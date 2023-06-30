Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

billionaire brawl

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via businessinsider.com
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg's Fight Could Take Place In... The Colosseum?
Italian government officials have reportedly suggested the showdown be held at the historical Rome landmark.
·
·
·

The Lede

Talk of a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has been swirling ever since Musk tweeted he'd be "up for a cage match" against the Meta CEO last week — but things just got even weirder.

Key Details

  • According to TMZ, Italy's culture minister recently told Zuckerberg that a brawl between the tech billionaires could be hosted at Rome's Colosseum.
  • Musk has since tweeted that there is "some chance" the fight will take place at the historical landmark.
  • It's not known whether the fight will actually happen at all, though — Musk's mother has tried to talk him out of it, while his dad called it a "no-win situation for Elon."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories