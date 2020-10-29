I became an unwanted woman in tech.

Before I became a woman working in tech, I was almost a stock image of a tech worker. A young man in his early 20's, perennially dressed in hoodies and branded startup merchandise, talking about growth hacking, life hacking and biohacking to anyone who'd listen. I look back on those days and see a cartoon figure; I think I may have been attempting to bend myself to an archetype, as a way of latching onto an identity, and avoiding my own.

I was openly bisexual - a point of difference that at least provided some heightened sensitivity - but the deeper reality of who I was had been hidden for so long that barely anyone around me had an inkling of the inner turmoil I faced, and I was still largely insulated from the vagaries of tech’s attitudes towards people who existed outside the boundaries of homogeneity.

And then, everything changed.

Eventually, when the costume no longer fit and the nights became far too long and scary and I felt as though I might have reached a binary decision between accepting myself and embracing oblivion, I came out of the closet.

I stood up, and I stepped out of line, and I told the world that I am a woman, that I am a transgender woman, and that I had decided to stop running from it, hiding from it and avoiding it. I transitioned at the close of my 20's, working as the Director of Communications at a high-growth software company, at a career peak in fact. When I announced the transition, I was a tech blogger, writing a 150,000 subscriber Medium blog, and seeing my words everywhere from the Observer to the San Francisco Chronicle.

I was supported by many of the people in my circle. People backed me, as I made my admission to them, one by one. They loved me, and they wouldn't abandon me. Their sincerity and warmth over the course of my journey has been without reproach, and indeed has remained a well of strength from which I have been fortunate to draw as times have become harder. The public response to my announcement when I finally went public with my transition was broadly - perhaps almost performatively - positive.

But the reality of my experience was not.

Let's be clear, tech is a space intended for, designed for, and ruled over by white, cis-gendered (that is to say, non trans) masculinity.

That is the power structure into which any marginalised human enters, at a great deal of personal and professional risk. For women, tech is of course a vast minefield, fraught with sexual harassment, gender based discrimination and outdated thought processes that see their innate identities and biologies as being detrimental to their work. For women of colour in tech, the challenges and outright dehumanisation are even more violent; although I cannot attempt to speak to or for that experience, it must be acknowledged as an even greater systematic failing of the industry.

Every major tech company has been rocked - again and again, with very little evidence of lessons learned - by scandals, as male executives treat the women who work for them as prey, as sport, as less than human, and always as the Other. At Uber, the culture has been so rife with harassment that sexual misconduct is almost synonymous with ridesharing. At Google, former executive and Android creator Andy Rubin was given a multimillion dollar golden handshake to leave his position, after multiple allegations of misconduct, while his victims were left with nothing.

And on a smaller scale, every woman in tech that I know has a story about being followed at events, inappropriately propositioned at meetups, repeatedly and sexually contacted online, passed over for jobs, passed over for promotions, dismissed and spoken over and in some cases hounded out of the industry. That is the world of womanhood into which I entered, and that is the world that I began to see first-hand.

Harassment is something entirely new. Messages on LinkedIn that just seem a little off, and after a short while become stark in their innuendo. Having men at tech events initiate physical contact that I had not asked for or consented to. There's another level to this kind of attention of course - the fetishisation of my body and identity as a transgender woman is violently clear to me, based on the sexualised trans focused questions I'm asked by these men; men wearing the logos of billion dollar companies on their shirts.

Men like the one who worked on the Xbox team, who drunkenly walked up to me in the early stages of my coming out, and bit me on the ear, assaulting me in front of a room full of people.

Men who get away with their behaviour because generally speaking, they are not called on it, and because the structures that are in place are created both consciously and unconsciously to not only protect them from harm by failing to provide the correct boundaries, allowances or spaces for marginalised people, but to continue to allow their career advancements by never checking their inappropriate actions.

Beyond the harsh reality of a loss of safety, and a recognition that I have joined the ranks of people who never seem to enjoy that safety, I have also found that my own status as a commentator and as a professional has decreased.

One of the most obvious changes that I have noticed is that I am no longer taken seriously.

I am no longer taken at face value. My opinions and my insights, once welcomed and invited, are now challenged and dismissed based on the same background, the same experience, and the same knowledge. When I called out a tech columnist recently for publishing an article referring to a woman in tech as a pyromaniac, I was called disingenuous and emotional. My commentary itself was ignored, as if it were beneath any response.

There is something innately different now about my words. They’ve not changed, but their context has entirely shifted. It’s as though I walk around now with a badge that invites dismissal and disrespect. That badge is called womanhood. It’s a confronting shift; it makes me ask questions my past life that do not countenance any pleasant answers.

I can assume that many, if not all of my achievements before I transitioned were simply due to the benefit of my innate masculine presenting advantage. I can assume that my opinions before would never really have been taken seriously, divorced from my external maleness. I can assume that I benefited from the cushioned and protected perspective of white masculinity. And I can be absolutely certain that I will never enjoy the same levels of professional and personal respect now, without fighting for them tooth and nail.

Online, the tone has changed; I have found that many people in tech object to even hearing about transgender issues, my own journey, feminism and misogyny or any other topic that doesn't relate to achieving growth. My words have been dismissed for being off topic, for being about identity politics, and for being too negative. When my largely male tech and life-hacking audience repeatedly bucked against topics that mattered to me, and demanded that I drop the subject, I eventually walked away from my own blog, deleting it and my readership in disgust at the way I had been received - and demanding of myself that I begin again, and build an audience again, without the unfair advantage of presenting as male.

There are silver linings, of course. The people who listen to me now, seem to listen from a baseline of trust that I’ve had to earn, but they do it intently and sincerely. When a woman replies to a tweet about an article, there is a definite sense that they have actually read it, and not simply fired off their commentary from the hip."

I have no regrets about having transitioned - not one. I can only regret that I wasn’t as cognizant of the extremities to which the power disparity reached, and the levels of inequality that exist at the margins of tech. And let me be clear, that regret is for my own wilful blindness in ignoring the structural violence that surrounded me, in refusing to acknowledge the clear and constant signs of it, while I hid from who I was, and failed to take my own place and take up the responsibilities that accompanied it.

The fact is, tech itself has not made the changes it needs in order to provide intersectional support for its marginalised community members. There are no appropriate seats at a table when the table is built on inequality by deliberate design, and to attempt to take such a seat is to ignore the wider issues and commit to discomfort and a lived lie. It is simply not good enough, and must be addressed. Becoming a woman in tech, becoming an unwanted woman, has provided me with the clarity to process and name the divide, to name it as discrimination, and to call for it to be redressed.