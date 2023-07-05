The Best Reactions To Elon Musk's Chaotic Twitter 'Rate Limits' Decision

If you thought the days of weird, annoying changes being made to Twitter were over — why? Sure, Elon Musk isn't CEO of the app anymore, but he still owns it.

Over the weekend, Musk announced that in response to "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation" users would face "temporary" limits to the amount of tweets they are able to read on the app.

Here's the kicker, though: different types of accounts have different limits, with verified accounts at first able to read 6,000 posts a day, while unverified ones could see just 600.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The limits have since increased a number of times, but the tiered system for verified and unverified accounts remains.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Twitter users do not take kindly to Musk messing with the platform, and this most recent debacle is no exception. In case the rate limits stopped you from seeing users' reactions this weekend, we've rounded up some of the best for you below.

Non blue ticks collecting their daily tweet rations, 2023 (colorised) pic.twitter.com/IiRBOC5M4D — Luka Ivan Jukic (@lijukic) July 1, 2023

you boy, what number post is this? pic.twitter.com/314AtCAZ6O — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) July 2, 2023

Me after I've seen my daily 600 tweets pic.twitter.com/7Kr7dHBOYv — Aidan (@aidanthereup) July 1, 2023

me hearing about the 600 tweets I'm allowed to read per day: pic.twitter.com/CNdN1y6uVE — out of context parks and rec (@nocontextpawnee) July 1, 2023

not now babe i’m rate limit exceeded — ❤️‍🔥 (@ghoulhag) July 1, 2023

It has been a privilege and an honor shitposting with you fine people https://t.co/EqXXMKrwsQ pic.twitter.com/9xNVkDNfWG — lebbertoxXxd (@InsaneMoviez) July 1, 2023

anyone else seeing this pic.twitter.com/4uNJJjEYIX — matt (@computer_gay) July 1, 2023

[AITA] I (52/M) bought an unprofitable website and I keep making insane changes that everybody hates while losing millions of dollars a day, people keep making fun of me so I change the rules to upset them — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 1, 2023

she rate my limit til her ex ceded — jaboukie (@jaboukie) July 1, 2023

what if the love of my life is 601 tweets deep pic.twitter.com/sckFVW9DGm — hatsune shitski (@zephanijong) July 1, 2023