The Countries Where Crypto Owners Are Most Stressed, Mapped

Investing in a market as unpredictable as cryptocurrency can be stressful at the best of times, but recent, dramatic fluctuations in its value are particularly anxiety-inducing. The value of Ethereum, for example, plummeted below $900 in June of this year, while leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin lost more than half of its value between November 2021 and May 2022.

But where in the world is crypto causing the most stress? Coin Kickoff looked at geotagged tweets for the hashtags of the 50 most popular cryptocurrencies, and analyzed them using a sentiment-tracking tool to identify the countries and cities where investors are most stressed out about the crypto market.

Key Findings:

The country where people are most stressed about crypto is the United Arab Emirates. Thirty percent of crypto-related tweets studied from the UAE contained stressed sentiment.

Poland and Ireland are the second and third most stressed about the state of crypto, with 28.3 percent and 28.2 percent, respectively.

When it comes to cities around the world, crypto owners in Amsterdam, Netherlands are the most stressed about their investments (30.7 percent).

High levels of stress were also identified in tweets from Warsaw, Poland (29.8 percent) and Cairo, Egypt (29.4 percent).

Axie Infinity owners were the most stressed of all crypto investors, and with good reason — the currency lost a whopping 99 percent of its value in a crash this February.

