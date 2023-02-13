'no indication of aliens'
Unidentified Object Shot Down By US Military Over Lake Huron
The Lede
An unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron, Michigan, on Sunday is the fourth airborne object to be downed over North America this month. Unlike the suspected Chinese spy balloon taken down on February 4, officials say they don't know how the most recent objects stay aloft and move in the air.
Key Details
- The high-altitude object downed on Sunday has been described as an "octagonal structure" with strings attached.
- General Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and the US Northern Command, told reporters: "I’m not going to categorize them as balloons. We’re calling them objects for a reason. I'm not able to categorize how they stay aloft."
- Another defense official said there was "no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns."