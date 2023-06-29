Death By Grimace Shake, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

3. 'Barbie' marketing

The meme

Another day, another load of "Barbie" posts to enjoy. This time, they're focused on the insanely impressive marketing stunts the film's been dropping lately — from the real-life Dreamhouse you can rent on Airbnb to a Barbie-inspired Xbox console, you can check out the best ones in this handy Twitter thread.

Whether it's imagining new commercial partnerships to dunking on "Oppenheimer's" comparatively lacking marketing campaign, Twitter users can't stop memeing all things "Barbie" movie.

Examples

oppenheimer marketing team has the chance to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/kRiRQX0jIY — maggie fischer (@Maggie_Fisch) June 26, 2023

BREAKING: Kendall Roy has drowned in the KEN pool pic.twitter.com/92C66JhEJV — anna (@therealromanroy) June 26, 2023

these Barbie partnerships are getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/k5zMfqb2of — matthew stasoff (@mattstasoff) June 27, 2023

Ending life as we know it to win the marketing war against BARBIE https://t.co/Fj8awG0yRZ — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) June 27, 2023

the marketing for the new Barbie movie is getting crazy ! pic.twitter.com/HwCheTRUFS — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) June 27, 2023

The Barbie/Oppenheimer crossover has begun pic.twitter.com/16zESO1TAY — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 28, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







2. Some of Y'all Would Melt Down In This Situation/One Has to Go

The meme

Collage memes are fun because you will eventually find yourself being the joke in one of them. This one goes back to 2021, originated over on Instagram, and comes with a fairly simple premise. Each grid comes with one item that needs to be binned — for good. Similar in fashion to the starter pack, these can be tailored to fit one specific person, or point a finger at all the sheep.

Examples

matcha and it's easy pic.twitter.com/dxxIGlwSUP — alina 寧 (@loversinfilm) June 25, 2023

Adwait Patil







1. Death by Grimace shake

The meme

Didn't we just do this? Wasn't there already a Grimace meme? McDonald's new Grimace Shake is purple and allegedly tastes like berries. So what happens when you're Gen Z, on TikTok, and drink one of these? You DIE. Or a horror film breaks out. From cuddly mascot to mass murderer? Why not.

Examples

the grimace shake is causing irreversible damage to society. pic.twitter.com/K6oTcsbDao — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) June 25, 2023

this is my favourite grimace milkshake video pic.twitter.com/4VwyF54ATo — michael (@ranbooiscool) June 28, 2023

bro i cannot make this shit up this grimace milkshake shit goin too far 😭 pic.twitter.com/LpZH2Ujn0I — 🍄Gloom🍄 (@Gloomaeve) June 26, 2023

we're like three days out from someone actually hanging themselves for a grimace milkshake tiktok what are we doing https://t.co/n1ubD904Ty — ostonox (@ostonox) June 28, 2023

I was curious about the grimace milkshake but i think ill pass now . pic.twitter.com/OyySNVB5dn — lumi 💌 (@lumisletters) June 27, 2023

Jared Russo







