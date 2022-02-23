Vibe Shift, McDonald's Sprite And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got “All three are going to lie to you,” the vibe shift and McDonald’s Sprite.

3. All Three Are Going To Lie To You

The meme

The “Never Ask A…” AKA ​​”All Three Are Going To Lie To You…” meme rose from the dead this week as netizens had fun dredging up some of the most notorious skeletons in the closet of the rich and famous.

The meme involves an old clip art jpeg that says “never ask a woman her age,” “a man his salary,” and a blank in place for the third forbidden question.

The Daily Dot’s Michelle Jaworski explained that the “meme originated on Facebook in 2016” and randomly popped up as mad lads and lasses began circulating some unflattering biographical details for some beloved Hollywood stars.

me going back and forth from twitter to wikipedia everytime i saw new "never ask a woman, ask a man, and.." tweets pic.twitter.com/2cGL64p97u — ً (@cinefagz) February 23, 2022

Examples

James Crugnale

2. Vibe Shift

The meme

Last week, The Cut published an article by Allison P. Davis called “A Vibe Shift Is Coming.” It details what’s been termed a “vibe shift” by Sean Monahan, writer of the Substack newsletter 8Ball: a cultural moment in which the most desirable fashion and aesthetics change, and anyone whose style doesn’t change with it ends up seeming outdated, and possibly a little cringe.

You can read the piece for the full context, but it launched both a panic on Twitter about where we all stood in relation to the current vibe and whether we would be able to change with the next one — and, of course, it launched a whole lot of memes.

This makes me want to lock myself in a freezer https://t.co/eOi6Pxdv05 pic.twitter.com/O6F3cFeAxE — noah kulwin (@nkulw) February 16, 2022

Wherever the vibe goes next, just know that whatever vibe you’re in is valid. There will always be people in a different vibe (and usually a different generation) sneering at you, but there will also always be people on your team. Vibe on, friends.

Examples

The vibes have shifted in the state of Denmark — Rory McCarthy (@roryisconfused) February 16, 2022

a vibe shift is coming pic.twitter.com/qrLt61qEu2 — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) February 17, 2022

I am a 41 year old goth with a skincare routine and framed nine inch nails lithographs on my walls. I fear no vibe shift. bring me these new vibes, and I will look upon them with interest — emma story (@emmastory) February 16, 2022

And this "vibe shift", is it in the room with us now? pic.twitter.com/9x2r1Ztvys — HK (@HKesvani) February 17, 2022

I’m wearing this to the vibe shift pic.twitter.com/DORSDoirj1 — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) February 16, 2022

Vibe Shift Proof? This Woman Wasn't Cool at Any Point in Time: https://t.co/9haQZZcn0C pic.twitter.com/HrmvcN1xZ4 — Reductress (@Reductress) February 23, 2022

A vibe shift is coming pic.twitter.com/6nh11Ij7JX — Jonah Koslofsky (@Koslofskyspeaks) February 16, 2022

Chicken fleeing the vibe shift pic.twitter.com/oQcRAuTjxg — Sunk Cost Pharisee MD PhD (@Liamjsm) February 17, 2022

heard there's a vibe shift coming and now im packing a go-bag in case it happens suddenly and i have to get out of the country fast. the bag has a different color shirt in it — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) February 16, 2022

A "vibe shift" is when a personal essayist ends a paragraph about their father, hits enter three times, then starts telling you about some species of tree. — Catapult (@CatapultStory) February 16, 2022

Molly Bradley

1. McDonald’s Sprite

The meme

The fountain of youth, the holy grail, that one Mountain Dew flavor you’ve only heard rumors about: there are plenty of sweet nectars, juices, drinks, sodas and other liquids that are considered to be in rarefied air. McDonald’s Sprite is one of those beverages. And recently, it’s been compared to a lot of things (quite accurately): electrical outlets, fireworks, pop rocks — you name it, people memed on it. For some reason, McDonald’s Sprite is just different in a way that is hard to explain unless you have it and know that the canned/bottled version isn’t quite the same.

At any rate, have fun seeing people clown on their favorite soda — until the corporate McDonald’s account ruins the fun and kills the bit. Professional social media handlers have a nasty habit of stopping the momentum kickstarted by Twitter’s creativity and playfulness.

Examples

i dropped my iPhone in McDonalds Sprite and that mf started charging — 𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗮 ✰ (@luvmoga) February 17, 2022

when I drink McDonald’s sprite pic.twitter.com/Gq6shtRVGx — fabi 🇫🇷🇭🇹 (@carodolls) February 18, 2022

McDonald’s Sprite can probably fry fish. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 16, 2022

Good Luck to me…. pic.twitter.com/JmqQeV70iI — Jessica Fletcher is the nosiest bitch alive (@nice_two) February 15, 2022

McDonald’s sprite would take out a frail Victorian child with one sip https://t.co/oCSIhcqj9N — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 16, 2022

I dropped my baby in McDonald’s sprite HELP!! pic.twitter.com/UdHw2TcFwh — Trip (@Tripleis100s) February 18, 2022

McDonald’s sprite be 5% sprite and 95% jumper cables — alyssa (@alyssar3v) February 12, 2022

This is what McDonald’s Sprite taste like pic.twitter.com/7KAENlosFh — Optimistic Lakers fan (@MambaSzn24) February 16, 2022

My dream is to go back in time and give Christopher Columbus a McDonald’s Sprite and watch as his body goes into shock — Jozu 🇵🇦 (@thaboyjozu) February 11, 2022

the first time someone dropped their mcdonald's sprite pic.twitter.com/NPl11EcEf4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 16, 2022

Jared Russo

