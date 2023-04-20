‘Elite’ Couples Making Earth-Saving Babies, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we've got parents who think their children are going to save humanity, people sending in their preliminary picks for the new James Bond, dunks on Netflix for lagging and some TikTok tributes to Wes Anderson.







5. New James Bond

The meme

Lots of rumors are flying around about who the next James Bond is going to be, and which director is going to get the gig. if you'd like to cosplay as Bond, and have around $90 million, you can purchase a very big house that was in the films. Adding to the speculation, one casting directors, Debbie McWilliams said that a younger Bond character didn't exist because younger actors didn't have the "gravitas" and "mental capacity" to take on the role. Variety reblogged the original and added an ingenious take: "James Bond fans can expect a relatively unknown male in his 30s to take over the 007 role." A quote-tweet bait without an explicit call-to-action? Well done.

Examples

there is only one man who can play 007 https://t.co/F0o1a0yNHX pic.twitter.com/5zEXoFTcTo — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) April 15, 2023

He's 37 and relatively niche... https://t.co/Q9vlF0NCKu pic.twitter.com/5jrFQyCNOI — Professor Layton out of context (@LaytonNoContext) April 16, 2023







4. Drew Barrymore interviews

The meme

Barrymore's "The Drew Barrymore Show" has over the past few years become one of the internet's favorite pass times. We've had wild audience segments, Drew and Corey Feldman talking about their first date and Aubrey Plaza and Drew being delightful time and again, among many other memorable moments. As wholesome as Drew is, one simply can't escape the memes once you've gained enough steam online. The jokes about Drew center around the notion of her being quite the empath, and her warm (too warm?) body-language. We're glad to see Drew doing her thing, and happy that everyone's having a laugh about it too.

Examples

the guest: can I be honest for a moment?



drew barrymore: this is a safe space, go on… pic.twitter.com/cJhQ9PSo53 — 𖠌 ᵐʳ ᵐᵘⁿᶜʰ (@fuhtrue) April 13, 2023

kinda obsessed with her suddenly pic.twitter.com/5XLt3GGcqK — roverssance. (@fckyoulisa) April 12, 2023

drew barrymore with every guest on her talkshow: pic.twitter.com/FcOFdZbqXz — yoruba angel. (@purestformula) April 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore interviewing a guest pic.twitter.com/pv7i9wPUDx — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) April 15, 2023

me when im getting interviewed by drew barrymore

pic.twitter.com/pkI8U7jdyE — idgaf war veteran (@sicksadchris) April 12, 2023

Me, anytime I see a Drew Barrymore Show clip: pic.twitter.com/UEbpolctWn — axe peetür. (@TheGreatIsNate) April 12, 2023

Adwait Patil







3. Wes Anderson

The meme

Wes Anderson's coming out with a new film soon, but that's never stopped young auteurs from convincing themselves they're the next Wes Anderson. You know what? Think bigger, you're all better than him anyway.

Examples

Couple has lunch at Honest Burgers 🍔 @honestburgers pic.twitter.com/Gyr0B1dnCv — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

Girl on the train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/SR25LuSzir — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

🇺🇦 Ukrainian refugee visits home



(Check out her other videos while you’re at it, she’s remarkable) pic.twitter.com/WzFGrXPyiF — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

Man in his wood shop 🪵 pic.twitter.com/cBRV7sTbTY — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

And finally, Michael Barrymore just… living his life pic.twitter.com/IfHGkp71Ov — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

Adwait Patil







2. Netflix's 'Love is Blind' delay

The meme

Netflix really dropped the ball when airing the "Love is Blind" finale. Their livestream did not go off without a hitch; in fact, there were many hitches and the show did not start on time. This ruffled a lot of feathers, and kicked off what was maybe the best night of Twitter for fans of both memes and reality TV. For context, the below tweet explains what officially happened (with a "Succession" meme thrown in for good measure). By the end of the year, we expect this "LIB" fiasco to be one of the memes of the year.

Examples

We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉 — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 17, 2023

why couldn't this have happened to chris rock — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 17, 2023

Netflix servers right now https://t.co/okRgSC9y95 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 17, 2023

🗣️🗣️🗣️

BUT YALL TAKE THAT MONEY ON TIME! @netflix — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 17, 2023

these two about to come up on the screen to tell us about their new show called Love is Patient #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/FuxsZxV2jU — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

You’re telling me I waited ALL DAY to watch the Love is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live tv???? pic.twitter.com/nvsaKhpDHr — Breanna Jacobs (@Jacobs_Breanna) April 17, 2023

The person in charge of making sure the #LoveIsBlindLive Reunion runs properly: pic.twitter.com/lM35DmizQn — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) April 17, 2023

two hours from now the livestream will suddenly turn on and it'll just be vanessa lachey standing in a pool of blood, screaming — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) April 17, 2023

tell tom to put the phone next to netflix's ear so we can say goodbye — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 17, 2023

Jared Russo







1. Elite Kids

The meme

Earlier this week, a Telegraph article — about pro-natalist, so-called "elite" couples that consider reproducing as much as possible their duty to humankind — went viral. There’s a lot to say about the piece — from its apparent pro-eugenicist sentiment, to the argument that having lots of children might not be what's best for planet earth — but for some people, the most attention-grabbing aspect of the story was the photo of the couple interviewed.

The history of eugenics is fascinating for so many reasons…



None more so than when we consider which people think of themselves as genetically superior.https://t.co/ybPduUBsbc — James Wong (@Botanygeek) April 18, 2023

It wasn't long before Twitter users were putting forward their own "elite" couples whose offspring could save humanity.

Examples

Meet the “elite” couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/eUuvuKUeGI — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) April 19, 2023

Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind. pic.twitter.com/PaNznyxVyC — 🎃Ghost Maggie 🎃 (@maggieserota) April 18, 2023

Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/AshqRKqBUo — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) April 18, 2023

Meet the 'elite' couples breeding to save mankind.

Courtesy of @blandCinema pic.twitter.com/VFobggaoW0 — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 18, 2023

Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind. pic.twitter.com/qHdmyxa3al — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) April 18, 2023

Meet the ‘elite’ couple breeding to save mankind https://t.co/UF4jxYb96U pic.twitter.com/8U9D5Mr5Kb — Dr. Thrasher (@thrasherxy) April 19, 2023

meet the 'elite' couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/FM1wHiZXTa — I think you should leave turbo team (@ITYSL) April 19, 2023

Meet the ‘elite’ couples breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/8Or3dQqif9 — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) April 19, 2023

Meet the ‘elite’ couple breeding to save mankind pic.twitter.com/EtfqiuVsax — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) April 19, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







