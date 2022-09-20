honk
US States With The Worst Road Rage, Mapped
Angry drivers are everywhere — but some places have more of them than others. Forbes Advisor surveyed 5,000 drivers across the US to find out which states have the most confrontational drivers.
Top Three Worst States For Road Rage
Utah tops the list, scoring 100 out of 100. Drivers in this state were the most likely across the US (76 percent) to report that another driver has angrily honked at them, and 58 percent of respondents said they had received a rude or offensive gesture while driving.
In second is Missouri, with more than half of respondents from this state (54 percent) saying they'd been cut off by another driver on purpose. Missouri drivers were also the most likely to report that another driver pointed a gun or shot at them (eight percent).
Colorado is third-worst for confrontational drivers, with 14 percent of respondents saying another driver had exited their vehicle to shout at or fight with them. More than half (52 percent) of the Coloradans surveyed also said they'd witnessed other drivers making rude or offensive gestures.
Via Forbes Advisor.
[Image credit: Joshua Wordel / Unsplash]
I would have to agree that Utah is the worst and a self entitlement attitude.
California is the worst. People will pass on a double yellow line to get in front of you, just to slam on their brakes and pull a gun on you. FUCK CALIFORNIA
I lived in Colorado for 52 years. It is bad!!! I wouldn't dream of honking at someone. I live in Florida now and while the drivers are the worst I've ever been around, road rage isn't an issue. You may get honked at, if you don't go after the light turns green but so what? Stop texting and move.
The roads are too old and not maintained the roads are uneven
FLORIDA should be #1 without doubt. Gotta watch these articles OR ANY on internet these days. LOTS of agendas. Regarding anything. This list seems highly inaccurate.
This CANNOT possibly be accurate. I spent 40+ years in Portland Oregon and barely had a single issue driving. Moving just outside Houston Texas, it's exponentially worse. I assume they include the aggregate from the entire (huge) state since a hell of a lot of Texas is bordering being unoccupied.
Literally had a young woman, 25 tops, flip me off while yelling for the full duration of the red light from her BMW yesterday afternoon just outside Denver. CO drivers can go **** themselves.
Florida is worst of worst .. I won't even go there anymore. Crazy.