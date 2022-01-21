A Furniture Designer Who Ghosted Girls After Promising He'd Name A Couch After Them, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a guy who thinks the COVID safety measures for movie reviewers has gone on long enough, a film director who thinks the people on his flight is watching "Jungle Cruise" should be embarrassed and a 25-year-old furniture designer from the Midwest who is systematically ghosting every woman in New York City.
Last Wednesday
Sonny Bunch
The character: Sonny Bunch, Washington Post columnist and culture editor at The Bulwark, guy who is very concerned about the impact of movie critics' home environments on their work.
The plot: On January 12, the Washington Post ran an opinion piece by Bunch in which he argued that movie critics should no longer get access to screeners to watch from the safety of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. "If you're vaccinated," he writes, "the danger is minimal even if you catch the coronavirus. Study after study in state after state shows that those who are vaccinated have a negligible risk of being hospitalized or dying. Yet critics continue to demand access to screening links."
"The two main arguments against requiring in-person attendance are the virus and a desire to increase accessibility for critics who do not live near a metropolitan area offering press screenings," Bunch goes on. "As noted, the vaccines have mooted health concerns." He cites stats about the virus intended to make avoiding theaters seem absurd, but doesn't address things like long-COVID or the fact that some people may simply not want to, you know, get COVID when they could simply avoid a crowded environment.
(Bunch entirely dodges the issue of accessibility for critics not in rural areas.)
The repercussion: On Twitter, people took Bunch to task for dismissing the risks of COVID, for failing to acknowledge that screeners help address other issues of accessibility and for being so adamant that critics unnecessarily risk exposure to COVID.
Bunch did not directly address the criticism of his piece, though has alluded to it in tweets since in a way that suggests he stands firm in his opinion.
Molly Bradley
Saturday
John Magary
The character: John Magary, member of film Twitter, auteur, classy traveler.
The plot: Magary was onboard a "long plane ride" recently and chanced upon an absurd scene: patrons on the plane were watching films on the entertainment devices provided to them. He found it sad that alleged 40-year-old travelers were willingly watching "Black Widow" and "Jungle Cruise." He was utterly disappointed.
"They were watching it very very specifically alone and for themselves. A 40 year old, watching 'Jungle Cruise' or 'Cruella.' This used to be considered embarrassing," Magary tweeted.
The repercussion: How does that saying go — "You come for film twitter, you better not miss"? Either way, Magary quickly realized that the mischaracterization of his fellow passengers wasn't going to fly on Twitter, where film judgements are often passed around in the form of Letterboxd screenshots.
Magary did double down — "How am I policing," he tweeted — on his take, but still couldn't escape the public ire.
Adwait Patil
Wednesday
West Elm Caleb
The character: "West Elm Caleb," a 25-year-old purported furniture designer, serial dater, tall guy.
The plot: On Wednesday, TikTok melted down as numerous women shared similar stories of their experiences with a guy on Hinge infamously dubbed "West Elm Caleb," a guy who lovebombed and ghosted a sizable percentage of New York City singles.
TikToker @kellsbellsbaby chronicled her ill-fated dalliance with "furniture boy," in which she noticed that something was clearly off about him.
TikToker Kate Glavan said it was her duty as a woman to alert the world about the notorious serial dater and realized her dating timeline was overlapping with other women's.
"Kelly saw in my video that my first date with Caleb was on Saturday," Glavan observed. "She woke up in Caleb's bed on Saturday. She was with Caleb Saturday morning. Caleb and I went on a date at 3 PM on Saturday. The audacity of a straight white man with a f*cking mustache!"
TikToker and jewelry designer Mimi Shou also posted a video about West Elm Caleb to warn other women in NYC, describing how many women had reached out to her to say they had also dated and been ghosted by him.
The repercussion: As the lore of the "West Elm Caleb" dating horror saga went viral, the internet became fully absorbed with the main character of TikTok.
However, after the initial outrage, some netizens wondered if the punishment of doxxing West Elm Caleb fit the crime.
Advertisers soon were rushing in to cash in on the spectacle.
James Crugnale
