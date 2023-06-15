Popular
Unforgettable Real And Made-Up Beefs, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Maybe LeBron should get into audiobooks?
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we — the internet — put together a list of historic battles that have humored us over the years, an ode to tattoos, a birthday celebration for Grimace and a bit from Tim Robinson's latest season of "I Think You Should Leave."



4. 'Changed my body from the way God made it'

The meme

When musician Grimes tweeted a picture of her new red tattoo and said "Changed my body from the way God made it, It reflects my altered mind," that was enough for people to turn it into a copypasta. It's been a minute since we've gotten ink humor in here, and I'm scared to guess where and how all these tattoos came to be.

Examples


Adwait Patil



3. Grimace's birthday

The meme

June 12th is Grimace’s birthday! The large, fuzzy, huggable McDonald’s mascot is having a birthday celebration bash unlike any he’s ever had. Not to shill out to a fast food corporation, but at participating retailers you can pick up a purple Grimace-flavored milkshake.

In addition to a new Game Boy Color game, Ronald McDonald’s sidekick has been the highlight of Twitter this week, with everybody making memes about him. Why? Because he's a celestial being, an elder god and creature who would scare Cthulhu-esque monsters if they ever crossed paths.


Examples


Jared Russo



2. 55 Burgers, 55 Fries...

The meme

Season three of Tim Robinson’s wonderfully weird "I Think You Should Leave" dropped at the end of last month, and amongst all the chaos and instantly quotable lines, one particular moment has stood out on Twitter. In the below sketch, Robinson’s character tries to hijack the "pay it forward" method at a drive-thru so that he can charge a ludicrously large order to the previous guy's card.



Twitter users have been sharing pictures of other famous figures and characters that they could imagine yelling "55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos, 55 pies, 55 Cokes" and so on.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez



1. Without Googling, name a famous historic battle

The meme

Usually quote tweet prompts are bad, but occasionally we get an unpolished gem that netizens take to the next level. When @tamsully12 asked people to name a historic battle "without googling," it opened the door for some of the greatest callbacks in comedic history. From online to not-so-online situations, we'd like to applaud OP creating this beautiful moment in time.


Examples


Adwait Patil



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes," where we ranked jokes on Apple's ridiculously priced new Vision Pro headset, New Yorkers laughing at themselves, drama from the world of golf and a Taylor Swift breakup that left everyone a bit relieved.



Comments

