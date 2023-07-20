The Most Crowded Airports In The World, Ranked

Whether it's the most stressful airports in the world or the ones most likely to lose your luggage, we here at Digg are doing our bit to save you from the all-too-common bad airport experience.

Now, to reveal which airports around the globe are most crowded, the people at S Money have found the floor size of passenger terminals for 128 of the world's the busiest airports, and compared them with each airport's average daily passenger numbers.

Key Findings:

The most crowded airport in the world is Colombia's El Dorado International , with an average of 14.53 daily passengers per 10 square meters of floor space.

Three of Europe's ten most crowded airports are in London: Stansted (7.75 daily passengers per 10 square meters), Gatwick (4.84) and Heathrow (3.58).

Washington is home to North America's most congested airport. Seattle–Tacoma International Airport sees an average of 10.19 passengers every day per 10 square meters of terminal building.

Australia's Cairns Airport has the country's most crowded terminals, with 6.71 daily passengers per 10 square meters, on average.

Via S Money.