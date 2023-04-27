Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

tried and tested

How Smart ChatGPT Actually Is, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
How Smart ChatGPT Actually Is, Visualized
ChatGPT sat a bunch of professional and academic exams — and it turns out, it's pretty intelligent.
·
·
·

OpenAI's language model ChatGPT has been the subject of fierce debate since it first launched in November 2022, with opponents criticizing everything from its troubling responses to certain prompts, to the risk of it taking our jobs and promoting plagiarism in schools and colleges.

Before we worry too much, though, we should probably work out how smart ChatGPT actually is, right? Well, OpenAI did just that — and it turns out, it's pretty intelligent.

A technical report published by the research lab earlier this year showed the results of various professional and academic exams that OpenAI had ChatGPT, and its later model GPT-4, sit in order to demonstrate their capabilities.


Click image to enlarge

chatgpt intelligence test


As the chart shows, GPT-4 is a lot smarter than its predecessor, displaying human-level competence in numerous exams. Neither models seem to have quite got the hang of AP English or competitive programming just yet, though.

One test in which GPT-4 particularly excelled was the uniform bar exam, placing in the 90th percentile, while ChatGPT only scored higher than 10 percent of test-takers.

Although GPT-4 performed very well in several exams, there's still room for improvement in a handful of areas — so you can probably relax about the robot rising for a little while longer.



Via Visual Capitalist.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Takin' Care Of Viz-Ness Stories