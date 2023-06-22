Celebrating Gender Diversity, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, a furniture company makes a case for getting a proper home work station, the revolution in the sea and a crash course in gender theory.







3. What remote workers will look like by 2100

The meme

The back-to-office crowd struck again, and this time they didn't send their best. A graphic depiction of a remote worker was shared by the UK's Daily Mail, in which they said that one the worker would get "swollen eyes, a hunchback and claw-like hands." Sounds kind of cool?

Anyway, the Daily Mail misconstrued the research, which was about people not having a proper workplace at home — and not about remote work. Either way, we've been here before. Until offices get filled we're going to continue to get stuff like this thrown at us. I'm sorry for all the graphics artists who're forced to make these.

Examples

Did a REIT board of directors write this — normie macdonald 🇺🇲 (@SWENGDAD) June 16, 2023

i love when you click on these articles and it's just a page and a half of propaganda then at the end "WRITTEN BY AN OFFICE FURNITURE COMPANY" lmaaaaooo https://t.co/DNNcwtZyWu pic.twitter.com/5YEJNf8Vk6 — Aaron West (@oeste) June 16, 2023

Hey I decided to make my own model to predict what Remote workers will look like in 2100. Since we aren't using logic or common sense to do this, I figured my data was just as good as yours. pic.twitter.com/eQJUQ3IkXx — Danny Thompson (@DThompsonDev) June 16, 2023

Adwait Patil







2. Orcas vs yachts

The meme

We keep messing with mother nature, and she keeps fighting back. After going overboard (pun intended) with fishing, whaling and flooding our oceans with boats, the sea creatures have begun to express their feelings towards humanity's actions. And they are not pleased.

Orcas have kept attacking yachts and other vessels, and we totally understand why. In fact, we are on team orca. Attack all the boats! (Don't hurt anyone though). But the best thing to come out of this news story is of course, as always, the memes. The collection of jokes have been so stellar we've seen really funny merch made about team orca.

Examples

Have you guys seen JK Rowling's $19.2M yacht? And by "you guys" I mean orcas. pic.twitter.com/PLwbu29w1t — Blame Tag 🏷️ (@BlameTag) June 19, 2023

$250k for a Titanic tour? Nah they should’ve paid taxes instead pic.twitter.com/q517hm1fae — Big Sister General (@jfdeux) June 19, 2023

Did a boat write this? pic.twitter.com/cZWI2tWl7Q — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) June 17, 2023

feels like a publication called The Atlantic should be on team orcashttps://t.co/mWATintpeV pic.twitter.com/SSnZvS7XZz — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 17, 2023

Y'all raised an entire generation on free willy and expect us to take the yacht's side??? — Sarah Nicolas aka Sarah N Fisk (@Sarah_Nicolas) June 18, 2023

orcas are taking out private planes now pic.twitter.com/37eIJGtfsE — Adam (@adamgreattweet) June 19, 2023

over the past few years i've watched billionaires literally take joy rides into space with their extra money while the rest of us start gofundmes to pay for basic healthcare costs



seriously what can i do to support the orcas? — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) June 19, 2023

Frantically trying to communicate to the orcas bearing down on my vessel that I faved a number of posts about their previous attacks — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 20, 2023

There's a professional cricket team in Seattle called the Seattle Orcas, and this is their logo, and I feel like someone in their marketing department is asleep at the wheel if they're not trying to sell t-shirts to everyone at a moment. pic.twitter.com/wHUJ6b4kWX — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 20, 2023

Jared Russo







1. There are more than two genders

The meme

Back in February, an app for terror alarms tweeted out a graphic and captioned it by saying there are more than two genders. The origins of this artwork are murky, and a few surface level searches tell us that this is AI-generated, which tracks because the OP account also says that it is "AI-generated."

While gender binary doesn't really exist, and is a far more nuanced topic, this particular statement and its depiction, using customary blue and pink colors to define this concept, elicited many, many jokes.

Examples

me when I listen to blink 182 https://t.co/o8HhUMDi1y pic.twitter.com/ETWYNUvsgh — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) June 21, 2023

Me when I put one arm on the passenger seat headrest to look behind me when I’m backing up https://t.co/hMza2Kq3Bl pic.twitter.com/c4ditgzT1T — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) June 21, 2023

Cinched for the gods pic.twitter.com/ijjhX2OIZz — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) June 20, 2023

Me when I carry all the groceries inside in one trip pic.twitter.com/ODLqZ9nU6A — 🦂 DR. BRICKTOP 🦂 (@EvilHausArc) June 17, 2023

Me singing both parts of "My Boo" pic.twitter.com/rlGFRYKfSa — Chef Smallz (@GregSmallz) June 20, 2023

Me bringing all the groceries up in one go https://t.co/OcERm8BUFS pic.twitter.com/ChWu6HOSS0 — JP catch and shoot demon (@4theloveofJP) June 19, 2023

me when i am the dean of a community college & i have good news & bad news https://t.co/LzwU3e8jn3 pic.twitter.com/A8lt2soC5K — Im @leftatlondon on other websites too (HINT HINT) (@LeftAtLondon) June 20, 2023

Jared Russo







And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we ranked historic battles that have humored us over the years, an ode to tattoos, a birthday celebration for Grimace and a bit from Tim Robinson's latest season of "I Think You Should Leave."