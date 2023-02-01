US Cities With The Worst Commutes, Ranked

While the pandemic has seen more people than ever working on a remote or flexible basis, and quiet quitting, many of us still travel into offices or have jobs that require us to be there in person. I don't know anyone who particularly enjoys their commute, but there are some parts of the America where that trip into work is particularly sucky.

Using metrics from average travel time to percentage of income spent on transportation, SmartAsset compared the 100 largest US cities and ranked them based on which had the worst commute for residents.

Top Three Worst Cities For Commuting

The worst city overall is Stockton, California, where over 17 percent of residents spend more than one hour traveling to work — that's the second-highest figure in the country. Second place goes to Bakersfield, California. While the average commute time is 24 minutes (as of 2021), this is a 10 percent increase since 2016, and the second-highest change in the study overall. Garland, Texas has the third-worst commute in the US. More than 86 percent of its residents are commuters, and around 9.1 percent of them have to deal with journeys lasting longer than an hour.

Via SmartAsset.

[Image credit: Nabeel Syed]