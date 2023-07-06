Popular
Twitter Reacts To The Launch Of Threads, Meta's New Rival App

Darcy Jimenez
Zuckerberg's new and very familiar-looking app has been touted as the "Twitter-killer."
On July 5, Instagram's parent company Meta launched its so-called "Twitter-killer" platform Threads, a direct competitor to the seemingly sinking ship that is Elon Musk's bird app.

For many Twitter users the alternative platform couldn't have come at a better time, following hot on the heels of a chaotic weekend in which Musk imposed frustrating "rate limits" that prevented people from viewing more than a few hundred or thousand posts per day.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads saw 10 million sign-ups in just seven hours — but whether they're moving over or not, everyone on Twitter seemed to have something to say about the latest development in Musk and Zuckerberg's ongoing rivalry.


