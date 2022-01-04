This Reddit Thread Predicting The Things People Are Sure Will Happen In 2022 Will Get You Amped For The Rest Of The Year

As we begin a new year, there's a lot to look forward to in 2022 — including, but not limited to, the World Cup, the Winter Olympics and Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" — but what are some other predictions that the prognosticators of Reddit are sure the year will have in store for us?

Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments.

Here were a few of our favorite responses that made us look forward to the new year.

Sweet Photos From The James Webb Space Telescope

We're All Going To Learn The Rest Of The Greek Alphabet

22:22:22 On 2/2/22

CRISPR Will Cure A Disease

Russia Will Invade Ukraine

NFTs Will Collapse

COVID-19 Will Become Way More Manageable

George R.R. Martin Will Finally Write 'The Winds of Winter'

Queen Elizabeth Will Sadly Pass Away

One Of The Capitol Rioters Will Inadvertently Out Themselves

Disney Will Announce The Remake Of A Classic That Will Be Way Worse

'Avatar 2' Will Get Delayed Again

A Great Show From Another Country Will Surprise Us On Netflix

'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2' Will Finally Be Released

American Politics Will Continue To Descend Into Madness

[Read more of the things Redditors are sure will happen in 2022 on r/AskReddit.]