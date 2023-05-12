The US States With The Worst Drivers, Ranked

Some bad driving can be relatively harmless, but other reckless behavior behind the wheel can cause serious, often fatal, accidents. An estimated 46,000 people died in preventable car crashes on US roads in 2022 — and according to this study, some states are home to more dangerous drivers than others.

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states and Washington DC — on factors ranging from the number of drunk drivers to how many drivers looked at a phone per mile — to see where in the US has the worst drivers.

Key Findings:

According to the study, the worst drivers in the country are found in Texas, while Washington DC, is home to the best.

Of the top ten states with the most dangerous drivers, half are in the South — Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky and South Carolina.

When it comes to the ten states with the best drivers, all but three are in the East Coast area — Washington, DC; Vermont; Massachusetts; Connecticut; New Hampshire; New York and Rhode Island.

Montana has the highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents (19.01 for every 100,000 licensed drivers), while New Mexico sees the highest number of fatal car crashes involving a distracted driver (9.54 accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers).

More data on bad drivers:

