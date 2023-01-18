States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked

According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.

Comparing data across key three key metrics — disease prevalence and mortality rate; substance abuse; and lifestyle habits and health outlook — Forbes Advisor ranked the US states from most to least healthy.

Key Findings:

West Virginia is home to the unhealthiest population, with the second-lowest life expectancy nationwide (73.9 years) and the worst rankings in several metrics — including cancer incidence rate, percentage of adults with diagnosed diabetes and drug overdose death rate.

The state with the best health is Hawaii, where residents live the longest on average (80.87 years) and experience the lowest number of alcohol-induced deaths (7.4 deaths per 100,000 people).

Nine of the 10 lowest-ranking states for health are in the South: West Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Via Forbes Advisor.