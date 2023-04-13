Popular
you're a model harry

Right-Wingers Posting Baby Pics, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

It's hard to craft spoiler-free memes of a popular show, AI tools can be used for harmless fun and right-wingers are posting baby pics to garner sympathy.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got a some harmless AI generated scenes, delusional right-wingers posting baby pics and a spoiler free buffet of "Succession" memes.



3. 'By Balenciaga' AI videos

The meme

Artificial intelligence is a weird and wonderful thing. At this very moment, you and I can use AI tools to create fake images that could fool half of the world, or unlock concepts that we'd consider sacrilegious. Sometime back in March, an AI-generated video called "Harry Potter by Balenciaga" was uploaded, and has since racked up more than six million views. Enough to start a little trend.



You guessed it: since then there have been similar adaptations, set in the "Lord of The Rings," "Avengers," "Star Wars" and other universes. People are so predictable.


Examples


2. Scenes from 'Succession'

The meme

We got the best and most shocking episode of "Succession" ever on Sunday, and your timeline is probably chock-full of memes and spoilers. We will try our best not to discuss the plot... but here are some spoiler-free tweets about the episode for you to enjoy. (Please do not spoil the show for others in the comments!)


Examples


1. The alt right kids

The meme

In recent days, right-wingers on Twitter have started posting photos of themselves as children, along with the caption: "When you call me an alt right fascist, this is to whom you're speaking." (See below for an example.)

It's weird and more than a little confusing — everyone was a child at some point, that doesn't mean you can't be a fascist now. Also, as many have noted, the photos used in some of the tweets (like the above), don't exactly help their point. Some of those kids look like they could be evil.

Enjoy the memes that resulted from this extremely cringe trend.


Examples


And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked," where we ranked a "Barbie" takeover courtesy of Greta Gerwig and her ensemble cast, the return of Andrew Tate (that no one asked for) and a new parting phrase to use on your enemies the next time they try to pull a fast one on you.


