Right-Wingers Posting Baby Pics, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we’ve got a some harmless AI generated scenes, delusional right-wingers posting baby pics and a spoiler free buffet of "Succession" memes.







3. 'By Balenciaga' AI videos

The meme

Artificial intelligence is a weird and wonderful thing. At this very moment, you and I can use AI tools to create fake images that could fool half of the world, or unlock concepts that we'd consider sacrilegious. Sometime back in March, an AI-generated video called "Harry Potter by Balenciaga" was uploaded, and has since racked up more than six million views. Enough to start a little trend.

You guessed it: since then there have been similar adaptations, set in the "Lord of The Rings," "Avengers," "Star Wars" and other universes. People are so predictable.

Examples

The Lord of the Rings by Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/0CZFj8zNS7 — tom (@notmyspacetom) April 3, 2023

Computer history by Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/zw8M63X3ar — Azlen (@azlenelza) April 8, 2023

This is gold... Breaking Bad by Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/cajqwrGksT — George (@art_vandelay8) April 4, 2023

Socialism by Balenciaga



🍞🍞



We have a message for all of you.



In Solidarity. Because Everyone Deserves Bread.



- Breadchain Media pic.twitter.com/wf1t6BpXQV — BREADCHAIN COOPERATIVE (@breadchain_) April 12, 2023

Game of Thrones by Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/bt7iWps3M7 — Rodrigo Saavedra 1️⃣🌳🧜🏻‍♂️🏳️‍🌈 (@R_SaavedraM) April 13, 2023

2. Scenes from 'Succession'

The meme

We got the best and most shocking episode of "Succession" ever on Sunday, and your timeline is probably chock-full of memes and spoilers. We will try our best not to discuss the plot... but here are some spoiler-free tweets about the episode for you to enjoy. (Please do not spoil the show for others in the comments!)

Examples

watching my tl watch succession pic.twitter.com/wYR228ENM8 — 🪴 (@goalietandem) April 10, 2023

Elvis discovering Colonel Parker’s fake ID pic.twitter.com/7kq4OD8DyK — cassidy xcx (@olsencassidy) April 10, 2023

christ when asked why he died and rose for our sins 😭 pic.twitter.com/Imqd4AdiUx — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) April 9, 2023

Me to the entire cast of #Succession pic.twitter.com/Phglcl0nKb — Kip Mooney (@kipjmooney) April 10, 2023

me after watching that episode of succession pic.twitter.com/yU6MJg7dO7 — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) April 10, 2023

Someone on an HBO show is about to have a wedding.



The Grim Reaper: pic.twitter.com/Q3OuchsHXy — Ian Brill (@ibrill) April 10, 2023

1. The alt right kids

The meme

In recent days, right-wingers on Twitter have started posting photos of themselves as children, along with the caption: "When you call me an alt right fascist, this is to whom you're speaking." (See below for an example.)

When you call me an alt right fascist this is to whom you're speaking. pic.twitter.com/t0aemtdE8m — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 10, 2023

It's weird and more than a little confusing — everyone was a child at some point, that doesn't mean you can't be a fascist now. Also, as many have noted, the photos used in some of the tweets (like the above), don't exactly help their point. Some of those kids look like they could be evil.

Enjoy the memes that resulted from this extremely cringe trend.

Examples

When you call me an alt right fascist this is to whom you’re speaking. pic.twitter.com/rNiCgGWzMz — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) April 11, 2023

When you call me an alt right Fascist this is to whom you're speaking https://t.co/FwgmXS4CzA pic.twitter.com/9G80lNn1Xs — Haus of Decline (@hausofdecline) April 10, 2023

When you call me an alt right fascist this is who you’re talking to pic.twitter.com/GssYimCfvd — ppigg (@s4m31p4n) April 10, 2023

When you call me an alt right fascist this is to whom you're speaking pic.twitter.com/3bIrThNeya — bort (@crushbort) April 10, 2023

When you call me an alt right fascist this is to whom you’re speaking https://t.co/UQ7DflAG9A pic.twitter.com/qoes48lHbH — Eric Appel (@erockappel) April 10, 2023

When you call me an alt right fascist this is to whom you're speaking pic.twitter.com/c3nGlkWpT2 — Sylvian (#1 Skinamarink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) April 11, 2023

When you call me an alt right fascist this is to who– https://t.co/Yu3Vy5ULan pic.twitter.com/3SDzU4muZT — ostonox (@ostonox) April 11, 2023

When you call me an alt right fascist, this is to whom you’re speaking pic.twitter.com/mTPXEY8SaH — Karen, Esq. (@comradeflirty) April 10, 2023

when you call me an alt right fascist this is who you're speaking to pic.twitter.com/9kK6sD4tCw — ron (@dreamabtmurder) April 10, 2023

When you call me an alt right fascist this is to whom you're speaking pic.twitter.com/V1Gw85PBoA — Foreman Domai (@DomaiForeman) April 10, 2023

“When you call me an alt right fascist this is to who-” https://t.co/km9nh7BnZC pic.twitter.com/ErUHcWVQSq — ˚ʚBerryɞ˚ (@Cyb4rAnGeL) April 11, 2023

