The Worst Airports And Airlines For Mishandled Luggage, Ranked

Flying can be a stressful experience at the best of times, thanks to ludicrous ticket prices, all-too-common flight delays and cancellations — but throw lost or damaged luggage into the mix, and you've got yourself an absolute headache of a holiday.

Some airports and airlines are considerably worse for mishandling baggage than others, and the kind people at Forbes Advisor have crunched the numbers to uncover them. Using data from the Transportation Security Administration and the US Department of Transportation, they ranked America's 100 busiest airports based on which are most likely to lose and damage your luggage — and least likely to reimburse you for it.

Key Findings:

The worst airport overall is New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport , with the highest number of both property loss claims (1.93 per 100,000 domestic passengers) and property damage claims (1.48 per 100,000 domestic passengers) between of any airport studied.

The second and third-worst airports for mishandled luggage are Miami International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport .

Of the 15 worst airports for lost and damaged luggage, three are located in New York: John F. Kennedy International Airport , Albany International Airport and Westchester County Airport .

When it comes to airlines, American Airlines is responsible for the most mishandled bags per 1,000 suitcases (5.34), while Hawaiian Airlines has the lowest rate, at 2.90.

None of the 100 busiest US airports reimbursed more than 48 percent of customers' lost or damaged luggage claims between 2013 and 2022.







Via Forbes Advisor.

[Image credit: Ante Hamersmit]