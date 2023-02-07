Popular
The Chinese Spy Balloon's Journey Across America, Visualized

The Chinese Spy Balloon's Journey Across America, Visualized
The surveillance balloon traveled a fair distance over North America before being shot down on Saturday.
· 460 reads

A floating object — that the US government confidently says is a Chinese surveillance balloon — was spotted in the skies of Montana last week. The sighting sparked frantic speculation (and flat-out hysteria) from some news outlets, before being shot down on Saturday with president Biden's authorization.

Using data collected by TheIntelFrog and TieDyeIntel, two open-source intelligence accounts on Twitter, Statista visualized the spy balloon's path across North America between January 28 and February 4.

Spots where sightings of the balloon were reported have also been marked on the map.


Infographic: The Chinese Spy Balloon's Path Across North America | Statista



Via Statista.

