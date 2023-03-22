Writers, accountants and analysts — oh my!
ChatGPT Will Most Likely Impact Your Job If You Work In Tech, Went To College, And Make Up To $80,000 A Year, Research Says
The Lede
It is no secret that ChatGPT has taken the world by storm in recent weeks, but what are the specifics on how it might affect American jobs?
Key Details
- Most American jobs are at risk of being impacted by AI like ChatGPT, researchers found.
- Educated, white-collar workers making up to $80,000 a year will be most affected by AI, per the study.
- Other jobs likely to be impacted by AI include financial analysts, accountants and writers.