Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FLY, YOU FOOLS!

The Most Stressful Airports In The US And World, Mapped

Adwait
Adwait
The Most Stressful Airports In The US And World, Mapped
From the US to Japan and beyond, here are some of the world's most hectic airports.
· 2.6k reads

Scouring through Google Maps reviews of global airports, HawaiianIslands.com analyzed traveler reviews to see which ones around the world caused travelers the most stress. Whether it was the long wait lines, confusing terminals or something else, they assessed each reviewer's stress levels to determine which airports might be the most stressful overall.

They kept their analysis to airports that had more than 1,500 reviews and picked countries that had more than two airports. Because the Delaware's Wilmington Airport restarted activity only in 2021, it was omitted from their map.


Key Takeaways

  • With over 80 percent of its online reviews indicating some level of discomfort, the Manchester Airport (MAN) in the United Kingdom was the world's most stressful airport.

  • Nine of the top 10 world's most stressful airports are in Europe. The only non-European airport in the top 10 is Toronto's Pearson International (YYZ).

  • Some less stressful airports — where less than one-third of travelers indicated it in their reviews — include: Nicaragua's Augusto C Sandino International (MGA) in Managua, Uganda's Entebbe International (EBB), Mozambique's Maputo International (LUM) and Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev International (GYD) in Baku.

  • America's least stressful airport is the Manchester-Boston Regional (MHT) in New Hampshire. Roughly one in five people who left a review felt stressed out by their experience there.

  • The 10 most stressful airports in the US are:

    • Albany International (ALB), NY
    • Newark Liberty International (EWR), NJ
    • Oakland International (OAK). CA
    • Miami International (MIA), FL
    • Orlando International (MCO), FL
    • Portland International (PDX), OR
    • John F. Kennedy International (JFK), NY
    • Lost Angeles International (LAX), CA
    • Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), IL
    • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), GA

Click to enlarge images

most stressful airpots world map


most stressfull airpots usa map


most stressfull airpots europe map


most stressfull airpots south america map


most stressfull airpots middle east asia map


most stressfull airpots asia oceania map


most stressfull airpots africa map



Via HawaiianIslands.com.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Travel Stories