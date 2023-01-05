Ten Years Of Dead Cryptocurrencies, Visualized

Bitcoin, the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, was made available to the public back in 2009 — and it wasn't long before countless rival cryptocurrencies would emerge. As we've seen, though, none have managed to knock Bitcoin off the top spot in the almost decade since.

While Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency worldwide, many of its crypto coin competitors have died a death over the past ten years or so. CoinKickoff analyzed data on over 2,400 dead coins from Coinopsy, and compared it with information from CoinMarketCap, to visualize the state of the crypto market.

Key Findings

Six years ago, in 2017, of the coins that entered circulation, 704 are now dead.

Over 600 of the cryptocurrencies established in 2014 have died — with 91 percent of them failing due to low trade volume or abandonment.

2018 was by far the crypto market's worst year for coin deaths — 751 coins have become defunct.

Via CoinKickoff.