Surprised Aaron Reaves, Jordan Peterson On Joe Rogan's Podcast And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got West Elm Caleb, Aaron Rodgers's playoffs loss, Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan's podcast and Surprised Aaron Reaves.

4. West Elm Caleb

The meme

The saga of a 25-year-old serial dater/West Elm furniture designer named Caleb captured the imagination of the internet earlier this month after a woman who was ghosted by him posted a TikTok that went viral.

Austin Reaves is me whenever someone tries to explain NFTs https://t.co/0isAugKBrJ — Jordan Wolf (@byjordanwolf) January 26, 2022

Women who had gone on previous dates with Caleb discovered that they too had been hoodwinked — including being sent the same corny Spotify playlists and getting the same pickup line about naming a couch after them — and an angry internet mob soon descended upon the young man, who was disparagingly dubbed "West Elm Caleb."

But as is wont to happen on the internet, a minor online dating scandal escalated into a full-on shitshow, with international press attention.

"What started with a John Tucker Must Die moment of women's empowerment — women looking out for each other! — quickly morphed into something sinister and ugly," BuzzFeed's Katie Notopoulos observed.

A plethora of memes came from West Elm Caleb's misfortune, with many taking Caleb's side as he was put through, in Notopolous's words, the "TikTok meat grinder."



Examples

just found out about "west elm caleb". apparently every woman in nyc got ghosted by a guy who looks like this pic.twitter.com/isGs4V7pOU — dream song 4 (@chickenpaprika) January 20, 2022

They're calling him West Elm Caleb, Jerry. West Elm Caleb!



And you're sure it's the same guy?



Same guy! pic.twitter.com/pdMXOdZ0jD — jake weiss (@jakemweiss) January 20, 2022

The west elm caleb saga is fascinating because it's just girls coming to the realization that a 25 year old brooklyn furniture designer with a mustache is exactly the type of person that he presents himself as — fashion school dropout (@glamdemon2004) January 20, 2022

woke up to the lore of west elm caleb pic.twitter.com/p9MiVC9ARs — jacobgaylos (@JacobGalos) January 19, 2022

west elm caleb is amassing girlfriends at the ukrainian border — Citizen Shane (@ShaneSheehy) January 21, 2022

ladies pls don't settle for a west elm caleb. u deserve at least a cb2 harry or a restoration hardware david — dakota (@bydakotalowe) January 20, 2022

The plan? create a Hinge profile that specficially targets women who make viral TikTok's about dating in order to increase West Elm furniture sales pic.twitter.com/L1GjxTIyul — Jason (@jasonosia) January 22, 2022

Wasted 15 mins of my lunchtime to learn about West Elm Caleb.



We need to talk about taking Ls in silence. It's time. — brittny pierre (@sleep2dream) January 21, 2022

West Elm Caleb thing shows that all of you live in New York and I'm tired of hearing about it — meg "Alana" bitchell (@MeganBitchell) January 21, 2022

West elm Caleb is literally this shit irl pic.twitter.com/Nb7I7VX7Ty — just11n_ (@just11n__) January 22, 2022





James Crugnale

3. Anti-Vax QB Aaron Rodgers Loses In Playoffs

The meme

Aaron Rodgers has been famous for a long time. He's won a Super Bowl, starred in several prominent TV commercials, and dated both Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn. But within the last year, he's been outspoken about not wanting to be on the Green Bay Packers for much longer (the only team he's ever played for), lied about being immunized for COVID-19, and said he was being silenced while giving a half-hour long interview on ESPN. So a lot of people have been rooting for and against him excessively this year, and in the playoffs as the number one seed, at home, got upset by his hometown team San Francisco 49ers.



Examples

power ranking the top 10 aaron rodgers nicknames



1. klan marino

2. rush lambeau

3 throw rogan

4. prager unitas

5. Brietbart Starr

6. QB giuliani

7. OANy romo

8. tuckrule carlson

9. Qaaron rodgers

10. kurt d wormer — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) January 23, 2022

Too bad Aaron Rodgers did his own research on the 49ers. — Sarah Tiana (@sarahtiana) January 23, 2022

We all thought Aaron Rodgers had a shot, which has happened before — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 23, 2022

if you had told me at any time between 2005 and 2020 that Tom Brady would become more sympathetic than Aaron Rodgers I would've assumed Rodgers killed someone in a hit-and-run — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) January 23, 2022

Congratulations to Jimmy Garoppolo on replacing Dr Fauci as Aaron Rodgers' least favorite Italian — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) January 23, 2022

Shocked that Shailene Woodley didn't block that last field goal with a handful of crystals and a wish — Kevin McCaffrey (@KevinMcCaff) January 23, 2022

"Honey, what's wrong? You haven't touched your post game horse paste!" -Shailene Woodley — kylie sparks🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers delivering on his Super Bowl boycott promise — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 23, 2022

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

For the same reason you're great and Green Bay hasn't won the Super Bowl in ten years pic.twitter.com/Y7hZz808Hl — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 10, 2021

every corner of twitter coming together to dunk on aaron rodgers pic.twitter.com/wK305VaUbF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers' playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 23, 2022





Jared Russo

2. Jordan Peterson On Joe Rogan's Podcast

The meme

This week saw the release of a four-hour conversation between Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson on "The Joe Rogan Experience." There's a lot to say about both of these people — for example, Rogan has expressed some scientifically questionable opinions on COVID-19 to his very large fanbase; meanwhile, Peterson made a name for himself speaking vehemently against adding "gender identity and expression" to Canada's law against discrimination, has advocated for the benefits of enforced monogamy and has said that men and women can't work together without sexual harassment taking place because "we don't know the rules" and makeup is "sexually provocative." OK!

But you don't even need to know or care about any of that to watch a clip from the — I'll say it again — four-hour conversation between the two and come away utterly baffled. A few highlights: Peterson wore a tuxedo to the interview (?), claimed "climate" doesn't exist because "climate is everything" (??) and asserted that more people die from solar energy than from nuclear energy because people fall off of rooftops while installing solar panels (???).

So, without further ado: enjoy some memes.



Examples



1000 islands dressing doesn't even have 1 islands in it, so there's no such thing as a patty melt.



– Jordan Peterson, probably — Dr. Ira A (@beimpermissible) January 26, 2022

jordan peterson: from a Jungian perspective, the "idea" of global warming is, at minimum, very bad for the collective unconscious



joe rogan (nodding): and the average thing is always more than minimum thing — Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn) January 26, 2022

The Jordan Peterson – Joe Rogan interview is so powerful and enlightening. 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/7U2mgTaW58 — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 26, 2022

Jordan Peterson always sounds horrified like he's telling a ghost story from the perspective of the ghost pic.twitter.com/x22X5I728u — Robin Tran 🏳️‍⚧️ (@robintran04) January 26, 2022

jordan peterson: so we are expected to believe that Brain, an unusually brilliant mouse, his plans are foiled-



rogan: they always go bad.



peterson: -because of Pinky, the exceptionally dim witted mouse.



rogan: where does the dragon come in



peterson: i'm getting to that — lauren (@NotABigJerk) January 26, 2022

Jordan Peterson: *opens his mouth and emits a high pitched tone*



Joe Rogan: Yeah. Interesting. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) January 26, 2022





Molly Bradley

1. Surprised Aaron Reaves Is All Of Us

The meme

37-year-old LeBron James continues to be one of the best players in basketball, but this year his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't doing particularly well and might not even make the playoffs. That hasn't stopped James from being the savant that he is. Cameras caught James and Lakers rookie Austin Reaves sharing a brief moment where Reaves displays a flabbergasted facial expression while James is explaining a play to him. Reaves's honest and surprised look represents an emotion we've all been through, either when we've had someone make complete sense or utter nonsense up close in our ear.



Examples

Austin Reaves face at the end of this is sending me pic.twitter.com/nXUTcaykxN — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) January 26, 2022

Austin face is when I play wordle and enter a 5 letter word and pretend it's not a made-up word. 🤣 https://t.co/XrxNey9R50 — LLEW (@coronaPappii) January 26, 2022

me when editors tell me to rewrite a sentence for the 2848594th time https://t.co/wlwIP24p0F — Carly Ebisuya (@carlyebisuya) January 26, 2022

Austin Reaves accidentally walked into a 400 level class https://t.co/HRL80pbPUR — Dees (@DJTIsRidiculous) January 26, 2022

When I try to show my mom how to use a new social media app https://t.co/RT82HnJxzo — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) January 26, 2022

"I dunno if I can do that Mr Stark" https://t.co/6Yd39AC5HX — Dan Glorious (@Dan_Glorious) January 26, 2022

Austin Reaves is me whenever someone tries to explain NFTs https://t.co/0isAugKBrJ — Jordan Wolf (@byjordanwolf) January 26, 2022





Adwait Patil

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Microsoft buying Activision, Cassie hiding in the bathtub in "Euphoria" and four free COVID tests.