We live in some strange times, let me tell ya. Having to balance work and your social life in the age of COVID all with the holidays around the corner can cause anyone to lose sleep. The stress of it can be overwhelming, and so you want to unwind and get a little stoned. Problem is, however, if you smoke or eat a little too much, that relaxation can turn into a mild panic attack. So now you're just stressed and freaking out for the next hour or two. If you've ever dreamed of a way to get loose without the anxiety and paranoia that comes with regular weed you should check out these ELEV8 Delta 8 gummies by Vida Optima.

When you think of weed, chances are what you're picturing is what's (technically) called Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 is the active ingredient in marijuana that gets you high. Now Delta 9 has its place and is fun, but after coming home from a long day of work getting way too stoned isn't always what you're looking for. That's where Delta 8 comes in.

Delta 8 is a form of THC that is derived from the hemp plant that binds itself to your cannabinoid receptors in a way that doesn't result in you getting aggressively high. The feeling you get from it is better described as a combination of the best part of THC and CBD, offering a clean and mellow high without the micro freakouts. In fact Delta 8 has been proven to not only promote stress relief but also works as a sleep aid.

Because Delta 8 comes from hemp it resides in a legal grey area and as a result it is available in more states than traditional bud. The issue here is finding a trusted source. Vida Optima was one of the first brands to enter the Delta 8 space, earning a reputation for being a trusted supplier for THC and CBD products over the years. Using that time, they've developed a wide variety of Delta 8 products to choose ranging from gummies, edibles and even flower.

Edibles, however, are where Vida Optima shines. With different types of edibles and strengths, anything from the ELEV8 collection is exactly what you need to decompress after a long day or to chill out on your day off. While their gummies tap into the mainstream market, their fruit chews, caramels and hard candies are what sets them apart. Allow yourself to relax throughout the day and recharge with a great night's sleep.

Delta 8 isn't just a way to calm down either. It has also been known to energize with a clarifying and mood elevating affect which is perfect for those looking to be productive throughout the day.

Vida Optima is a trusted name in cannabis products and has been providing safe and effective means to help people find some peace in their hectic lives. So this holiday season why not introduce a little bit of peace into yours?

