‘Elite’ Couples Making Earth-Saving Babies, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.
This week, we’ve got parents who think their children are going to save humanity, people sending in their preliminary picks for the new James Bond, dunks on Netflix for lagging and some TikTok tributes to Wes Anderson.
5. New James Bond
The meme
Lots of rumors are flying around about who the next James Bond is going to be, and which director is going to get the gig. if you'd like to cosplay as Bond, and have around $90 million, you can purchase a very big house that was in the films. Adding to the speculation, one casting directors, Debbie McWilliams said that a younger Bond character didn't exist because younger actors didn't have the "gravitas" and "mental capacity" to take on the role. Variety reblogged the original and added an ingenious take: "James Bond fans can expect a relatively unknown male in his 30s to take over the 007 role." A quote-tweet bait without an explicit call-to-action? Well done.
Examples
god I hope it’s this guy pic.twitter.com/pirfCuZ0ut https://t.co/e6KHmTE7Cg— Rob (@fujiwaraarmbar) April 14, 2023
Well, well, well https://t.co/4cMKH4XekG pic.twitter.com/P6fNUGivQC— I Think You Should Affirm (@youshouldaffirm) April 14, 2023
there is only one man who can play 007 https://t.co/F0o1a0yNHX pic.twitter.com/5zEXoFTcTo— Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) April 15, 2023
Hear me out https://t.co/08FFgMZ1QT pic.twitter.com/drPGZUE4Aj— mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 15, 2023
There can only be one https://t.co/yf2DxDEJGb pic.twitter.com/mAqzuSMjKu— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 15, 2023
He's 37 and relatively niche... https://t.co/Q9vlF0NCKu pic.twitter.com/5jrFQyCNOI— Professor Layton out of context (@LaytonNoContext) April 16, 2023
4. Drew Barrymore interviews
The meme
Barrymore's "The Drew Barrymore Show" has over the past few years become one of the internet's favorite pass times. We've had wild audience segments, Drew and Corey Feldman talking about their first date and Aubrey Plaza and Drew being delightful time and again, among many other memorable moments. As wholesome as Drew is, one simply can't escape the memes once you've gained enough steam online. The jokes about Drew center around the notion of her being quite the empath, and her warm (too warm?) body-language. We're glad to see Drew doing her thing, and happy that everyone's having a laugh about it too.
Examples
the guest: can I be honest for a moment?— 𖠌 ᵐʳ ᵐᵘⁿᶜʰ (@fuhtrue) April 13, 2023
drew barrymore: this is a safe space, go on… pic.twitter.com/cJhQ9PSo53
kinda obsessed with her suddenly pic.twitter.com/5XLt3GGcqK— roverssance. (@fckyoulisa) April 12, 2023
drew barrymore interviews: pic.twitter.com/Ee0haRqpmr— emil (@blksatrn) April 12, 2023
Nobody:— Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) April 13, 2023
Drew Barrymore talking to her guest: https://t.co/lLswKr8tiA pic.twitter.com/Q7u9Wl0eNR
drew barrymore with every guest on her talkshow: pic.twitter.com/FcOFdZbqXz— yoruba angel. (@purestformula) April 13, 2023
Drew Barrymore interviewing a guest pic.twitter.com/pv7i9wPUDx— Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) April 15, 2023
drew barrymore interviews pic.twitter.com/0UhWxYC1oe— adi (@4dityuh) April 13, 2023
me when im getting interviewed by drew barrymore— idgaf war veteran (@sicksadchris) April 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/pkI8U7jdyE
Me, anytime I see a Drew Barrymore Show clip: pic.twitter.com/UEbpolctWn— axe peetür. (@TheGreatIsNate) April 12, 2023
Adwait Patil
3. Wes Anderson
The meme
Wes Anderson's coming out with a new film soon, but that's never stopped young auteurs from convincing themselves they're the next Wes Anderson. You know what? Think bigger, you're all better than him anyway.
Examples
Couple has lunch at Honest Burgers 🍔 @honestburgers pic.twitter.com/Gyr0B1dnCv— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023
Girl on the train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/SR25LuSzir— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023
🇺🇦 Ukrainian refugee visits home— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023
(Check out her other videos while you’re at it, she’s remarkable) pic.twitter.com/WzFGrXPyiF
Man in his wood shop 🪵 pic.twitter.com/cBRV7sTbTY— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023
And finally, Michael Barrymore just… living his life pic.twitter.com/IfHGkp71Ov— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023
Adwait Patil
2. Netflix's 'Love is Blind' delay
The meme
Netflix really dropped the ball when airing the "Love is Blind" finale. Their livestream did not go off without a hitch; in fact, there were many hitches and the show did not start on time. This ruffled a lot of feathers, and kicked off what was maybe the best night of Twitter for fans of both memes and reality TV. For context, the below tweet explains what officially happened (with a "Succession" meme thrown in for good measure). By the end of the year, we expect this "LIB" fiasco to be one of the memes of the year.
https://t.co/FKoxIJbscv pic.twitter.com/5iKFXMYlkl— alex (@alex_abads) April 17, 2023
Examples
We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉— Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023
why couldn't this have happened to chris rock— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 17, 2023
Netflix servers right now https://t.co/okRgSC9y95— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 17, 2023
🗣️🗣️🗣️— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 17, 2023
BUT YALL TAKE THAT MONEY ON TIME! @netflix
these two about to come up on the screen to tell us about their new show called Love is Patient #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/FuxsZxV2jU— T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023
Me because the love is blind live reunion isn’t working #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/BgN052379J— Daijné Brielle (@daijnebrielle10) April 17, 2023
You’re telling me I waited ALL DAY to watch the Love is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live tv???? pic.twitter.com/nvsaKhpDHr— Breanna Jacobs (@Jacobs_Breanna) April 17, 2023
The person in charge of making sure the #LoveIsBlindLive Reunion runs properly: pic.twitter.com/lM35DmizQn— Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) April 17, 2023
two hours from now the livestream will suddenly turn on and it'll just be vanessa lachey standing in a pool of blood, screaming— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 17, 2023
tell tom to put the phone next to netflix's ear so we can say goodbye— Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 17, 2023
Jared Russo
1. Elite Kids
The meme
Earlier this week, a Telegraph article — about pro-natalist, so-called "elite" couples that consider reproducing as much as possible their duty to humankind — went viral. There’s a lot to say about the piece — from its apparent pro-eugenicist sentiment, to the argument that having lots of children might not be what's best for planet earth — but for some people, the most attention-grabbing aspect of the story was the photo of the couple interviewed.
The history of eugenics is fascinating for so many reasons…— James Wong (@Botanygeek) April 18, 2023
None more so than when we consider which people think of themselves as genetically superior.https://t.co/ybPduUBsbc
It wasn't long before Twitter users were putting forward their own "elite" couples whose offspring could save humanity.
Examples
Meet the “elite” couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/eUuvuKUeGI— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) April 19, 2023
Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind. pic.twitter.com/PaNznyxVyC— 🎃Ghost Maggie 🎃 (@maggieserota) April 18, 2023
Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/AshqRKqBUo— Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) April 18, 2023
Meet the 'elite' couples breeding to save mankind.— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 18, 2023
Courtesy of @blandCinema pic.twitter.com/VFobggaoW0
Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind. pic.twitter.com/qHdmyxa3al— Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) April 18, 2023
Meet the ‘elite’ couple breeding to save mankind https://t.co/UF4jxYb96U pic.twitter.com/8U9D5Mr5Kb— Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) April 19, 2023
meet the 'elite' couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/FM1wHiZXTa— I think you should leave turbo team (@ITYSL) April 19, 2023
Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/8Or3dQqif9— Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) April 19, 2023
Meet the ‘elite’ couple breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/EtfqiuVsax— Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) April 19, 2023
Meet the Elite Couple Breeding to Save Mankind pic.twitter.com/OhOoG6i8CB— @[email protected] (@fka_tabs) April 19, 2023
Darcy Jimenez
