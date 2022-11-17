sobering statistics
America's Worst States For Drunk Driving, Mapped
The holiday season is a great excuse to drink mulled wine and get merry — but there are no excuses for getting behind the wheel afterwards. With Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching, Forbes Advisor compared the 50 states — using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the FBI — to find out which is the worst when it comes to drunk driving.
Key Findings:
-
Montana is the most dangerous state overall; it has the highest rate of drunk driving in the US, and 8.39 drunk drivers were involved in a fatal crash for every 100,000 licensed drivers. Almost half (45 percent) of the state's traffic deaths in 2020 were caused by drunk driving — that's the highest figure across the nation.
-
The second-worst state for drunk driving is Wyoming, where for every 100,000 residents, 6.67 were killed in a crash involving a drunk driver.
-
The state with the lowest drunk driving rate is the District of Columbia, followed by New Jersey and Utah.
Via Forbes Advisor.
[Image credit: Gabe Pierce]