A Furniture Designer Who Ghosted Girls After Promising He'd Name A Couch After Them, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy who thinks the COVID safety measures for movie reviewers has gone on long enough, a film director who thinks the people on his flight is watching "Jungle Cruise" should be embarrassed and a 25-year-old furniture designer from the Midwest who is systematically ghosting every woman in New York City.

Last Wednesday

Sonny Bunch

The character: Sonny Bunch, Washington Post columnist and culture editor at The Bulwark, guy who is very concerned about the impact of movie critics' home environments on their work.

The plot: On January 12, the Washington Post ran an opinion piece by Bunch in which he argued that movie critics should no longer get access to screeners to watch from the safety of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. "If you're vaccinated," he writes, "the danger is minimal even if you catch the coronavirus. Study after study in state after state shows that those who are vaccinated have a negligible risk of being hospitalized or dying. Yet critics continue to demand access to screening links."

No more home screeners. Critics should watch movies in theaters like everyone else, @SonnyBunch writes https://t.co/uYvV6z46sU — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) January 12, 2022

"The two main arguments against requiring in-person attendance are the virus and a desire to increase accessibility for critics who do not live near a metropolitan area offering press screenings," Bunch goes on. "As noted, the vaccines have mooted health concerns." He cites stats about the virus intended to make avoiding theaters seem absurd, but doesn't address things like long-COVID or the fact that some people may simply not want to, you know, get COVID when they could simply avoid a crowded environment.

(Bunch entirely dodges the issue of accessibility for critics not in rural areas.)

The repercussion: On Twitter, people took Bunch to task for dismissing the risks of COVID, for failing to acknowledge that screeners help address other issues of accessibility and for being so adamant that critics unnecessarily risk exposure to COVID.

So….disabled critics can just go kick rocks then? Or critics of color who already struggle for in-person access? Or ANY critic worried about a pandemic? This is definitely a take. https://t.co/FxZutOs43Z — Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) January 13, 2022

Y'know, I completely get having long-term psychological damage from having to grow up with the name "SONNY BUNCH;" but I feel like by the time I was an adult I'd have stopped making it everyone else's problem, dude. https://t.co/9aHQszJGwk — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) January 13, 2022

I got horrendously sick watching Spider Man, dude down row from me was coughing and sneezing and got up to go to the bathroom in front of me. N95 whole time. Please and no thank you. No movie is ever worth it. — NBA Youngboy Never Blipped Again (@djbenhameen) January 13, 2022

This pandemic has really illuminated how we completely dismiss those with disabilities in our communities. From restaurant tables clogging up sidewalks to seemingly small shit like this.



I think a little empathy and understanding would go a long way. https://t.co/gDKVLUszIx — Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) January 13, 2022

IN A PANDEMIC?! Like there's not a new variant overwhelming hospital systems because people are getting sick left and right. I love the theatre experience too but this is crazy to say https://t.co/qQwkMdciLk — Chris Be Talking (@awkwardactivist) January 13, 2022

One word: Accessibility. Sorry, I have another few words: What a prick. https://t.co/W73wv63fxY — Reo's Positive POV (@reospositivepov) January 13, 2022

Bunch did not directly address the criticism of his piece, though has alluded to it in tweets since in a way that suggests he stands firm in his opinion.

tapping the sign https://t.co/BYx8r40m2l — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 19, 2022

Molly Bradley

Saturday

John Magary

The character: John Magary, member of film Twitter, auteur, classy traveler.

The plot: Magary was onboard a "long plane ride" recently and chanced upon an absurd scene: patrons on the plane were watching films on the entertainment devices provided to them. He found it sad that alleged 40-year-old travelers were willingly watching "Black Widow" and "Jungle Cruise." He was utterly disappointed.

Trying to be more "positive" but recently I was on a long plane ride and almost every normal looking adult was watching, like, Black Widow or Jungle Cruise as their in-flight entertainment. Baby food culture. — John Magary (@JohnMagary) January 15, 2022

"They were watching it very very specifically alone and for themselves. A 40 year old, watching 'Jungle Cruise' or 'Cruella.' This used to be considered embarrassing," Magary tweeted.

They weren't watching with their kids. They were watching it very very specifically alone and for themselves. A 40 year old, watching Jungle Cruise or Cruella. This used to be considered embarrassing. — John Magary (@JohnMagary) January 15, 2022

The repercussion: How does that saying go — "You come for film twitter, you better not miss"? Either way, Magary quickly realized that the mischaracterization of his fellow passengers wasn't going to fly on Twitter, where film judgements are often passed around in the form of Letterboxd screenshots.

Magary did double down — "How am I policing," he tweeted — on his take, but still couldn't escape the public ire.

I only have a MA in Cinema Studies from NYU, so I am not really qualified to comment here, but go fuck yourself and let people watch MCU movies. If you study film you know that early cinema was literally watching people feed a baby, so please don't police people's entertainment https://t.co/gmfcxuWZ4d — Justice 4 Raheem (The Cat's Meow) (@420AttyChicago) January 16, 2022

John when he see's someone enjoying a film https://t.co/fNwz3gElJj pic.twitter.com/lSag6TCb4c — Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) January 17, 2022

When was it embarrassing for someone to choose and enjoy, their own entertainment?



Who are you to gatekeep what others are allowed to watch and enjoy at any age?! — Jay Faulkner ♿ (@thejayfaulkner) January 16, 2022

Adwait Patil

Wednesday

West Elm Caleb

The character: "West Elm Caleb," a 25-year-old purported furniture designer, serial dater, tall guy.

The plot: On Wednesday, TikTok melted down as numerous women shared similar stories of their experiences with a guy on Hinge infamously dubbed "West Elm Caleb," a guy who lovebombed and ghosted a sizable percentage of New York City singles.

TikToker @kellsbellsbaby chronicled her ill-fated dalliance with "furniture boy," in which she noticed that something was clearly off about him.

TikToker Kate Glavan said it was her duty as a woman to alert the world about the notorious serial dater and realized her dating timeline was overlapping with other women's.

"Kelly saw in my video that my first date with Caleb was on Saturday," Glavan observed. "She woke up in Caleb's bed on Saturday. She was with Caleb Saturday morning. Caleb and I went on a date at 3 PM on Saturday. The audacity of a straight white man with a f*cking mustache!"

I don't think I've seen anything unite as many 20-something women in nyc like the exposing of West Elm Caleb… the chokehold he has on my TikTok timeline right now is wiiiiild pic.twitter.com/A92k44wmpY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) January 19, 2022

TikToker and jewelry designer Mimi Shou also posted a video about West Elm Caleb to warn other women in NYC, describing how many women had reached out to her to say they had also dated and been ghosted by him.

The repercussion: As the lore of the "West Elm Caleb" dating horror saga went viral, the internet became fully absorbed with the main character of TikTok.

The west elm caleb saga is fascinating because it's just girls coming to the realization that a 25 year old brooklyn furniture designer with a mustache is exactly the type of person that he presents himself as — fashion school dropout (@glamdemon2004) January 20, 2022

they say we all have the same 24 hours in a day but i definitely do not have the same amount of hours as west elm caleb oh my god — ❊ 🌾𝔡𝔞𝔫𝔦𝔦 𝔰𝔬𝔩🌾 ❊ (@Gallegos____) January 19, 2022

Good Evening, "west elm caleb" was a 24 month sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time. — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) January 19, 2022

west elm caleb is the nyc working woman's pete davidson — lexahoe phase (@onlinegirl2020) January 19, 2022

future historians will point to west elm caleb as a turning point in the history of feminism — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) January 19, 2022

"and just like that, i couldn't help but wonder…



what if i was west elm caleb all along? pic.twitter.com/uhzZ79yU89 — Sasha Kalra (@sashakalra) January 19, 2022

#WestElmCaleb was out there promising to name couches after girls he met on @hinge 😂😂😂 @westelm Y'all need to fire this man. He's spending a lot of time at work doing nothing but swiping pic.twitter.com/QRLCrdRb3Z — Perdita O'Shea (@ohperdita) January 19, 2022

However, after the initial outrage, some netizens wondered if the punishment of doxxing West Elm Caleb fit the crime.

the whole "west elm caleb" thing is bizarre and honestly terrifying. why are thousands of people wishing him ill. like that's a real person you don't know. have you all forgotten basic human decency in your pursuit of clout — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) January 20, 2022

I'll be the one to say it: justice for West Elm Caleb — Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) January 19, 2022

okay let me get this straight: is the west elm caleb situation REALLY about a guy who is not in a relationship going on a bunch of dates — Gita Jackson (@xoxogossipgita) January 20, 2022

BROOKLYN (AP) — Cheers, applause from spectators in a packed courtroom as West Elm Caleb is found guilty of ghosting. He faces up to 10 years in prison. — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2022

Advertisers soon were rushing in to cash in on the spectacle.

Im not sure what is more impressive, the speed at which West Elm Caleb blew up on TikTok, or the speed at which an ad was created around it. pic.twitter.com/1fuYEvlGoo — Max (@max_ssmith) January 20, 2022

James Crugnale

