This Reddit Thread Predicting The Things People Are Sure Will Happen In 2022 Will Get You Amped For The Rest Of The Year
As we begin a new year, there's a lot to look forward to in 2022 — including, but not limited to, the World Cup, the Winter Olympics and Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" — but what are some other predictions that the prognosticators of Reddit are sure the year will have in store for us?
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments.
Here were a few of our favorite responses that made us look forward to the new year.
Sweet Photos From The James Webb Space Telescope
We're All Going To Learn The Rest Of The Greek Alphabet
22:22:22 On 2/2/22
CRISPR Will Cure A Disease
Russia Will Invade Ukraine
NFTs Will Collapse
COVID-19 Will Become Way More Manageable
George R.R. Martin Will Finally Write 'The Winds of Winter'
Queen Elizabeth Will Sadly Pass Away
One Of The Capitol Rioters Will Inadvertently Out Themselves
Disney Will Announce The Remake Of A Classic That Will Be Way Worse
'Avatar 2' Will Get Delayed Again
A Great Show From Another Country Will Surprise Us On Netflix
'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2' Will Finally Be Released
American Politics Will Continue To Descend Into Madness
