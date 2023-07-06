Twitter Reacts To The Launch Of Threads, Meta's New Rival App

On July 5, Instagram's parent company Meta launched its so-called "Twitter-killer" platform Threads, a direct competitor to the seemingly sinking ship that is Elon Musk's bird app.

For many Twitter users the alternative platform couldn't have come at a better time, following hot on the heels of a chaotic weekend in which Musk imposed frustrating "rate limits" that prevented people from viewing more than a few hundred or thousand posts per day.

According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads saw 10 million sign-ups in just seven hours — but whether they're moving over or not, everyone on Twitter seemed to have something to say about the latest development in Musk and Zuckerberg's ongoing rivalry.

How do you identify? pic.twitter.com/V06U4jY4y0 — Ana Mostarac (@anammostarac) July 6, 2023

threads first impressions



It's good



Really good



Elons in trouble — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 5, 2023

we can’t delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew ppl would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) July 6, 2023

me advising everyone not to join threads while i joined as soon as i could pic.twitter.com/cNW3uwbQFm — supercalifragilistic this be such a dope kid (@stopexistingmc) July 6, 2023

If threads makes elons buddies furious then I like it. Even though Zuck has done some wildly evil stuff as well. — Molly Jong-fast (@MollyJongFast) July 6, 2023

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg at the next illuminati meeting pic.twitter.com/vKzUGVolvE — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 6, 2023

This is getting ridiculous pic.twitter.com/tDhra3TsKJ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 6, 2023

You do have to give some credit to Elon Musk. Within the space of a few short months, he has managed to make this web site so toxic that people are turning to *Mark Zuckerberg* for a less hateful alternative. — Oliver Bullough (@OliverBullough) July 6, 2023

After being on Threads for a short time I can see why it will be a Twitter killer. You get to post up to five minutes of video, post up to 500 characters that include links, photos for FREE. Plus Threads will actually be moderating hate speech as opposed to Musk who amplifies it — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 6, 2023

Everyone running from Threads back to Twitter after it dies pic.twitter.com/yfkt0C82mE — L♡V (@Lovwtf) July 6, 2023