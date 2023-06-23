The Worst US Airports For Summer Travel, Ranked

Airports are the worst. Flying sucks! It seems like it's nearly impossible to have a comfortable flight that's cheap, nothing goes wrong and everything takes off on time. Forbes Advisor crunched the numbers, and their data reveals the worst airports in America.

The way they did it was by keeping track of any and all travel disruptions, mainly flight delays, cancellations, how busy the airport is, on-time arrival performance, price and weather delays.

Key Takeaways:

The worst airport for traveling in the summer should not be a surprise, it's Orlando Sanford International (SFB) in Florida. The influx of visitors to theme parks, the lowest percentage of on-time flights, high percentage of weather delays and high percentage of flight delays easily makes this the worst US airport for the summer.

The second and fourth worst ranked airports are also in Florida: St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) and Orlando International (MCO). Florida summers can be hard to figure out; days can be sunny one minute and a rainstorm the next, it's very unpredictable and causes all sorts of problems. And that isn't even getting into hurricane season.

Everything is bigger in Texas, especially bad airports. Three of the bottom 15 worst for summer travel are all in the Lone Star state: William P. Hobby (HOU), El Paso International (ELP) and Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL).

The best US airport for summer travel is the paradise that is Lihue Airport (LIH) in Hawaii. In fact, the four best airports are all in Hawaii: Ellison Onizuka Kona (KOA), Kahului (OGG) and Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL).

Via Forbes.

Image: YouTube