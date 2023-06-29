Popular
THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

Death By Grimace Shake, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Adwait
Adwait
Everyone's saying the same thing about "Oppenheimer's" marketing team — why's that?
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week we may have reached peak Barbiemania, a collage meme that's very specific and Gen Z kids giving McDonald's the best promotional marketing they could've asked for.



3. 'Barbie' marketing

The meme

Another day, another load of "Barbie" posts to enjoy. This time, they're focused on the insanely impressive marketing stunts the film's been dropping lately — from the real-life Dreamhouse you can rent on Airbnb to a Barbie-inspired Xbox console, you can check out the best ones in this handy Twitter thread.

Whether it's imagining new commercial partnerships to dunking on "Oppenheimer's" comparatively lacking marketing campaign, Twitter users can't stop memeing all things "Barbie" movie.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



2. Some of Y'all Would Melt Down In This Situation/One Has to Go

The meme

Collage memes are fun because you will eventually find yourself being the joke in one of them. This one goes back to 2021, originated over on Instagram, and comes with a fairly simple premise. Each grid comes with one item that needs to be binned — for good. Similar in fashion to the starter pack, these can be tailored to fit one specific person, or point a finger at all the sheep.


Examples


Adwait Patil



1. Death by Grimace shake

The meme

Didn't we just do this? Wasn't there already a Grimace meme? McDonald's new Grimace Shake is purple and allegedly tastes like berries. So what happens when you're Gen Z, on TikTok, and drink one of these? You DIE. Or a horror film breaks out. From cuddly mascot to mass murderer? Why not.


Examples


Jared Russo



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we ranked memes celebrating gender diversity and more.



Comments

