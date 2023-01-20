Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

is it too late now to say sorry

'Historical Figures Chat' Is An Absolute Nightmare. Here Are Some Of The Very Unfortunate Conversations People Have Had With The Dead

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
'Historical Figures Chat' Is An Absolute Nightmare. Here Are Some Of The Very Unfortunate Conversations People Have Had With The Dead
An app called Historical Figures Chat garnered attention this week as people chatted with AI manifestations of deceased people like Henry Ford, Lyndon B. Johnson and Heinrich Himmler — and received a lot of very troubling responses.
· 620 reads

Everyone’s talking about ChatGPT right now, but it’s not the only AI program that’s capable of spitting out some truly astounding stuff. In a thread about AI programs available right now that “will change education forever,” a tech founder named Ivy Xu introduced Twitter to Historical Figures Chat, an app that allows you to talk to dead public figures.

Cool, right? Well…



If you’re looking for closure from people who held abhorrent beliefs and committed atrocities while they were alive, this might help, since apparently Henry Ford did not stand by his antisemitic beliefs, and, as you’ll see below, Heinrich Himmler is very sorry for what he did in Nazi Germany.

But if you’re looking to actually learn anything or solicit truthful summations of historical figures’ lives and philosophies, you’re not going to find them here. Every chat begins on a dicey note in the first place: every "historical figure" (i.e. seemingly tonally identical AI chatbot) kicks things off by disclaiming that they are not likely to be factually super accurate, so be on the lookout for that.

A bunch of people played around with the app, to sometimes amusing and always horrifying effect. Take a look.



Historical Figures Contradicting History


Everyone Is Super Sorry For The Awful Things They Did


Things You’re Not Allowed To Ask Historical Figures


A Whole Lot Of Yikes


Life Lessons


And, Uh, This

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories