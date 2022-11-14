The Most Stressful Airports In The US And World, Mapped

Scouring through Google Maps reviews of global airports, HawaiianIslands.com analyzed traveler reviews to see which ones around the world caused travelers the most stress. Whether it was the long wait lines, confusing terminals or something else, they assessed each reviewer's stress levels to determine which airports might be the most stressful overall.

They kept their analysis to airports that had more than 1,500 reviews and picked countries that had more than two airports. Because the Delaware's Wilmington Airport restarted activity only in 2021, it was omitted from their map.

Key Takeaways

With over 80 percent of its online reviews indicating some level of discomfort, the Manchester Airport (MAN) in the United Kingdom was the world's most stressful airport.

Nine of the top 10 world's most stressful airports are in Europe. The only non-European airport in the top 10 is Toronto's Pearson International (YYZ).

Some less stressful airports — where less than one-third of travelers indicated it in their reviews — include: Nicaragua's Augusto C Sandino International (MGA) in Managua, Uganda's Entebbe International (EBB), Mozambique's Maputo International (LUM) and Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev International (GYD) in Baku.

America's least stressful airport is the Manchester-Boston Regional (MHT) in New Hampshire. Roughly one in five people who left a review felt stressed out by their experience there.

The 10 most stressful airports in the US are: Albany International (ALB), NY Newark Liberty International (EWR), NJ Oakland International (OAK). CA Miami International (MIA), FL Orlando International (MCO), FL Portland International (PDX), OR John F. Kennedy International (JFK), NY Lost Angeles International (LAX), CA Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), IL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), GA



Click to enlarge images

Via HawaiianIslands.com.