States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked
According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.
Comparing data across key three key metrics — disease prevalence and mortality rate; substance abuse; and lifestyle habits and health outlook — Forbes Advisor ranked the US states from most to least healthy.
Key Findings:
-
West Virginia is home to the unhealthiest population, with the second-lowest life expectancy nationwide (73.9 years) and the worst rankings in several metrics — including cancer incidence rate, percentage of adults with diagnosed diabetes and drug overdose death rate.
-
The state with the best health is Hawaii, where residents live the longest on average (80.87 years) and experience the lowest number of alcohol-induced deaths (7.4 deaths per 100,000 people).
-
Nine of the 10 lowest-ranking states for health are in the South: West Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Via Forbes Advisor.