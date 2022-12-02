'The Drew Barrymore Show' Goes Off The Rails With A Shocking Revelation From An Audience Member

In a segment of "Drew's News" on Wednesday's show, co-hosts Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews were chatting about what you would do if your friends did not like your partner.

In a bit of engagement with the in-studio audience, Drew polled those in the room, asking who would be honest with their friend, and who would bite their tongue and just quietly drift apart. Barrymore called out an audience member who appeared to giggle at the second option.

The man expressed how difficult it would be, saying "You want to be honest but not ruin everything." In a surprising response, the woman next to him (presumably his partner) chimed in saying, "You ruined everything." Just watch as she airs her (somewhat unrelated) grievances and invites everyone into their messiness.

WHAT?! The total detour left Barrymore speechless, unable to think of a segue back to the scheduled segment. Don't worry about the couple though, the story has a some-what happy ending.