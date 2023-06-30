billionaire brawl
Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg's Fight Could Take Place In... The Colosseum?
The Lede
Talk of a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has been swirling ever since Musk tweeted he'd be "up for a cage match" against the Meta CEO last week — but things just got even weirder.
Key Details
- According to TMZ, Italy's culture minister recently told Zuckerberg that a brawl between the tech billionaires could be hosted at Rome's Colosseum.
- Musk has since tweeted that there is "some chance" the fight will take place at the historical landmark.
- It's not known whether the fight will actually happen at all, though — Musk's mother has tried to talk him out of it, while his dad called it a "no-win situation for Elon."