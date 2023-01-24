The World's Most And Least Popular Cryptocurrencies, According To Tweets

Since Bitcoin, the world's first cryptocurrency, came on the scene back in 2009, thousands of rival crypto coins have emerged — and while few are anywhere near as successful as their archetype, others appear to have become more popular.

To find out which cryptocurrencies are most and least loved around the world, CoinKickoff analyzed more than 835,000 tweets about the 100 biggest cryptos, using an AI tool that detects positive or negative sentiment in each post. The cryptocurrencies were then ranked based on which had received the most positive and negative comments.

Click images to enlarge

Key Findings:

Worldwide, Algorand appears to be the crypto people view most favorably, with 59.33 percent of tweets about the currency expressing positive sentiment.

Despite being the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin is the most hated crypto coin in the highest number of countries (16).

XRP is the most disliked cryptocurrency of them all — 15.03 percent of all analyzed tweets about the coin were found to be negative.

Via CoinKickoff.