibble compared to the main gripe that "The Batman" could easily lose 30 minutes without sacrificing much. Most of that flab comes during the final hour, which serves a purpose in terms of the character's maturation but piles on at least one climax too many.

[CNN]

The Characters Can Get A Bit Distracting

Though "The Batman" introduces Falcone, the Penguin, and Selina as a means of adding some depth and nuance to its story, each of their arcs has a way of derailing the film to varying degrees because of how inelegantly it tries to weave them all together. Each of "The Batman's" villains are connected in ways that become clearer the deeper you get into the movie. But because it takes a significant amount of time for their bonds to become crucial to the story, there are long stretches where it feels like characters simply stop existing until the script remembers that they're out there somewhere.

[The Verge]

TL;DR

It's never a pleasure to share that a superhero movie falls short of thrilling. For all the acrimony towards critics — especially when it comes to DC movies — we rarely go to a theater hoping to be bored or underwhelmed. So, today it is my grim task to tell you "The Batman" is studded with stars, action, comic book characters, real-world parallels, gorgeous cinematography, and grit-teeth seriousness. But it falls short of exciting or entertaining or fun. It wasn't a ride, but a chore. Considering all the stories that might be told with these characters, the truly daring possibilities it scratches at dwarf the film it actually is.

[Mashable]

