Unforgettable Real And Made-Up Beefs, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we — the internet — put together a list of historic battles that have humored us over the years, an ode to tattoos, a birthday celebration for Grimace and a bit from Tim Robinson's latest season of "I Think You Should Leave."







4. 'Changed my body from the way God made it'

The meme

When musician Grimes tweeted a picture of her new red tattoo and said "Changed my body from the way God made it, It reflects my altered mind," that was enough for people to turn it into a copypasta. It's been a minute since we've gotten ink humor in here, and I'm scared to guess where and how all these tattoos came to be.

Examples

Changed my body from the way God made it,

It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/FWUs6RYbxB pic.twitter.com/d5Y1p0JN4z — Men For Fielder (@MenForFieIder) June 12, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it,

It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/G0Irn64mzg pic.twitter.com/2m3dV3Eek2 — cait 💐 (@figurecai8) June 13, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it, It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/18QQ5mMV5Y pic.twitter.com/f7pjoz9n1p — WiNY ʕ ᵔᴥᵔ ʔ (@win0g) June 14, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it,

It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/vvqTF0Rfl8 pic.twitter.com/cozmblmweG — Cheap Canadian Beer ❤️ (@crocnate) June 12, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it,

It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/MamH38SJMG pic.twitter.com/DsqZLBbVlZ — pudding person (@JUNlPER) June 12, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it, It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/HubUuJMiaM pic.twitter.com/gkpE7JRImp — BootlegButtons (@BootlegButtons2) June 13, 2023

Changed my body from the way god made it, it reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/5jgtDaowtR pic.twitter.com/cgiUNawJ0t — gently used ass rag (@modelodestroyer) June 13, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it,

It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/4IPPnZnrIh pic.twitter.com/l7ru1FsPId — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 13, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it,

It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/ZAk8qXJ7vn pic.twitter.com/pVXEEGpLZm — ໒꒰ྀི⸝⸝´ ˘ `⸝⸝꒱ྀིა (@sguggyn) June 13, 2023

Changed my body from the way God made it,

It reflects my altered mind. https://t.co/pq9ACtbsc9 pic.twitter.com/UlVF6Drzp2 — Kevin Burke (@Ke7inBurke) June 14, 2023

Adwait Patil







3. Grimace's birthday

The meme

June 12th is Grimace’s birthday! The large, fuzzy, huggable McDonald’s mascot is having a birthday celebration bash unlike any he’s ever had. Not to shill out to a fast food corporation, but at participating retailers you can pick up a purple Grimace-flavored milkshake.

In addition to a new Game Boy Color game, Ronald McDonald’s sidekick has been the highlight of Twitter this week, with everybody making memes about him. Why? Because he's a celestial being, an elder god and creature who would scare Cthulhu-esque monsters if they ever crossed paths.

Examples

DRIVING SON: (listening to dan bongino on radio) the grimace has gone completely woke. they’re coming for mustard next



FATHER: you hear that son. the grimace is woke. so is mustard



SON: am i at moms house this weekend — pudding person (@JUNlPER) June 13, 2023

I wanted to get a milkshake today and asked the McDonald's drive thru what flavor the Grimace shake was and she just responded "Grimace." — Ultima📛 | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) June 13, 2023

I’m just glad Cormac McCarthy had the chance to celebrate Grimace’s birthday — Nick Miller (@NickMillerMusic) June 13, 2023

Would Grimace wear jeans

like this or like this pic.twitter.com/7M9cbgBVYz — Pru (@prufrockluvsong) June 13, 2023

You come to me today, on this, the day of my Grimace’s Birthday. — Casey Malone (@CaseyMalone) June 12, 2023

When you drink the grimace shake you start seeing things different pic.twitter.com/y6KrWYxqNR — swag (@chillextremist) June 14, 2023

texted grimace and he just sent me this?? https://t.co/Kb6z5seZSC pic.twitter.com/9Z3uhnPwAd — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 8, 2023

grimace is soliciting nudes https://t.co/TIOt5MNln0 — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) June 12, 2023

This is what the grimace shake tastes like pic.twitter.com/0J11NltlsO — matt (@mattybtweets69) June 13, 2023

Jared Russo







2. 55 Burgers, 55 Fries...

The meme

Season three of Tim Robinson’s wonderfully weird "I Think You Should Leave" dropped at the end of last month, and amongst all the chaos and instantly quotable lines, one particular moment has stood out on Twitter. In the below sketch, Robinson’s character tries to hijack the "pay it forward" method at a drive-thru so that he can charge a ludicrously large order to the previous guy's card.

Twitter users have been sharing pictures of other famous figures and characters that they could imagine yelling "55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos, 55 pies, 55 Cokes" and so on.

Examples

55 burgers 55 fries 55 tacos 55 fries 55 cokes 100 tater tots 100 pizzas 100 tenders 100 meatballs 100 coffees 55 wings 55 shakes 55 pancakes 55 pastas 55 peppers and 155 taters pic.twitter.com/rfZhPVkjsk — han (@bitethehan) June 9, 2023

55 BURGERS

55 FRIES

55 TACOS

55 PIES

55 COKES

100 TATER TOTS

100 PIZZAS

100 TENDERS

100 MEATBALLS

100 COFFEES

55 WINGS

55 SHAKES

55 PANCAKES

55 PASTAS

55 PEPPERS

AND 155 TATERS pic.twitter.com/0fO7UNE9jZ — Baku (@CoreyQueen1) June 9, 2023

"55 burgers 55 fries 55 tacos 55 fries 55 cokes 100 tater tots 100 pizzas 100 tenders 100 meatballs 100 coffees 55 wings 55 shakes 55 pancakes 55 pastas 55 peppers and 155 taters" pic.twitter.com/lMVNWvIN1s — Cullen Crawford (@HelloCullen) June 10, 2023

55 BURGERS 55 FRIES 55 TACOS 55 PIES 55 COKES 100 PIZZAS 100 TENDERS 100 MEATBALLS 100 COFFEES 55 WINGS 55 SHAKES 55 PANCAKES 55 PEPPERS 155 MIDFIELDERS pic.twitter.com/FZEMZiDmqD — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) June 9, 2023

giant scrub daddy needs 55 BURGERS, 55 FRIES, 55 TACOS, 55 PIES, 55 COKES, 100 TATER TOTS, 100 PIZZAS, 100 TENDERS, 100 MEATBALLS, 100 COFFEES, 55 WINGS, 55 SHAKES, 55 PANCAKES, 55 PASTAS, 55 PEPPERS, AND 155 TATERS pic.twitter.com/qWMn6Og3Gv — Scrub Daddy (@ScrubDaddy) June 7, 2023

Merry: how many did you eat?



Pippin: 55 burgers 55 fries 55 tacos 55 fries 55 cokes 100 tater tots 100 pizzas 100 tenders 100 meatballs 100 coffees 55 wings 55 shakes 55 pancakes 55 pastas 55 peppers and 155 taters pic.twitter.com/mAAtEOV10E — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) June 9, 2023

55 burgers 55 fries 55 tacos 55 fries 55 cokes 100 tater tots 100 pizzas 100 tenders 100 meatballs 100 coffees 55 wings 55 shakes 55 pancakes 55 pastas 55 peppers and 155 taters pic.twitter.com/wOm3l8PFmq — Sopranos Vibes (@sopranos_vibes) June 9, 2023

Darcy Jimenez







1. Without Googling, name a famous historic battle

The meme

Usually quote tweet prompts are bad, but occasionally we get an unpolished gem that netizens take to the next level. When @tamsully12 asked people to name a historic battle "without googling," it opened the door for some of the greatest callbacks in comedic history. From online to not-so-online situations, we'd like to applaud OP creating this beautiful moment in time.

Examples

homelander having a beef with a baby https://t.co/0Y3wtkz9Hs pic.twitter.com/ZIdCiSSBe2 — jen (@missritalina) June 14, 2023

WHY DO YOU LOOK 50 AND YOU’RE 24?? https://t.co/5rgjcLGafo pic.twitter.com/lqlEjDLfoY — July Baby Stan Account (@LadySideshow) June 11, 2023

Many battles were fought at the eleventh hour fr. https://t.co/DB2rhcAaTb pic.twitter.com/g1lGRTy9yV — IJ | mwen pa sòt online (@aChildOf2Worlds) June 13, 2023

Every real n*gga had to make a decision https://t.co/Z6snLkzT6i pic.twitter.com/wqaeXW08Np — BIG BLËU (@BleuCapone) June 11, 2023

Adwait Patil







