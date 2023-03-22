Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

Writers, accountants and analysts — oh my!

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
ChatGPT Will Most Likely Impact Your Job If You Work In Tech, Went To College, And Make Up To $80,000 A Year, Research Says
Researchers found that jobs in tech, finance, and communications are more exposed to the affects of AI than blue-collar jobs like manufacturing.
· 280 reads

The Lede

It is no secret that ChatGPT has taken the world by storm in recent weeks, but what are the specifics on how it might affect American jobs?

Key Details

  • Most American jobs are at risk of being impacted by AI like ChatGPT, researchers found.
  • Educated, white-collar workers making up to $80,000 a year will be most affected by AI, per the study.
  • Other jobs likely to be impacted by AI include financial analysts, accountants and writers.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories