American States With The Worst Drivers In 2022, Visualized
Patrick Villanova, SmartAsset's personal finance expert, looked at America's most reckless drivers in each state.
National Highway Traffic Safety data shows that traffic deaths went up in 2021.
The SmartAsset team looked at four key points — DUI arrests/1000 drivers, number of fatalities per 100M vehicles miles driven, searches for "traffic" and "speeding" ticket — to determine which state had the worst drivers.
Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
-
Drivers in Mississippi continue to be the worst in America. Nearly one out of every third person behind the wheel in the Magnolia state is not insured and they have the second most (1.9) fatalities per 100M vehicles miles driven.
-
Massachusetts has some of the most responsible drivers. The state's fatalities (0.63) per 100M vehicles miles driven is the lowest in America.
-
DUI incidents were highest in South Dakota (9.21 per 1,000 drivers) and lowest in Pennsylvania (0.02 per 1,000 drivers).
-
Only 3.1 percent of New Jersey's drivers were not insured, making it the most insured state for drivers in the country.
The map shows California as third worst while the scatter plot shows it squarely center of mass (average). What gives? Is this some sort of weird anti-California bias?
Think the map gives more weight to uninsured drivers, whereas the scatter plot is more binary.